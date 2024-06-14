An extraordinary actress in stage, television, and film, Whoopi Goldberg is an accomplished, hardworking comedian, author, and TV personality. She began her career after working in a funeral parlor and taking small parts on Broadway. In the 1990s, she gained worldwide fame and landed leading roles in dramas and controversial comedy performances. Goldberg is one of the few artists who have achieved all four major American awards: an Emmy (television), a Grammy (music), an Oscar (film), and a Tony (theater). She is also the first black woman to have achieved all four awards.

Goldberg's career ranges over 150 films and has received a lot of critical acclaim — particularly for her dramatic roles, including one of the first films of her career, The Color Purple, which earned her a very much deserved Oscar nom, and Ghost, for which she earned her first Academy Award. To celebrate the star's legacy, we look back at the best Whoopi Goldberg movies, ranging from lesser-known gems to critically acclaimed pictures.

10 'How Stella Got Her Groove Back' (1998)

Director: Kevin Rodney Sullivan

Starring the now Oscar winner Angela Bassett in the lead role, How Stella Got Her Groove Back is a Kevin Rodney Sullivan romance movie based on the best-selling 1996 novel of the same title by Terry McMillan. The story follows a 40-year-old stockbroker, a single parent raising her 11-year-old son in Marin County, California. Her monotonous love life takes a wild turn when she jets to Jamaica with her gal pal Delilah (Goldberg) and falls for a twenty-something-year-old (Taye Diggs).

Sullivan's film is the perfect pick for anyone looking to watch something that is both lighthearted and fun. While it is not Goldberg's best showcase when it comes to her acting talents, the star manages to convincingly bring to life her character and plays a crucial role as the protagonist's college and life-long best friend. It's worth noting that the highlight of the film is Bessett, who elevates it to higher ground with her amazing performance.

9 'The Player' (1992)

Director: Robert Altman

Tim Robbins takes the lead in Robert Altman's The Player, a crime comedy-drama following a Hollywood studio executive who is being sent death threats by a writer whose script he rejected. When he is certain he has found who's responsible, he tries to fix things over cocktails. However, this does not end well, and the disastrous consequences threaten his career.

A top-notch Hollywood satire, The Player is among the finest overall Whoopi Goldberg pictures. She plays police detective Susan Avery and even received the Funniest Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture nomination at the American Comedy Awards for her efforts. One of the strongest aspects of Altman's picture is arguably the message it sends about the realities of the multi-million dollar Hollywood film industry and corruption.

8 'Girl, Interrupted' (1999)

Director: James Mangold

When it comes to films about mental health, Girl, Interrupted is often mentioned. Winona Ryder and Angelina Jolie took the lead roles with great results, with Jolie even taking home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. The story focuses on a teenager named Susanna as she is rushed to a mental institution after a supposed suicide attempt. There, she befriends a group of troubled women who play a huge role in her life.

Those keen on real-life stories are likely to enjoy James Mangold's psychological drama based on the 1993 memoir of the same name by Susanna Kaysen. Even though it can be triggering to some because of the sensitive themes it tackles, Girl, Interrupted is a touching and engaging movie anchored by great performances — among them is Goldberg, who plays a stern but sympathetic and well-intentioned nurse named Valerie Owens.

7 'Boys on the Side' (1995)

Director: Herbert Ross

Herbert Ross's star-studded comedy-drama centers around Mary-Louise Parker's Robin, who shares a ride in her car with Jane (Goldberg) from New York to Los Angeles. In the meantime, they stop at Jane's friend Holly's (Drew Barrymore) place and take her with them west, making a long stop in Tucson, and a meaningful bond between the three women blossoms.

If female-centric comedies that shed light on the power of women's friendships are to the reader's liking, they should check Boys on the Side next. This enjoyable movie is a great take on the "chick flick" genre, providing viewers with an entertaining road trip narrative and celebrating how meaningful connections are a huge part of the human experience. Despite being far from the best in its category, Ross's movie is a decent effort.

6 'The Long Walk Home' (1990)

Director: Richard Pearce

Starring Sissy Spacek and Whoopi Goldberg and directed by Richard Pearce, The Long Walk Home is a historical drama that follows two women — nanny Odessa Carter and the affluent Miriam Thompson — in 1955 Montgomery Alabama, who must decide what they are going to do in response to the famous bus boycott led by minister and activist Martin Luther King.

Based on a short film by the same name, produced by students at the University of Southern California in 1988, The Long Walk Home is a thoughtful watch that reflects on racial inequalities back in the day, aided by two great performances at its center. It's an emotional and powerful Goldberg picture fit for anyone who enjoys her dramatic performances, providing audiences with a narrative that will leave an impression.

5 'Sister Act' (1992)

Director: Emile Ardolino

Among Goldberg's most famous works is undoubtedly Sister Act, a quintessential 1990s comedy that became one of the most financially successful comedies of the decade, earning over $231,600,000 worldwide. The story centers around a nightclub singer forced to take refuge from the mob in a convent, where she ends up turning the convent choir into a soulful chorus complete with a Motown repertoire.

Emile Ardolino's movie is peak entertainment and a must-see in the star's filmography thanks to its top-notch comedic elements and her incredible efforts in it, which cemented Deloris as one of Goldberg's most iconic roles. Furthermore, Sister Act also benefits from the rest of its talented cast — including none other than Dame Maggie Smith — and its genuinely absorbing and creative narrative.

4 'Till' (2022)

Director: Chinonye Chukwu

Based on the true story of Mamie Till-Bradley, an educator and activist who pursued justice after the murder of her 14-year-old son Emmett in August 1955, Chinonye Chukwu's focuses on his mother's (Danielle Deadwyler) struggles as she attempts to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice.

Although Till wasn't commercially successful and ended up grossing less than its budget, it is still a solid viewing experience quality-wise and Chukwu's direction deserves a nod. The acting performances — namely by Deadwyler, whose powerhouse is Oscar-worthy — are great, and the writing is also terrific, resulting in a moving viewing experience about racial injustice that (unfortunately) remains relevant today. Goldberg is also fantastically convincing as Emmett Till's grandmother Alma Carthan.

3 'Ghost' (1990)

Director: Jerry Zucker

Starring Demi Moore in one of her most unforgettable movie performances, this supernatural romance tale directed by Jerry Zucker focuses on the aftermath of the murder of a young man (Patrick Swayze) who resorts to the help of a reluctant psychic so that his spirit stays behind to warn his lover of impending danger.

Fit for anyone who enjoys unconventional love tales, Ghost is an absorbing and emotionally charged Zucker picture with an immersive narrative perfect for romance lovers. It's hardly the best romance film of all time. However, it is certainly an enjoyable comedy fantasy that keeps boredom at bay and keeps audiences invested. Goldberg plays the spiritual adviser with great results, showcasing her talents in both the comedy and drama genres. Goldberg took home the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

2 'The Lion King' (1994)

Directors: Rob Minkoff, Roger Allers

Widely regarded as the best animation film of the 1990s, Rob Minkoff and Roger Allers' The Lion King was a commercial and financial success when it was released, receiving several accolades, and becoming one of the highest-grossing animation films of all time. As many probably know by now, its story follows Lion Prince Simba and his father as they are targeted by his bitter, ambitious uncle who wants to ascend the throne.

The Lion King is an incredible animated film for several reasons, starting with its flawless cinematography, remarkable soundtrack, and, of course, memorable characters that transcend the movie screen. Among them is the talented Goldberg, who puts her voice acting skills to use by voicing Shenzi, the leader of a clan of hyenas. The Lion King's story is deeply impactful and moving, cementing it as one of the saddest animated films out there.

1 'The Color Purple' (1985)

Director: Steven Spielberg

The most noteworthy landmark in Goldberg's career so far is arguably The Color Purple, for which the star received her first Oscar nomination (Best Actress in a Leading Role). The epic coming-of-age period drama directed by Steven Spielberg tells the story of Celie, an African-American woman living in the South who survives incredible abuse and bigotry, spanning forty years in her life.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel of the same name by Alice Walker, The Color Purple is nothing short of incredible. Although an Oscar-nominated remake was released just last year, the 1985 film remains the most notable of the two for a number of reasons, including the powerhouse performance Goldberg delivers as the lead character in this touching tale of racism, sexism, and gender roles.

