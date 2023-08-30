The Big Picture The Godfather's iconic cast was carefully assembled, with each performer playing a vital role in bringing Mario Puzo's story to life.

Paramount initially had doubts about casting Marlon Brando as Vito Corleone due to his reputation, but Francis Ford Coppola persisted and convinced them otherwise.

Al Pacino's breakout role as Michael Corleone in The Godfather launched his career and mirrored his character's transition from anonymity to a powerful figure in the family.

By breathing new life into the family saga and crime film, the iconic big-screen adaptation of Mario Puzo's novel secured a well-earned place in cinematic history with its rich narrative and powerful performances. Considering its legendary reputation as one of the best contributions to the medium, it's difficult to imagine The Godfather straying from the classic we all know and love in any way, shape, or form. Featuring a combination of established stars and complete unknowns, Francis Ford Coppola's epic was cast like a well-oiled machine, with each performer's talents proving invaluable in bringing Puzo's story to life.

But in the years since its release, much has come to public light regarding The Godfather's cast in terms of who almost nabbed this or that role, enthralling viewers in speculation over what could've been had the film been assembled differently. In considering oodles of performers, the behind-the-scenes drama surrounding the film's casting process was riveting in its own right, with Coppola and Paramount Pictures regularly clashing over which actor would play which role. According to Vanity Fair, then-head of production at Paramount, Robert Evans, described casting the film as "more volatile than the war the Corleone family fought on screen."

Paramount Didn't Want Marlon Brando Cast in 'The Godfather'

Image via Paramount Pictures

In the early 1970s, Marlon Brando was a powerhouse talent with numerous memorable roles and accolades to his name. But the Oscar-winning actor was experiencing a career lull marked by lackluster box office numbers and an increasingly damning reputation as being difficult to work with, so when Francis Ford Coppola set his sights on Brando for the titular role in his next film, Paramount wasn't shy about expressing uncertainty. The studio had a laundry list of potential Vito Corleones ranging from Laurence Olivier to Ernest Borgnine, but the audacious Coppola remained unwavering in his quest to secure the 47-year-old actor.

After much persistence, Paramount relented and agreed to take a chance on Brando. But that chance would come with the caveat that the actor would be paid little money, be held financially responsible for an increase in the production's budget, and must agree to film a screen test. Having successfully coaxed Brando into the screen testing process, Coppola had the actor experiment with props, voices, and mannerisms. Coppola said of the experience, "You see him roll up his hair in a bun and blacken it with shoe polish, talking all the time about what he’s doing. You see him rolling up Kleenex and stuffing it into his mouth. He’d decided that the Godfather had been shot in the throat at one time, so he starts to speak funny."

Laborious and unnecessary as the test may have seemed, it paid off in droves when Coppola showed it to Charlie Bludhorn, chairman of Gulf and Western (Paramount's owner). Initially hesitant to even view the footage, Bludhorn ultimately reacted with enthusiasm. "Once he was sold on the idea, all of the other executives went along," Coppola remembers. Having got his man for the film's titular character, the young director commenced work on rounding out the rest of his cast, but his hard-fought battle to get the actors of his choosing wouldn't be over just yet.

Francis Ford Coppola Fought Hard To Cast Al Pacino as Michael Corleone

Image via Paramount Pictures

Though Brando's Vito Corleone is The Godfather's title character, the film truly hinges on the personal arc of his youngest son, Michael (Al Pacino). As the beating heart of the narrative, Michael's transition from a quiet, detached member of the family to its ultimate heir required an actor with considerable talent and depth. From the very beginning, Coppola had his eye on Pacino, a little-known stage actor who'd already won a Tony Award but had only one film credit to his name. Unsurprisingly, Paramount and Robert Evans weren't convinced of the director's choice. "A runt will not play Michael," Evans bluntly informed Coppola.

RELATED: 10 Iconic Roles That Almost Went To Other Actors

Numerous actors, many of whom were bankable stars, were considered to play Michael. From Jack Nicholson to Warren Beatty to Robert Redford, some of Hollywood's biggest stars were either offered the role or turned it down. Coppola held out for Pacino, but Paramount made a move to cast James Caan as Michael. "Francis called me one night, 'Jimmy, they want you to come in and test...they want you to play Michael,'" Caan told Vanity Fair. "So I flew to New York, this huge studio, for these tests. There must’ve been 300 guys sitting there. Every actor you can think of was testing for this and that."

Caan proved effective enough to land the role, but only temporarily. Evans approached Coppola with an ultimatum: the director could cast Pacino as Michael only if Caan was cast as his older brother, Sonny. Adamantly opposed to the idea, Coppola pushed back and said of Caan, "He's not Italian. I'm not using Caan." Evans shot back with, "I'm not using Pacino." But moments after allegedly slamming a door in Evans' face, Coppola relented and agreed to the terms. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Life Imitated Art For Al Pacino When 'The Godfather' Became a Hit

Image via Warner Bros.

When The Godfather hit theaters in 1972, the movie-going public had little to no idea who Al Pacino was. Having starred in just one film, 1971's The Panic in Needle Park, Coppola's film opened the floodgates for the young actor, securing an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor and garnering major awareness among audiences. In just the next few years, Pacino embarked on a truly impressive run of leading roles that brought widespread acclaim and further award nominations. From Serpico to The Godfather: Part II to Dog Day Afternoon, he swiftly emerged as one of his generation's greatest talents and was suddenly on top of the world.

As Pacino arrived with bravura on the world's stage, his journey and experience with success proved strikingly reflective of Michael Corleone's. In The Godfather's first half, Michael is an unknowable character, having made clear his desire to avoid the family business. When trouble strikes, however, he transcends his passive place among his brothers and peers in an unexpected display of authoritative command. Reflecting on his character's evolution, Pacino told The New York Times, "I was thinking that this is a character that could be very effective if he comes out of nowhere. That was my vision for it."

Much like Michael Corleone, Al Pacino, too, came out of nowhere and firmly established himself as very effective. While it can be enjoyable to imagine the role being played by big stars like Nicholson, Beatty, or Redford, such casting decisions would've arguably deprived the character of his sudden and jarring transformation from an anonymous young man to a ruthless killer. Pacino said of the film's life-changing effect on his career, "I felt like, all of a sudden, some veil was lifted and all eyes were on me. Of course, they were on others in the film. But The Godfather gave me a new identity that was hard for me to cope with." If audiences were unfamiliar with Pacino when they walked into The Godfather, they were certainly aware of his performative prowess when they walked out. As Michael eschewed his passive place in the family for the head seat at the proverbial table, the actor playing him was also boldly announcing his place on the silver screen, one that would ultimately take him to new heights of opportunity, success, and influence.