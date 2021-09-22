[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Marvel's What If...?, Season 1, Episode 7, "What If... Thor Were an Only Child?"]

This week's episode of Marvel's What If...? featured a remarkable collection of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's core cast returning to voice their on-screen roles, with even Jeff Goldblum taking time out of his busy schedule of jazz concerts and his Nat Geo show to play the Grandmaster. But while some huge names did step in, including Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, one key figure wasn't able to return — Brie Larson, who originated the role of Carol Danvers in the MCU's first female-led film, Captain Marvel.

Because, for the second time in Season 1, Larson didn't return, the role of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel was played by Alexandra Daniels, a relatively new actress whose credits include a guest-starring role in two episodes of the WGN America series Salem. She also appeared alongside Christina Ricci, Susan Sarandon, and Selma Blair in the 2016 feature film Mothers and Daughters.

As Captain Marvel, Daniels got to play a pretty significant role in the episode, after this universe's more party-focused version of Thor started wrecking Midgard, AKA Earth, with an interstellar kegger featuring a number of his friends from across the galaxy. (Including even some actual Guardians of said galaxy.) Enlisted by S.H.I.E.LD. to get Thor under control, the two of them use their respective superpowers to literally punch each other around the planet until finally an more formidable threat makes an appearance — Thor's mother Frigga.

Larson isn't the only major MCU star to sit out making an appearance in What If...? — so far this season, we've seen Peter Parker/Spider-Man portrayed by Hudson Thames instead of Tom Holland, Steve Rogers/Captain America voiced by Josh Keaton instead of Chris Evans, and Tony Stark/Iron Man voiced by Mick Wingert instead of Robert Downey Jr. For the latter two actors, their recastings make sense given that both Evans and Downey Jr. officially bade goodbye to the franchise in Avengers: Endgame (though of course rumors constantly swirl that Evans may be back in some form down the line, especially given that Steve's ending in that film was a little less final than Tony's). In addition, Holland's ability to play Spider-Man is complicated by his own contract and the complex negotiations always going on between Marvel and Sony over rights to the character.

For Larson, it's a little less clear as to why she wouldn't voice her character here, but while she was missed, she will be returning to the role in live-action form for Nia DaCosta's The Marvels, the Captain Marvel sequel currently set to premiere in November 2022. And in this episode, for the record, she wasn't alone in reprising her MCU role — Frigga, originally played by Rene Russo in Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and Avengers: Endgame, was voiced by Josette Eales.

In the end, there's always Season 2. Meanwhile, new episodes of What If...? premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

