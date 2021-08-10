Cohen Media has released the first U.S. trailer for Safy Nebbou's French drama Who You Think I Am, starring Juliette Binoche. The film will premiere in select theaters and on VOD on September 3.

Claire (Binoche) is a middle-aged French literature professor and single mother who finds herself feeling ghosted by her hunky twenty-something lover, Ludovic. In a moment of curiosity, she creates a fake Facebook profile to do a little undetected snooping under the profile of a 24-year old named "Clara." Things start to snowball out of control when "Clara" is friended by her ex's equally attractive roommate Alex (François Civil) and their superficial correspondence quickly escalates towards intense intimacy and uncontrollable obsession, despite her continued relationship with Ludovic.

Their affair reaches an eventual fever pitch after "Clara" breaks off her relationship with Alex when he pushes her to meet him in person, prompting him to vanish off Facebook entirely. What follows next is a devastating and brilliant look into obsession in the digital age, with an unexpected romance blended in.

The story is based on the novel by Camille Laurens and was adapted by the film's director Nebbou and screenwriter Julie Peyr. In addition to Binoche and Civil, the cast includes Nicole Garcia, Marie-Ange Casta, Guillaume Gouix, Charles Berling, and Jules Houplain.

Who You Think I Am (or Celle Que Vous Croyez) first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in 2019 and has played in a limited capacity in Europe since then. The film will premiere in select U.S. theaters, in New York and Los Angeles, and on VOD starting September 3.

Check out the tantalizing trailer and poster for this romantic cyber-drama turned psychological thriller below:

