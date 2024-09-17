Recently, word broke that Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus) would be the brains and star behind a small-screen, scripted adaptation of perhaps the biggest TikTok story of the year. Whether she realized where her story would take her or not, when Tareasa Johnson, known on the app as Reesa Teesa, shared her stranger-than-fiction Odyssey-length TikTok series, Who TF Did I Marry, earlier this year, she became an internet sensation. The woman’s more than eight-hour-long story over 50 videos stole the hearts and intrigue of people around the world as they followed along on pins and needles, waiting for the next installment of Johnson’s tale about a COVID romance gone horribly wrong to play out.

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Rothwell was more than happy to open up about the in-the-works project during an interview with Collider’s Taylor Gates. While discussing the actress’s work as the creator, co-showrunner, and star of the upcoming Hulu series, How to Die Alone, the pair chatted a bit about what the Who TF Did I Marry adaptation would look like and how Rothwell knew she just had to work with Johnson. She told Collider:

"It’s in a nascent stage, but I just will say that I'm just so impressed with Reesa Teesa and so honored that she chose to go with Big Hattie Productions. It was a very competitive bidding war, and we just connected on our love of storytelling. She fucks with vulnerability hard, and so do I. Her series — 8 hours, 50 parts — it was the most vulnerable sort of public act and display of vulnerability that I'd seen in a long time, and going through that with my show [How to Die Alone] and seeing that, I was like, ‘Oh, I fuck with her heavy.’ And so wanting to really find an opportunity to collaborate — even if it wasn't Who the Fuck Did I Marry? — I would just want to be in the Reese Teesa business. And so I'm excited to see where it goes, and I'll definitely be talking to you once we have some more to say."

Wait, Who Is Reesa Teesa, and What Is ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’

In case you missed Johnson’s vulnerability playing out on social media earlier this year, she recounted an incredibly traumatic and horrific relationship that she had with a man who she nicknamed “Legion.” Over a five-month marriage to the man of her dreams-turned-scammer, Johnson learned that nearly everything she thought she knew about him was a lie. The fallacies got bigger and wilder as every installment of the TikTok storytime went on with Legion lying about playing football at San Diego State University (a school it turned out he never even attended), the money he made, past relationships, and previous run-ins with the law. With her world flipped upside down, Johnson made the decision to file for divorce and finally was able to break free from an incredibly dangerous and toxic situation.

Juicier than most fictionalized TV shows, worlds will collide when Rothwell and Big Hattie Productions adapt Johnson’s story for the upcoming series. Stick with Collider for more information and stay tuned for Gates' full conversation with Rothwell. How to Die Alone is available to stream on Hulu.

How To Die Alone After a near-death experience, Mel, a broke JFK airport worker, embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Determined to live life on her own terms, she navigates through comedic and heartfelt moments while confronting her fears and redefining her sense of self-worth in this bold, character-driven comedy​. Release Date September 13, 2024 Cast Natasha Rothwell , Conrad Ricamora , Jocko Sims , KeiLyn Durrel Jones Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Natasha Rothwell

