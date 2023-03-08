Netflix boasts an impressive catalog of original series from varying parts of the globe and today that reputation continues to grow as the streamer has released the official trailer for its upcoming Turkish crime mystery series, Who Were We Running From? The upcoming crime thriller is based on the 2007 novel titled Biz Kimden Kaçıyorduk Anne? written by Perihan Mağdenb that tells the tale of dark secrets of the past constantly haunting the present.

Who Were We Running From? follows a mother who, due to having a sketchy past with a dark secret, has opted to live as a nameless fugitive alongside her daughter. Perceiving any and everyone as a potential threat. The trailer begins with the opinion that homes are enclosed prisons and for this reason, the mother and the daughter will not be settling into a permanent home. For the entirety of the trailer, there is one common theme that can be seen throughout. The pair are constantly fleeing various dangers at different times, sometimes making a scene in order to vanish in the ensuing chaos. That is in addition to the many hotels and luxury apartments, the mother and daughter must live out of. Constantly moving from one to the next, the ever-present past of the former seems to be constantly closing in.

In the midst of the chaos, the bond and union shared between the mother and daughter come into play and there are chances that it would be tested. Having alluded to homes being enclosed prisons, their shared bond is the home they have. However, the chances of constantly moving around without the promise of stability and security are things that will certainly begin to play on the mind of Bambi (Eylül Tumbar), the daughter. Questions are certain to arise along the way. Why do we always have to run and exactly, who were we running from in the first place? While these questions need answering, whether those answers come remains a mystery. The challenge now is to stay alive and find the perfect opportunity to break the cycle.

Image via Netflix

Who Were We Running From? looks set to contain seven episodes and the new series is directed by Umut Aral and Gökçen Usta. The series’ cast is led by Tumbar and Melisa Sözen who look set to deliver stellar performances. Other members of the cast include Musa Uzunlar, Devrim Kabacaoglu, Taylor Lauren, Buçe Buse Kahraman, Başak Daşman, Birand Tunca, Alper Çankaya, Hakan Emre Ünal, Meriç Rakalar, Emrah Kolukısa and Kubilay Tunçer.

Who Were We Running From? arrives on Netflix on March 24. Watch the official trailer below: