When it comes to films with satisfying endings, there are few genres that can compete with mystery and detective fiction. Working through clues, following leads, and finally piecing the whole puzzle together alongside the characters is a classic piece of the Western fiction cannon, and it's no surprise that these sorts of stories have frequently been among the most popular for almost 200 years.

Among mystery as a genre on the whole, the classic whodunit is often among the most fun. It's a bit of a square-vs.-rectangle situation, wherein all whodunits are mysteries but not all mysteries are whodunits, with a handful of features that differentiate the two. First, the guilty party must be revealed at the end, with a series of clues along the way that may be pieced together by particularly eagle-eyed viewers. To keep this list specific, no Columbo-style reverse mysteries will be included, nor any Silence of the Lambs situations where the killer is a known entity, and the enjoyment comes from watching the protagonists get through the mystery themselves. Some of the films on this list may subvert, upend, or deconstruct the classic whodunit framework, but all of them still deliver that classic moment of realization when the last piece comes together for the audience alongside the characters on-screen. These are the best whodunits ever put to film, classics from front to back.

10 'Gosford Park' (2001)

Director: Robert Altman

The British have a significant claim on the overall development and expansion of detective fiction and the whodunit genre, with authors like Arthur Conan Doyle and Agathie Christie among the best to ever do it. While Gosford Park isn't directly based on the output of either of those two authors (and is actually inspired by a French film, Jean Renoir's legendary The Rules of the Game), it is deeply entrenched in the energy of both, and is without question one of the most decidedly British whodunits to ever grace the screen. The film follows a group of wealthy Brits as they visit their esteemed friend/colleague/rival's posh country home for a shooting weekend, and the investigation into a murder that follows a tense dinner party.

Ironically, for as through-and-through British as Gosford Park is, it was directed by New Hollywood-era master Robert Altman, written by Altman and Bob Balaban. But while the talent behind the cameras was largely American, the on-screen presence is certified Union Jack-approved, with an ensemble cast that's a veritable who's who of British cinema over the last several decades. There are virtually too many notables to mention, including Michael Gambon, Helen Mirren, Maggie Smith, Stephen Fry, and Clive Owen, to name just a select few. Few directors are better at navigating ensemble casts and interweaving, labyrinthine storylines than Altman, who has shown in films like Nashville that he is remarkably adept at giving each of his myriad characters unique personalities and motivations, giving each a vital role and never overwhelming audiences with the sheer scope of variety on-screen. Each character is as masterfully performed as one would expect from so storied a cast, and as with all the best murder mysteries, the duplicitous bunch never fully reveal all the cards in their hands until the film is at its end.

9 'Clue' (1985)

Director: Jonathan Lynn

Directed by Jonathan Lynn (of My Cousin Vinny fame), Clue is unique among the whodunits on this list because, for all intents and purposes, it really doesn't matter all that much who actually did it. It's impossible to imagine another movie on this list being released with three different endings, the way Clue was, and only a movie that is more about the characters and comedy than the central murder itself could pull off such an approach. Based on the beloved Hasbro game of the same name, Clue uses the iconic mansion setting to full effect, complete with all the classic characters like Professor Plum (Christopher Plummer) and Mrs. White (Madeline Kahn). Of course, the highlight of the film is Tim Curry as Wadsworth, the butler, delivering his inimitable brand of animated camp. Initially not particularly well-received, Clue has grown a devoted following over the years, achieving true cult classic status. The mystery is interesting enough (certainly as interesting as playing a round of the board game), but the true power behind Clue's longevity is without question the performances and dialogue. For those whose taste in humor aligns with Clue, the movie is a true true laugh-out-loud romp, with joke after joke and virtually no downtime in between.

With the massive success of Barbie, Hasbro has stated their intentions to expand into a Marvel-style "cinematic universe" of their own, and reportedly recently signed a deal with Sony to bring Clue back to cinema and TV screens imminently. While some Hasbro properties aren't necessarily inherently well-suited to the silver screen, it's undeniable that Clue, with its natural narrative inclinations and lineage in the mystery fiction world, has the potential to be a great fit in the right hands once again.

8 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' (1988)

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Filmmaking is a very labor-intensive process, but there are few films where you really see that effort onscreen like you can with Who Framed Roger Rabbit. While live-action and animation had been hybridized on-screen as far back as 1944's The Three Caballeros, Roger Rabbit was the first movie to make the animation itself a key component of both the film's plot and overarching themes. Film noir and hand-drawn animation both have very distinct brands of old-school charm, and Who Framed Roger Rabbit fully realizes each in a way that never feels cobbled together, paying loving homage to both mediums without forcing one into the passenger seat. The film's ending, a sequence that has terrorized many a child over the years, fully realizes the live action/classic animation hybrid concept in a completely unexpected, downright horrifying way, and the mystery at the core of Roger Rabbit is everything a noir fan could want, complete with blackmail, murder, corruption, and an iconic would-be femme fatale in Jessica Rabbit.

Set in an alternative version of 1940s Los Angeles wherein humans live alongside cartoons (known as "toons") in the real world, Who Framed Roger Rabbit follows washed-up gumshoe Eddie Valiant (as portrayed by the late, great Bob Hoskins) as he attempts to clear the name of the titular cartoon superstar, who has been accused of the murder of a prominent local magnate. If that doesn't sound like the typical Disney plot of the 1980s to you, you'd be correct. While the film was produced by Disney (in tandem with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment), it explores much darker themes than a lot of the Mouse's prior output, including examinations of race relations, discrimination, urban greed, and even capitalism as a whole. Valiant spends a good chunk of the film reckoning with his own internal biases against toons, one of whom was responsible for the death of his brother, and his character arc is deeply rewarding. Roger Rabbit is widely considered to have ushered in Disney's '90s animation renaissance, predating the The Little Mermaid and sparking renewed interest in the medium as a whole.

7 'Knives Out' (2019)

Director: Rian Johnson

Rian Johnson's great skill is his ability to deconstruct established genre norms and rebuild them in new, unexpected ways. While that subversive style may work better in some contexts than others (it was certainly an interesting choice by Star Wars/Disney for The Last Jedi), Johnson is at his most wonderfully unpredictable in Knives Out. The film is full of surprises, with twists on top of twists, leaving the audience perpetually off-balance without ever feeling jumbled or unpredictable for sheer shock value. Johnson has a remarkable knack, every time it appears that the true culprit has been discovered, of pulling a hard left turn and veering off in a new direction. The non-linear story elements further contribute to the overall unpredictability, with just enough in the way of clues along the way to make the final reveal incredibly satisfying. Writing a script so full of about-faces is risky business, but the magic of Knives Out is making each feel earned and exciting, never twisting for twisting's sake.

Knives Out features an ensemble cast and a bevy of top-notch performances, with highlights from Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, and, of course, Daniel Craig's delightful southern gentleman detective Benoit Blanc, an immediate fan favorite and highlight of Craig's post-James Bond career. The smart, snappy writing is elevated by overall cast chemistry, resulting in a very charming viewing experience. Just about every character has a motive, nothing is as it seems, and there's danger lurking around every corner of Harlan Thrombey's (Christopher Plummer, once again) gorgeous gothic mansion, as he convenes with the many certifiably loony members of his family.

6 'The Usual Suspects' (1995)

Director: Bryan Singer

Who is Keyser Söze? You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who's seen The Usual Suspects and doesn't consider it one of the all-time greatest twist endings. The experience of viewing the film for the first time is unrivaled, but what's even more impressive about The Usual Suspects is how it continues to be a fantastic watch each and every time. There's a reason that Christopher McQuarrie's screenplay won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, and the Writers Guild of America ranks it among the top 35 greatest screenplays ever written.

One cannot discuss The Usual Suspects without mentioning the fact that both director Bryan Singer and Kevin Spacey have each had a number of horrific allegations about their behavior both on and off-set. UnfortunatelyIt's undeniable, however, that they're in top form with Suspects. Spacey's performance as Roger "Verbal" Kint, is fine-tuned and precise, with layered choices that only become apparent the second and third time viewing the movie, and the films visual style is tight and focused. Of course, as with any films that twist so hard, rewatching The Usual Suspects can never hit quite as hard as that first time, keeping the film from placing higher on the list. It's also extremely subtle with its clues (naturally, considering once again that the ending looms large over the movie as a whole), which could be considered either a slight mark against the film for those who try to arrive at the solution prior to the script or a plus for those who seek a challenge. However, the performances, on-screen chemistry, and dialogue make The Usual Suspects an undeniable landmark film for the crime/mystery genre, and there's just enough to pick up on that it just barely sneaks its way into the whodunit categorization.

5 'The Maltese Falcon' (1941)

Director: John Huston

It wouldn't be possible to talk about all-time great whodunits without a deep nod to The Maltese Falcon, a true classic in every sense of the word. While it certainly wasn't the original film noir, The Maltese Falcon certainly has a significant claim as the catalyst for the genre's original explosion in popularity. Based on Dashiell Hammett's classic novel, Falcon is a whip-smart film, with a layered script that lends itself to repeated viewings. As with all the best whodunits, the second viewing can often be even more rewarding than the first, providing a chance to pick out subtle hints along the way that might've been missed the original time around. The film had an excellent well to draw from: Hammett is without question one of the finest crime and detective fiction writers in history, responsible for a significant part of the literary genre's boom in popularity during the 1930s, and is responsible for the creation of the hard-boiled detective genre, which he based off of his own time as a Pinkerton detective.

Humphrey Bogart is indelibly linked to the classic image of the hard-boiled detective, and his razor-sharp performance as Sam Spade is truly iconic. Bogart's Spade is just plain cool, staring down danger time and time again while his cigarette stays lit and his hat stays cocked at just the right rakish angle. Bogart's other top-tier detective picture The Big Sleep could've easily gotten the nod here in its own right, but John Huston's take on Maltese Falcon takes the edge with its bulletproof pacing and gritty feel, which has since become an essential mainstay of the genre. There are a number of other elements in the Hammett adaptation that would also go on to become staple tropes, most notably the dangerous, alluring femme fatale, played in Falcon by Mary Astor. Plus, there's a compelling argument to be made that the titular statue, chased by Bogart and the rest of the cast over the course of the picture, is among the most legendary MacGuffins in cinema history.