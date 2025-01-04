Ever since the Golden Age of Hollywood, mystery movies have tantalized audiences with their suspenseful plots, complex characters, and dark themes. These are the films that keep you on the edge of your seat, your brain racing at every new detail as you try to piece together an answer to the age-old question: “Whodunit?” The Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service Max is home to several great whodunit movies, including acclaimed classics and more modern fare. To save you some time, we’ve put together this handy list of the best of them: no red herrings, just the goods. Read on to discover our selection of the best whodunit movies on Max right now.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Max.

‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 6.2/10

Directed by Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies is a comedy horror mystery film written by Sarah DeLappe from a story by Kristen Roupenian. The movie follows a group of friends in their 20s partying at a mansion during a hurricane who decide to play a murder mystery game that takes a violent turn. The film stars an ensemble cast that includes Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, Lee Pace, and Pete Davidson.

Bodies Bodies Bodies received positive reviews from critics when it premiered at the 2022 South by Southwest (SXSW) festival. The film was subsequently released in US theaters by A24, and it had a successful run at the box office as well. The movie has received praise for its sharp sense of humor and satirical performances. It’s a well-acted and well-directed mystery horror movie, and while its attempts at Gen Z humor produce uneven results, Bodies Bodies Bodies is ultimately a fun whodunit with a healthy balance of scares and laughs.

‘Sherlock Holmes’ (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes: 69% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Directed by Guy Ritchie, Sherlock Holmes stars Robert Downey Jr. as the legendary detective created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Written by Michael Robert Johnson, Anthony Peckham, and Simon Kinberg, the film also stars Jude Law as Dr. John Watson, Rachel McAdams as Irene Adler, and Mark Strong as Lord Henry Blackwood. Set in 1890, the film follows Holmes and Watson as they attempt to unravel a fiendish plot to take over Britain.

Sherlock Holmes premiered on Christmas Day, 2009, receiving positive reviews and becoming the eighth highest-grossing film of 2009, with a worldwide gross of $525 million. Masterfully directed and tightly paced, Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes is a wild, exciting journey that retains the classic feel of the original stories with a completely fresh plot. The movie received two Academy Award nominations and won Robert Downey Jr. a Golden Globe. The film was followed by a sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, in 2011, with a third movie reportedly in the works.

‘The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’ (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Directed by David Fincher and written by Steven Zaillian, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is a neo-noir mystery thriller based on Stieg Larsson’s eponymous 2005 novel. The film stars Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara as journalist Mikael Blomkvist and hacker Lisbeth Salander, who work together to investigate the case of a girl from a wealthy family who disappeared 40 years ago. Besides Craig and Mara, the film also stars Christopher Plummer, Stellan Skarsgård, Steven Berkoff, Robin Wright, Yorick van Wageningen, Élodie Yung, and Joely Richardson.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo was a critical and commercial hit at the time of its premiere, grossing over $232 million. The film has received great praise for its direction, tone, visuals, and performances. The movie has received numerous accolades, including an Academy Award for Film Editing, and was named one of the top 10 films of 2011 by the National Board of Review. The movie was followed by The Girl in the Spider's Web, a soft reboot directed by Fede Álvarez and starring Claire Foy, released in 2018.

‘No Sudden Move’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 6.4/10

Directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Ed Solomon, No Sudden Move is a 2021 crime thriller film set in 1954. The movie follows a group of small-time crooks in Detroit, Michigan, who are hired to steal a document. When the job goes horribly wrong, the gangsters search for the people who hired them and uncover a massive conspiracy. The film boasts a large ensemble cast led by Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro, featuring David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Craig muMs Grant, and many more.

No Sudden Move premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, receiving positive reviews from critics, who praised the direction and performances. The film was subsequently released on Max and recorded high viewership numbers on the platform as well. While the film might not be Soderbergh’s greatest crime flick, No Sudden Move is a masterfully produced and thoroughly entertaining thriller with an engaging mystery and fascinating characters.

‘Scream’ (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes: 77% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Your changes have been saved Scream Release Date December 20, 1996 Director Wes Craven Cast Drew Barrymore , Kevin Patrick Walls , David Booth , Carla Hatley , Neve Campbell , Skeet Ulrich Runtime 111 minutes

Directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson, Scream is a 1996 meta-comedy slasher movie that follows an archetypal serial killer story. Set in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California, the film follows a group of high school students who become the targets of a costumed serial killer with a sick sense of humor. The film stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich, and Drew Barrymore.

When it first premiered in December 1996, Scream was not expected to be a big success because studios thought people would be more interested in holiday entertainment than a slasher flick. As it turns out, they were wrong; the movie went on to gross over $173 million worldwide. The film’s darkly funny take on horror movie cliches has made it a huge hit with multiple generations of audiences around the world. Now considered one of the greatest horror movies of all time, Scream has evolved into a massive franchise over the years, inspiring five sequels and an anthology TV series.

‘The Lady Vanishes’ (1938)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDb: 7.7/10

Your changes have been saved The Lady Vanishes Release Date October 7, 1938 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast Margaret Lockwood , Michael Redgrave , Paul Lukas , Dame May Whitty Runtime 97 Minutes

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock, The Lady Vanishes is a 1938 mystery thriller based on Ethel Lina White’s 1936 novel The Wheel Spins. Written by Sidney Gilliat and Frank Launder, the film stars Margaret Lockwood and Michael Redgrave and follows the story of an English tourist traveling by train in continental Europe who discovers that an elderly passenger seems to have mysteriously vanished. Besides Lockwood and Redgrave, the film also stars Paul Lukas, May Whitty, Cecil Parker, Linden Travers, Naunton Wayne, Basil Radford, and more in key roles.

The Lady Vanishes was a very successful film at the time of its premiere and one of Hitchcock’s most famous British-made projects. The film’s success drew the attention of Hollywood studios, and shortly after its release, the legendary director moved to America, where he made many of his most acclaimed films. A contained yet exciting thriller, The Lady Vanishes is a well-paced mystery story that will keep you guessing at every turn. The movie is widely regarded as one of the best British films of the 20th century, and it’s an excellent showcase of Hitchcock’s suspenseful storytelling style.

‘Prisoners’ (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% | IMDb: 8.2/10

Directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Aaron Guzikowski, Prisoners is a 2013 thriller film centered on the abduction of two young girls in Pennsylvania. As the search drags on and the police release a suspect due to lack of evidence, the father of one of the girls decides to take matters into his own hands. Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman lead an ensemble cast that includes Viola Davis, Maria Bello, Terrence Howard, Melissa Leo, and Paul Dano.

Prisoners premiered at the 2013 Telluride Film Festival, where it received critical acclaim. The film was released in theaters shortly after and proved to be financially successful as well, earning over $122 million worldwide. Through its powerful, emotionally complex story and absorbing cinematography, the film presents a compelling tale of painfully real people faced with disturbing circumstances. Prisoners earned numerous accolades as well, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Cinematography for Roger Deakins, and was named one of the top 10 films of 2013 by the National Board of Review.

‘The Maltese Falcon’ (1941)

Rotten Tomatoes: 99% | IMDb: 7.9/10

Your changes have been saved The Maltese Falcon Release Date October 18, 1941 Director John Huston Cast Humphrey Bogart , Mary Astor , Gladys George , Peter Lorre , Barton MacLane , Lee Patrick Runtime 100 Minutes

Written and directed by John Huston in his directorial debut, The Maltese Falcon is a 1941 noir thriller film starring Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor, Peter Lorre, and Sydney Greenstreet. Based on Dashiell Hammett’s eponymous 1930 novel, the film follows private investigator Sam Spade (Bogart) as he is hired to find a priceless, jewel-encrusted falcon statuette. The novel was previously adapted as a 1931 film, and the 1941 movie is essentially a remake.

When The Maltese Falcon first premiered in New York City, it was an instant hit, receiving stellar reviews from critics. In the years since, the movie has inspired countless generations of filmmakers and fans with its complex structure and suspenseful plot — not to mention the fact that it’s one of Humphrey Bogart’s finest performances. In 1989, The Maltese Falcon was among the first 25 films inducted into the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, cementing its status as an American cultural landmark.

