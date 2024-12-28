When it comes to exciting cinema, few genres compare to the classic whodunit. Stories of suspense and mystery full of twists and tricks, these movies have entertained audiences for generations, from the golden years of Hollywood to the present day. The streaming service Prime Video is home to many great whodunits, including several Agatha Christie adaptations. Read on to discover our selection of the very best whodunit movies on Prime Video right now, ranging from acclaimed classics and modern hits to more underrated hidden gems from years past.

For more recommendations, be sure to check out our lists of the best movies and shows on Prime Video, as well as the best whodunit movies on Netflix and the best thrillers on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Prime Video.

‘Knives Out’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 7.9/10

Written and directed by Rian Johnson, Knives Out is a 2019 mystery film starring Daniel Craig as brilliant private detective Benoit Blanc. The movie revolves around the death of bestselling author Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). Though it’s ruled a suicide by the police, Blanc suspects there’s more to the story — and to Thrombey’s unassuming nurse, Marta Cabrera (Ana de Armas). The film’s ensemble supporting cast includes Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, and Jaeden Martell.

An entertaining whodunit that satirizes modern American class relations through the context of an old-school mystery, Knives Out premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, where it received near-universal acclaim. A critical and commercial success, the movie was named one of the year’s best films by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute. Knives Out also received several accolades, including nominations for three Golden Globes, a British Academy Film Award, and an Academy Award. The movie’s success spawned a franchise that includes the 2022 film Glass Onion and the 2025 film Wake Up Dead Man.

Watch on Prime Video

‘Murder on the Orient Express’ (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 60% | IMDb: 6.5/10

Co-produced, directed by, and starring Kenneth Branagh, Murder on the Orient Express is a 2017 adaptation of the iconic Agatha Christie novel. Written by Michael Green, the film stars Branagh as legendary Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, leading an ensemble cast that includes Tom Bateman, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Leslie Odom Jr., and more. As the name suggests, the plot revolves around a murder that takes place on the luxury Orient Express train service in the 1930s.

Murder on the Orient Express was a box office hit, grossing over $350 million worldwide. Despite its popularity with audiences, the film received mixed reviews from critics. While the movie does have some great performances and a meticulously crafted production, it can’t escape the fact that this particular story has been adapted many times, making its twists and turns more predictable now. Nevertheless, if you are new to the story, Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express is an entertaining and faithful adaptation of one of Christie’s most celebrated novels. The film was followed by two sequels, Death on the Nile (2022) and A Haunting in Venice (2023).

Watch on Prime Video

‘Gosford Park’ (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Directed by Robert Altman and written by Julian Fellowes, Gosford Park is a 2001 black comedy mystery film that’s loosely inspired by Jean Renoir's The Rules of the Game. The film revolves around a shooting party at the titular English country house where a murder occurs after a dinner party. The movie examines the events leading up to the murder and the subsequent investigation from the perspectives of both the wealthy guests and their servants. The film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Michael Gambon, Helen Mirren, Eileen Atkins, Bob Balaban, Stephen Fry, Richard E. Grant, Derek Jacobi, Kelly Macdonald, and more.

Gosford Park premiered at the 2001 London Film Festival, where it received critical acclaim. The film went on to gross over $87 million worldwide and received seven Oscar nominations, winning for Best Original Screenplay. Both Helen Mirren and Maggie Smith received nominations for Best Supporting Actress. A little-known fact about the movie: Fellowes’ hit TV series Downton Abbey was originally conceived as a spinoff of Gosford Park. While it is a bit long and dense, the film presents a well-crafted production that’s carried by its characters even when the central mystery gets a bit uneven.

Watch on Prime Video

‘Charade’ (1963)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Your changes have been saved Charade Release Date December 5, 1963 Director Stanley Donen Cast Cary Grant , Audrey Hepburn , Walter Matthau , James Coburn , George Kennedy , Dominique Minot , Ned Glass , Jacques Marin Runtime 113 minutes

Starring Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn, Charade is a 1963 romantic suspense comedy produced and directed by Stanley Donen. Written by Peter Stone and Marc Behm, the film presents an original genre-bending story set in Paris, in which a young widow (Hepburn) finds herself harassed by three men linked to her late husband while falling in love with a charming stranger (Grant) who keeps changing his name. Besides its two stars, the movie also features Walter Matthau, James Coburn, George Kennedy, Dominique Minot, Ned Glass, and Jacques Marin in key roles.

Well-received by critics in its day and still enjoyed by mystery lovers everywhere, Charade is a lesser-known but hugely entertaining movie. Anchored by the performances and chemistry of its stars, the film has received praise for its thrilling and humorous screenplay. The movie’s twisty plot has often been compared to the work of Alfred Hitchcock, and it really is the best Hitchcock movie that isn’t a Hitchcock movie. In 2022, Charade was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

Watch on Prime Video

‘Evil Under The Sun’ (1982)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Your changes have been saved Evil Under the Sun Release Date March 5, 1982 Director Guy Hamilton Cast Denis Quilley, Sylvia Miles, Colin Blakely, Jane Birkin, Nicholas Clay, Peter Ustinov, Roddy McDowall, James Mason, Maggie Smith, Diana Rigg Runtime 117 Minutes

Based on Agatha Christie’s eponymous 1941 novel, Evil Under the Sun is a 1982 British mystery film, the second movie starring Peter Ustinov as Hercule Poirot. Directed by Guy Hamilton, the film follows Poirot on an island vacation interrupted by the murder of a famous Broadway actress. Besides Ustinov as the celebrated Belgian detective, the movie also stars Colin Blakely, Jane Birkin, Nicholas Clay, Maggie Smith, Roddy McDowall, Sylvia Miles, James Mason, Denis Quilley, Diana Rigg, and Emily Hone.

A fairly faithful adaptation of Christie’s beloved novel with only a few modifications, Evil Under the Sun has received praise from fans and critics. Along with David Suchet and Albert Finney, Ustinov’s take on Poirot (a character he played in a total of six movies) is among the most beloved versions of the legendary sleuth. The film itself is quite entertaining, featuring excellent performances from Jane Birkin, Maggie Smith, and more. If a classic Poirot mystery is what you’re looking for, then this is the movie for you.

Watch on Prime Video

‘Death On The Nile’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 62% | IMDb: 6.3/10

Kenneth Branagh’s second Hercule Poirot movie, Death on the Nile is a 2022 mystery film starring, produced, and directed by Branagh. Written by Michael Green and based on Agatha Christie’s eponymous 1937 novel, the movie follows the internationally admired detective Hercule Poirot (Branagh) on a holiday in Egypt, where he meets a picture-perfect couple whose honeymoon is tragically cut short by murder. Besides Branagh, the film stars Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

Released after several delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Death on the Nile was generally well-received by critics and fared fairly well at the box office, with a worldwide gross of $137.3 million. The film has received praise for its production value and the performances of its all-star ensemble. A sequel to Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile was followed by A Haunting in Venice (2023), an adaptation of Christie’s Hallowe'en Party, with Branagh returning as director and star.

Watch on Prime Video

‘Deathtrap’ (1982)

Rotten Tomatoes: 74% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Your changes have been saved Deathtrap Release Date March 19, 1982 Director Sidney Lumet Cast Michael Caine , Christopher Reeve , Dyan Cannon , Irene Worth , Henry Jones Runtime 116 Minutes

Directed by Sidney Lumet, Deathtrap is a 1982 black comedy suspense film based on the 1978 play by Ira Levin, who co-wrote the screenplay with Jay Presson Allen. Starring Michael Caine, Christopher Reeve, and Dyan Cannon, the film follows the story of a famous playwright struggling with a creative block. When a student shows him a promising manuscript, it sets off a deadly game of deception as the playwright considers whether to kill the student and claim the manuscript as his own.

Deathtrap received largely favorable reviews at the time of its release, with many critics comparing it to the 1972 film Sleuth, which also starred Michael Caine. The movie is also a significant piece of queer cinema history, but the reasons why would be a significant spoiler, so you’ll just have to watch it and find out. A suspenseful thriller with a sharp sense of humor, Deathtrap is a wildly entertaining and psychologically devious film that’s one of the lesser-appreciated classic mystery movies out there.

Watch on Prime Video

‘The Mirror Crack’d’ (1980)

Rotten Tomatoes: 62% | IMDb: 6.2/10

Your changes have been saved The Mirror Crack'd Release Date September 19, 1980 Director Guy Hamilton Cast Angela Lansbury , Geraldine Chaplin , Tony Curtis , Edward Fox , Rock Hudson , Kim Novak , Elizabeth Taylor , Wendy Morgan , Margaret Courtenay , Charles Gray , Maureen Bennett , Carolyn Pickles , Eric Dodson , Charles Lloyd Pack , Richard Pearson , Thick Wilson , Pat Nye , Peter Woodthorpe , Marella Oppenheim , Anthony Steel , Dinah Sheridan , Kenneth Fortescue , Hildegard Neil , Allan Cuthbertson , Oriane Grieve Runtime 105 minutes Expand

Based on Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack'd from Side to Side, The Mirror Crack'd was directed by Guy Hamilton from a screenplay by Jonathan Hales and Barry Sandler. The film stars Angela Lansbury as Miss Jane Marple, with Geraldine Chaplin, Tony Curtis, Edward Fox, Rock Hudson, Kim Novak, and Elizabeth Taylor in lead roles. Set in 1953 in Miss Marple’s home village of St Mary Mead, the story revolves around a Hollywood production company filming a movie about Mary, Queen of Scots, and Elizabeth I. The two famous movie stars playing the two queens are bitter rivals, and when a local woman is poisoned, everyone assumes one of them must have been the intended target. But Miss Marple isn’t so sure.

The Mirror Crack’d wasn’t much of a hit at the box office when it premiered in 1980. Still, the film has taken on retroactive significance as the only Marple movie starring the iconic Angela Lansbury, who would achieve worldwide fame just four years later in the American whodunit series Murder, She Wrote. Featuring plenty of star power and a well-written story, The Mirror Crack’d is an underappreciated but entertaining film that’s also hugely significant in the genre’s history.

Watch on Prime Video