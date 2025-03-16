Society has always been fascinated by mysteries. Whether it is a case of true crime or a major conspiracy, the cryptic puzzles and thought-provoking stories have a way of hooking us in with pure intrigue. When it comes to movies, the classic whodunit murder mystery stands to be a majority favorite among film fans who are lured in by life-altering stakes and the unwavering sense of suspense and unpredictability.

In the early days of cinema, the work of famous authors such as Agatha Christie, Raymond Chandler, and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle set the standard for the essential whodunit and had a major influence on the film genre, which continues to inspire writers and filmmakers today. For those who are interested in the genre but are unsure of where to start, the following films, such as Murder on the Orient Express, Clue, and Witness for the Prosecution, are an ideal place to start for any newcomer to the whodunit movie mystery.

10 'Presumed Innocent' (1990)

Directed by Alan J. Pakula

Image via Warner Bros.

Harrison Ford stars in the legal thriller Presumed Innocent as an attorney, Rozat 'Rusty' Sabitch, who works in the prosecution office and is the right-hand man for the district attorney (Brian Dennehy). When a colleague is found brutally murdered in her apartment, the district attorney assigns Sabitch to the case but is unaware of the young attorney's previous affair with the victim. Faced with a moral conflict, Sabitch does his best to conduct his investigation, but after a new district attorney is elected, he becomes the prime suspect in the case.

Based on the 1987 novel written by Scott Turow, Presumed Innocent is a twisted whodunit, full of high intensity and a premise that easily lures audiences into a constant debate over Ford's character. Unlike other whodunit movies, Presumed Innocent doesn't feature a room full of potential suspects but instead puts one at the forefront while introducing other possible assailants as the film progresses, making Presumed Innocent a great starter flick to the film genre.