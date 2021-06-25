Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Glover, Elaine May, and Liv Ullmann are up next to receive honorary Oscars at next year’s Governors Awards ceremony, according to an announcement made by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In addition, Glover will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his work advocating for economic justice and access to healthcare and education, among other social justice issues.

Here’s what the President of the Academy David Rubin had to say about the announcement.

“We are thrilled to present this year’s Governors Awards to four honorees who have had a profound impact on both film and society. Sam Jackson is a cultural icon whose dynamic work has resonated across genres and generations and audiences worldwide, while Elaine May’s bold, uncompromising approach to filmmaking, as a writer, director and actress, reverberates as loudly as ever with movie lovers. Liv Ullmann’s bravery and emotional transparency has gifted audiences with deeply affecting screen portrayals, and Danny Glover’s decades-long advocacy for justice and human rights reflects his dedication to recognizing our shared humanity on and off the screen.”

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: The Top 10 Best Samuel L. Jackson Movies Ranked

The four legends of the screen are long overdue for this recognition of the highest order. Despite Jackson’s countless impactful appearances and scene-stealing performances, he has never won an Oscar. More surprisingly, he has only been nominated once for Pulp Fiction. while Glover has never even been nominated by the Academy. May, a beloved comedian as well as an incredible writer and director, has been nominated twice for her screenplays for Primary Colors and Heaven Can Wait, without winning either race. Lastly, Ullmann has two Best Actress nominations for The Emigrants and Face to Face. Known for her powerful collaborations with legendary Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman, Ullmann consistently delivered towering performances in some of cinema’s greatest films, such as Persona and Cries and Whispers.

While the Oscars’ main broadcast stopped including the presentation of these awards in 2009, they quickly found a home at the Governors Awards show, which honors the Academy’s Board of Governors. Like many awards shows, the Governors Awards last year was affected by the COVID-119 pandemic and honorary Oscars were not given out. However, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award was still given and went to Tyler Perry.

The four honorary Oscars for Jackson, Glover, May, and Ullmann, along with Glover’s Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, will be presented at the Governors Awards ceremony on January 15, 2022.

KEEP READING: 'Lethal Weapon 5' Close to Happening with Danny Glover, Mel Gibson, & Richard Donner in Talks

Share Share Tweet Email

Junji Ito Illustrates 'The Lighthouse' Synopsis Manga for Special Japanese Screenings Why'd ya spill yer beans, senpai?

Read Next

Luke Hyland (53 Articles Published) More From Luke Hyland