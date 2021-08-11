A brand new Marvel TV show just premiered on Disney+, but in contrast to WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, this animated series has some major recastings. Marvel’s What If…? dives into the multiverse introduced in Loki to tell familiar stories from the MCU albeit with some significant changes – what if Peggy Carter took the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers? And what if T’Challa had been picked up by Yondu instead of Peter Quill? Animation brings these one-off stories to life in vivid fashion, and while many familiar faces from the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe return, a few key actors do not.

The most notable recasting in Episode 1 of the series is Steve Rogers, who is not voiced by Chris Evans in this series. So who plays Steve Rogers in What If? That would be Josh Keaton, a prolific voice actor whose past roles include Takashi ‘Shiro’ Shirogane in Voltron: Legendary Defender and the teenaged Hercules in the animated series Hercules. This is not Keaton’s first Marvel project either, as he voiced the title character in The Spectacular Spider-Man and multiple characters in the Disney XD series Marvel’s Spider-Man. He’s also provided numerous DC superhero voices in a number of LEGO DC animated movies.

Hayley Atwell reprises her role as Peggy Carter in the episode, which also finds her Agent Carter co-star Dominic Cooper reprising his role as young Howard Stark and even Stanley Tucci comes back as Dr. Erskine. So why didn’t Chris Evans come back to do a voice role?

Marvel hasn’t said officially, but based on who else didn’t come back – namely Robert Downey Jr. – it’s possible it all has to do with contracts. With the release of Avengers: Endgame, Evans’ contract with Marvel Studios to play Steve Rogers in a variety of films was complete. That film officially ended his obligation to Marvel, and thus to get him to come back and do a voice for What If…?, it would have necessitated re-negotiating a brand new contract, which no doubt would have cost Marvel a pretty penny. So it’s entirely possible that rather than open that door, Marvel decided to recast.

Although it’s also possible that Marvel did ask and Evans declined to return – he and Downey were pretty adamant that Endgame marked their final MCU roles.

What If...? director Bryan Andrews didn't quite reveal why Evans isn't in the show, but he did tell GamesRadar that the filmmakers wanted to give actors like Keaton, who replaced MCU actors, a bit of freedom in their performance:

"The thing is, it’s trying not to bump the audience too much and have it be as much of the person they remember from the show, but having the actor bring a little something to themselves. I’m not just doing an impression. It’s not about impressions, right? They have to actually act the moments and deliver some of the emotional intent."

Again, t’s unclear at this point exactly why Chris Evans isn't voicing Steve Rogers, and perhaps someone involved in What If…? will give an official answer at some point as to why not every MCU actor is back, but if you’re wondering why Steve Rogers sounds a bit different in this show, there’s your answer – it’s not Chris Evans. Keaton does a fine job bringing Rogers to life in this series, although admittedly part of the fun of What If…? is hearing fan-favorite MCU actors playing very different versions of their characters.

Hey, there’s always Season 2, right?

