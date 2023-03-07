When Scream VI slashes its way into theaters on March 10th, it'll be without its leading lady Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) for the first time in the franchise's 27-year history. As horror fans eagerly await the latest installment while pondering what a Scream film might look like sans its iconic final girl, it's a good as time as any to take a stroll down memory lane. After decades of graphic fictional kills, cultural analysis, and genre subversion, who counts as the very first final girl?

What Exactly Is a "Final Girl"?

For those unfamiliar with the term or its history, the "final girl" refers to an archetype present in many seminal slasher films, usually ones from the 1970s and after. Film studies professor and academic Carol J. Clover first coined the title in her 1992 book Men, Women, and Chainsaws: Gender in the Modern Horror Film. Her work interrogated popular horror movie trends involving female characters, and it's no exaggeration to say that her observations forever changed feminist discourse in the horror space and beyond. As for what "final girl" means, it's as literal as it sounds — she's the last woman standing by the film's gore-soaked conclusion. Notable examples include Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) from the original Halloween, Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp) from A Nightmare on Elm Street, Sally Hardesty (Marilyn Burns) of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Alien's Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), and the trope-shattering Sidney Prescott herself. A modern example is Maxine Minx (Mia Goth) from X.

Genre aficionados will note an outstanding character that's missing from the above list: Jess Bradford (Olivia Hussey), the final girl and the protagonist of the Canadian production Black Christmas. That's because Jess was, by all accounts and purposes, the first final girl. (In a bit of delightful coincidence, Black Christmas and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre both hit theaters on October 11th, 1974, but the former didn't arrive in the United States until December 20th.)

The Plot of 'Black Christmas' Foreshadows Other Horror Masterpieces

Like its '70s contemporaries, Black Christmas is a slasher film. Between its "killer cam" opening (a technique where the camera assumes the point-of-view of the murderer as they stalk their victims) and the holiday setting, Black Christmas strongly influenced John Carpenter's Halloween, which in turn inspired a swath of imitators. Jess is one of several sorority members enjoying a Christmas party in the sorority house, until they're interrupted by an obscene phone call. The four girls aren't surprised; this is far from the first time that "the moaner" has called their landline, and the camera pans across their respective expressions of concern, irritation, disgust, and weariness.

The worst part about this moment is how the audience already knows a key factor that the women don't: the moaner is hiding inside the attic. Black Christmas's "killer cam" opening followed the moaner as he scaled the sorority house and concealed himself in the attic. Not only is this introduction effective in creating a sense of instantaneous unease and restrained suspense, but it's also a horrifying additional layer of dramatic irony. It's only a matter of time before the moaner kills Jess's three friends, and there's no escape because the girls aren't even aware of how unsafe they are in the first place. Their home was invaded, the sanctity of their closets and bedrooms transformed into hiding spots and murder scenes.

What Makes Jess Such a Great Final Girl?

Out of the four girls present at the party, Jess is the one who most often speaks with the moaner (from now on, we'll call him Billy, his implied name). "Talking" is a loose sense of the word given his graphic monologues, nonsensical screams, and inhuman noises. When the police finally stop dismissing the girls' concerns with infuriating belittling ("probably one of your boyfriends playing a little joke"), Jess has to keep enduring these increasingly unbearable sessions so Billy will stay on the line long enough for the police to trace his location. In this way, Black Christmas shares DNA with Scream even if Jess doesn't speak much beyond demanding who the caller is and what he wants.

Olivia Hussey, already a well-known actress thanks to her performance as Juliet six years earlier in director Franco Zeffirelli's Romeo and Juliet, only needs a few words and her expressions to phenomenally convey Jess's rapidly growing distress. Jess is already a less rambunctious character than her friends, but this kind of silence from her is especially disquieting. At the same time, she doesn't personify the typical final girl characteristics of a shy, introverted social outcast, like Laurie Strode. She's pleasant, engaged in the party, and cares for her friends as they care for her in return.

Most revolutionary of all, especially for the time — Jess is pregnant! There's no purity culture here. (In fact, Lynne Griffin's Clare, the group's only confirmed virgin, is Billy's first victim.) Even more groundbreaking is Jess's plan to have an abortion. When she informs her boyfriend Peter (Keir Dullea) about her unplanned pregnancy, he's delighted and excited; when she tells him her plans to terminate the pregnancy, on a dime Peter becomes in turns sullen, spiteful, and enraged. He snaps slurs at Jess and accuses her of selfishness ("What the hell are you trying to do to me?" "You talk about killing our baby as if you were having a wart removed") while Jess remains adamant in the face of his seething irritation.

'Black Christmas' Uses Jess's Pregnancy to Make a Statement

Later, Peter tries to cajole her by declaring they'll get married as if it's an unassailable fact. The easy declaration stuns Jess into silence until she slowly, carefully reminds Peter about their first meeting: he shared his dreams of becoming a concert pianist and Jess told him her goals as well. She tries to clearly explain how having a child will hinder her ability to accomplish those aspirations. She refuses to become subsidiary to him and abandon her dreams: "You can't ask me to drop everything I've been working for and give up all my ambitions [...] be realistic."

Fast as a snapped finger, Peter's pleas morph into threats. He breaks a Christmas ornament off the tree in selfish fury and orders Jess to keep the baby. Jess reiterates her independent decision and demands that Peter leave. Without a doubt, the film favors Jess in this situation and her calm resolve serves as an impressive, empathetic, and realistic fictional avatar for many pregnant individuals who pursue abortions.

To some, Peter's instant and intense anger might read as over-the-top; far too many people with a uterus know it's dangerously legitimate. Jess wants to talk "rationally" (her words), but Peter "attacks" her (also Jess's words). Jess's immovable choice and staunch refusal to be cowed is one of the most subversive, radical challenges to the final girl mythos in the entire horror canon, and this was before the trope was truly established, let alone named. And although Black Christmas is a Canadian film, it's worth noting that the U.S. Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling allowing the legal right to an abortion occurred in 1973, just a year before Black Christmas was released.

Jess Broke Stereotypes in 'Black Christmas' Before Those Stereotypes Existed

After poor Jess experiences a "the calls are coming from inside the house" moment (five years before the same thing happens in When a Stranger Calls, which inspired Scream!), she ignores common sense by going upstairs to check on her friends, who are long dead. But Jess grabs a fire poker before she does and ruthlessly slams a door in the lurking Billy's face before making her escape to the basement. Peter breaks into the house and a terrified Jess kills him in self-defense, assuming he's the murderer. Except — as Jess lies unconscious on a bed and the police officers, also assured of Peter's guilt, leave her defenseless, the film closes by once again letting us in on a secret: Billy's still in the attic. Peter was a raging misogynist born of white male privilege, but of these murders, he was innocent.

Black Christmas leaves Jess's fate ambiguous even though it isn't exactly an auspicious end. Do the officers return in time to keep her alive so she can achieve her dreams, or does her final girl status translate to "last one killed"? Regardless, Jess shattered stereotypes before they formally existed and remains a defining example of the final girl title — and what a stellar, powerful, multifaceted woman to have as cinema's first final girl.