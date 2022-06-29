There might be no better way than to binge-watch a beloved romantic comedy while curled up in an air-conditioned room and the temperature outside reaches extreme numbers. The Hallmark Channel can be crowned the go-to place to find beloved rom-com like holiday or summer love movies.

Hallmark movies often provide emotional comfort for viewers. Before viewers watch all the 2022 Hallmark Movies, such as the 2022 film Color My World With Love which will include a lead with Down Syndrome, there are plenty of other Hallmark movies to watch while staying the night inside.

Cass (Meghan Markle) is searching for the man of her dreams. Except she thinks she has found the ideal man, she finds out she's wrong after a few dates. She decided to read the "Dater's Handbook," a guide that outlines the expectations a man should achieve.

George (Jonathan Scarfe) follows all the expectations in the handbook, whereas Robert (Kristoffer Polaha) doesn't, but he's equally charming. The film might be similar to the Turkish 2022 film Love Tactics, where the protagonist believes there are rules to finding love. Yet the film's main message emphasizes the importance of following one's heart rather than following someone else's beliefs and suggestions.The Dater's Handbookscored 5.8/10 on IMDb based on 2,291 votes and is available on Roku Channel and Sling TV.

'Finding Normal' (2013) — 6.2/10

Best known for her role as DJ on the sitcom that was full of celebrity guest stars, Full House and Fuller House, Candace Cameron stars in Finding Normal. Cameron's character, Dr. Lisa LeLand, is a distinguished doctor from the city. Her celebrity status isn't recognized in the town of Normal which has a population of 320 people. When she gets stopped by a police officer for not paying her stack of speeding tickets, Dr. LeLand has to complete community service.

As she helps the towns folks, she soon learns that there is a higher power that determines the path for everyone. Finding Normal received a 6.2/10 on IMDb based on about 1,920 votes and is available on Roku Channel.

'Summer Villa' (2016) — 6.6/10

It wasn't "love at first sight" for Terry Russell (Hilarie Burton), a romance novelist, and Matthew Everston (Victor Webster), a famous chef. After their first blind date, they hoped they wouldn't have to run into each other again. At the same time, Terry's friend offers her to stay at her family's home in France to relax, where she meets Matthew, who is just as surprised to see her as she is to see him.

A vacation at the same place gave them the perfect opportunity to get to know each other better than before. In Summer Villa,they also might find that they might finally get along within each other's company. Terry would be able to find inspiration for her next book, and Matthew would find the motivation to save the restaurant. According to IMDb, Summer Villa scored 6.6/10 based on 2,309 votes and is available on the Roku Channel.

'Hidden Gems' (2022) — 6.6/10

Addy's (Hunter King) grandmother gave Addy her engagement ring. This ring held sentimental value for her grandparents since their love was immeasurable. One day while exercising on the Hawaiian bay, Addy drops the ring, days before her sister's wedding. Unable to find it, Jack (Beau Mirchoff) agrees to help Addy find the ring even if he didn't show any interest at first.

Beautiful Hawaiian scenery adds to the romance that is brewing between Addy and Jack. Jack helps Addy release the beauty of the waters that she didn't value before. Based on 377 IMDb users, Hidden Gemsearned a 6.6/10. Hidden Gems is available on FuboTV and Philo.

'Deliver by Christmas' (2020) — 6.7/10

A Hallmark movie marathon wouldn't be complete without a holiday film added to the mix. Alvina August and Eion Bailey star in this 2020 holiday Hallmark movie Deliver by Christmas. August's character, Molly, owned a bakery and enjoyed conversations with one particular client despite never meeting him in person. Bailey's character, Josh, raised his son alone and moved into the same town that Molly lives in.

Deliver by Christmas is part of Hallmark's Mystery movies line-up. It shares the same charm and warmth as most Hallmark holiday movies. According to IMDb, Deliver by Christmas scored 6.7/10 based on 1,043 IMDb users. Deliver by Christmas is available on YouTube.

'Just My Type' (2020) — 6.8/10

Bethany Joy Lenz portrays Vanessa Sills, a writer from New York City. Brett Dalton plays Martin Clayborne, a famous author who writes mystery novels. Vanessa is a huge admirer of Martin and wants to interview him for her upcoming feature story. Nevertheless, Martin politely declines the interview, but eventually, she convinces him to reconsider.

Just My Typeis extremely well-paced. The focus lies on the characters building their relationship and having their relationship flourish before immediately falling in love with each other. Based on 1,552 IMDb users, Just My Type earned a 6.8/10and is available on Vudu.

'A Royal Runaway Romance' (2022) — 6.9/10

Amelia Ball (Philippa Northeast) is the next Queen of Bundbury but isn't ready to marry just any chosen suitor for her. She wanted to marry her portrait painter from Chicago. Amelia decides to follow her love to the United States, but her trusted bodyguard, Grady (Brant Daugherty), followed her.

Love can come when it's least expected, and it can complicate any situation. However, the relationship that brews between Amelia and Grady might be precisely what Amelia was hoping to find. Based on 601 IMDb users, A Royal Runaway Romancescored 6.9/10 and is available on FuboTV.

'Taking a Shot at Love' (2021) — 7.1/10

Alexa PenaVega starred in sitcoms such as Ruby and the Rockits before she starred in the 2021 Hallmark film Taking a Shot at Love. PenaVega's character is Jenna, a ballet instructor that teaches young artists the art of ballet. Ryan Cooper (Luke Macfarlane) is a hockey star who's suffered an injury that requires therapy. His therapy involves attending ballet lessons.

Ryan learns a sport outside of hockey and learns that he might have more in common with Jenna than he thought. Based on 1,370 IMDb users, Taking a Shot at Love earned 7.1/10 scoresand is available on The Roku Channel.

On the 12th Date of Christmas stars Mallory Jansen as Jennifer and Tyler Hynes as Aidan. Both Jennifer and Aidan are competitive game designers who prefer working alone. However, they had to work together to design an engaging scavenger hunt spread across the city.

Jennifer and Aidan try to outdo each other because they hope they will earn a promotion to become the next Head Game Creator. As they spend time with each other such as looking for locations to include in their scavenger hunt, they question if they truly deserve the promotion after all. Based on 1,674 IMDb users, On the 12th Date of Christmas earned 7.2/10and is available on YouTube.

'The Lost Valentine' (2011) — 7.4/10

Golden Girl actress Betty White as Caroline Thomas stars alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt as Susan Allison in the 2011 film The Lost Valentine. Caroline visits the place of her and her husband's wedding anniversary: a train station where her husband, a pilot, waved goodbye to her for the last time in 1944. Her wedding anniversary falls on Valentine's Day, and journalist Susan Allison wants to document Caroline's story.

The Lost Valentine pulls viewers' heartstrings at two lovers meant to spend the rest of their life with each other. According to IMDb, The Lost Valentine scored a 7.4/10 based on about 6,072 votes.The Lost Valentine is available on PLEX and The Roku Channel.

