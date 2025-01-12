Whether it’s on the screen, on the page, or in real life, mysteries have a way of captivating us that no other genre can truly match. One of the best things about the age of streaming is that it’s led to the creation of a host of great, meticulously crafted, and endlessly binge-able whodunit shows, all just a click away. Max is home to several shows in the genre, including some of the most acclaimed productions in recent times. But if you’re looking for the best of the best, read on to discover our selection of the very best whodunit shows on Max right now, from award-winning limited series to popular ongoing productions.

‘The White Lotus’ (2021 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 8.0/10

Created by Mike White, The White Lotus is a satirical black comedy-drama anthology series that centers around the idiosyncratic guests and employees of a luxury resort chain. The first season is set in Hawaii, and the second in Sicily. Both seasons begin with the revelation that someone has been murdered and then explore the events leading up to the death. A third season, set and filmed in Thailand, is set to be released on February 16, 2025. Each season features a fresh ensemble cast, with highlights including Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Brittany O'Grady, Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy, Natasha Rothwell, and more.

Originally conceived as a limited series, The White Lotus won critical and audience acclaim when it first premiered in July 2021. The show then repeated its success with a second season that was even better received than the first. It’s an engaging series that explores psychological dysfunctions and class tensions through a gripping (and hilarious) plot. The White Lotus was included in the American Film Institute’s Top 10 programs list in both 2021 and 2022. The series has also received several accolades, including 15 Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes.

‘Mare of Easttown’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb: 8.4/10

Created and written by Brad Ingelsby and directed by Craig Zobel, Mare of Easttown is a seven-episode crime drama miniseries that stars Kate Winslet as the titular detective, Mare Sheehan. The series follows Mare’s investigation of a mysterious murder in Easttown, Philadelphia. Simultaneously, it explores her personal struggles, including a custody battle and a son lost to suicide. Besides Winslet, the show also features Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Sosie Bacon, Cailee Spaeny, Guy Pearce, and more in supporting roles.

Mare of Easttown premiered in April 2021 to critical acclaim, receiving praise for its narrative, performances, and representation of women. The series also earned several accolades, winning four Primetime Emmy Awards out of 16 nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actress for Winslet, Outstanding Supporting Actress for Nicholson, and Outstanding Supporting Actor for Peters. Driven by the performances of its amazing cast, Mare of Easttown is a compelling character study that feeds into an absorbing mystery story.

‘The Staircase’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Created by Antonio Campos, The Staircase is a biographical crime drama miniseries that’s inspired by Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s eponymous 2004 true crime docuseries. The show narrates a dramatized version of true events centered around Michael Peterson, a writer who has been accused of murdering his wife. Colin Firth stars as Peterson, leading an ensemble cast that also includes Michael Stuhlbarg, Dane DeHaan, Olivia DeJonge, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sophie Turner, Parker Posey, Juliette Binoche, and more, with Toni Collette as the victim, Kathleen Peterson.

The Staircase premiered on HBO Max in May 2022, receiving largely favorable reviews from critics. While the show has been criticized by the real people involved for its inaccuracies and dramatizations, it is a fairly addictive watch for fans of true crime thrillers. The series features some great performances, especially by Firth and Collette, who earned Emmy nominations for their work on the show. For factual accuracy, watch the documentary, but if you’re in the mood for a well-acted dramatic mystery, this is The Staircase for you.

‘Sharp Objects’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 8.0/10

Based on Gillian Flynn's eponymous 2006 novel, Sharp Objects is a psychological thriller miniseries created by Marti Noxon and directed by Jean-Marc Vallée. The series was Vallée’s final directorial work before his death and stars an ensemble cast led by Amy Adams as Camille Preaker, a troubled reporter who returns to her hometown when two young girls are murdered. Besides Adams, the show also stars Patricia Clarkson, Chris Messina, Eliza Scanlen, Matt Craven, Henry Czerny, Elizabeth Perkins, and more.

Sharp Objects premiered in 2018 to critical acclaim, receiving praise for its visuals, atmosphere, direction, and performances. Amazingly performed and directed, the series is a moody, character-centric thriller that’s practically perfect in execution. The show won Patricia Clarkson a Golden Globe and an Emmy nomination for her performance as Camille’s overbearing mother. Amy Adams received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations as well, and the miniseries earned a total of eight Primetime Emmy nominations.

‘The Flight Attendant’ (2020 - 2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Based on Chris Bohjalian’s eponymous 2018 novel, The Flight Attendant is a dark comedy-drama mystery thriller series developed by Steve Yockey. The show stars Kaley Cuoco as titular flight attendant Cassie Bowden, a reckless alcoholic who finds her life upended when she wakes up next to a dead body while on a layover in Bangkok. Besides Cuoco, the series also features Zosia Mamet, T. R. Knight, Michelle Gomez, Rosie Perez, Michiel Huisman, and more in supporting roles.

The Flight Attendant premiered in November 2020 to critical and commercial success, becoming Max’s number-one series during its first season and earning several accolades. A second season was released in 2022, which was also quite positively received. It’s a fast-paced thriller full of great performances that explores the psyche of a troubled woman facing life-and-death stakes. The show has been favorably compared to the works of legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock. Sadly, The Flight Attendant was canceled in January 2024 after just two seasons, but the series is still a deeply satisfying watch.

‘True Detective’ (2014 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 79% | IMDb: 8.9/10

A crime drama anthology series, True Detective was created by Nic Pizzolatto. Each season follows a self-contained story with a new ensemble cast and puzzling mystery. The first season, set in Lousiana, stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson; the second stars Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, and Taylor Kitsch and is set in California; the third, starring Mahershala Ali, is set in the Ozarks; and the fourth season, True Detective: Night Country, explores a mystery in Alaska with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis leading the cast.

A true anthology, True Detective’s individual seasons are vastly different from each other, but they’ve all generated consistently high buzz and viewership. The show premiered in 2014 to critical acclaim, and while some of the subsequent seasons received mixed reviews, the latest installment earned the highest ratings and the most Emmy nominations in the series’ history. All the show’s mysteries are polished and haunting, centered around complex characters brought to life by amazing stars. A fifth season of the acclaimed series is currently in development.

‘Pretty Little Liars’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, 2022’s Pretty Little Liars is the fourth show in the eponymous slasher teen drama franchise. Set in the same continuity as the original 2010s show, the series is based on the novels by Sara Shepard and stars an ensemble cast led by Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco. The show follows a group of girls haunted by a mysterious (and murderous) person known only as "A."

The first season, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, premiered in July 2022 and received near-universal acclaim from critics and audiences. The second season, Summer School, was also well-received. The show has been praised for its writing and performances, especially for Bailee Madison’s performance as central character Imogen Adams. With an intriguing mystery and an engaging new group of Pretty Little Liars at its core, the series is an exciting watch that leans fully into the franchise’s horror roots. Unfortunately, the show was canceled after its second season in September 2024.

‘Get Millie Black’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 6.5/10

Created by Man Booker prize-winning author Marlon James in his TV debut, Get Millie Black is a British crime drama limited series starring Tamara Lawrance as Jamaican-born detective Millie-Jean Black. When she is forced out of Scotland Yard, Millie returns to Jamaica, where she joins the local police to investigate missing persons cases. Her life takes a drastic turn when one of her investigations puts her on a collision course with a Scotland Yard detective. Besides Lawrance, the show stars Joe Dempsie, Gershwyn Eustache Jnr, Chyna McQueen, Nestor Aaron Absera, and Peter John Thwaites.

Get Millie Black premiered in the UK on Channel 4 and internationally on Max in November 2024, receiving near-universal acclaim. The series has been praised by critics for its well-crafted characters and twisty, suspenseful story. Beautifully filmed, well-paced, and anchored by a stellar performance by Tamara Lawrance, Get Millie Black is a captivating crime story full of layered characters and endless surprises.

