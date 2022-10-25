Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam

Black Adam is finally in theaters, giving Dwayne Johnson the opportunity to shine as one of DC’s most beloved antiheroes. The movie also does a wonderful job of showcasing Black Adam’s god-like powers, as no one on Earth is capable of taking him down. That’s why in the movie’s end-credits scene, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) sends some alien backup to contain Black Adam: Henry Cavill’s Superman. A fight is brewing in the DC Extended Universe, as Cavill is officially back as Superman and ready to fight Johnson’s Black Adam. But what about Billy Batson (Asher Angel/Zachary Levi)? Isn’t Shazam supposed to be the sworn enemy of Black Adam? And if that’s so, couldn’t Shazam defeat Black Adam in a fair fight? At some point, the DCEU will have to answer who’s stronger, Black Adam or Shazam, but DC Comics already gives us a clear picture.

Created by Bill Parker, C.C. Beck, and Jerry Ordway for 1945’s The Marvel Family #1, Black Adam was supposed to be Billy Batson’s twisted counterpart. Just like Billy, the first iteration of Black Adam had the exact same powers: the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury. The name of the heroes and gods spell “S.H.A.Z.A.M.,” which is the keyword Teth-Adam and Billy need to get their powers or give them away. So, we could say both metahumans were equals on the battlefield regarding raw power. However, Billy was a child empowered by the Council of Wizards, while Teth-Adam was a fully grown man trained in every art of combat and with years of experience as the ruthless leader of Kahndaq. So, of course, Black Adam had a clear advantage, and Billy only won their first fights by tricking Teth-Adam into speaking his magic word and losing this power.

Later iterations of Black Adam in the comic books only increased his powers. First of all, they revamped his original abilities to make them mimic Egyptian deities. So, currently, Black Adam has the stamina of Shu, the swiftness of Heru, the strength of Amon, the wisdom of Zehuti, the power of Aton, and the courage of Mehen. While the change should still make him a Champion of the Wizards like Billy Batson, Black Adam's new powers give him the advantage in several situations. For instance, the wisdom of Zehuti allows him to hypnotize people, while the stamina of Stu makes him immortal even without food, water, or air. And since he’s only vulnerable to magic, even Superman cannot do any permanent damage to Black Adam.

Due to his incredible powers, Black Adam has single-handedly defeated the Justice Society of America, the Justice League, and the Teen Titans. In addition, he fought several DC heroes and proved unbeatable in a fair fight. And even if Shazam usually can count on his family to help him, Teth-Adam has his own allies. For instance, the movie introduces Adrianna (Sarah Shahi) and Amon (Bodhi Sabongui), both humans with whom Black Adam shares his powers on some occasions.

In short, Black Adam should be Shazam’s equal, but some of his powers are beyond Billy Batson’s abilities. Black Adam also has allies that help him overcome entire squads of superheroes. Then, Black Adam has a lot of combat experience, while Shazam is, in fact, a child. Finally, Shazam has a superhero code to hold him down, while Black Adam doesn’t let useless things like a moral compass stop him. So, Shazam can only beat Black Adam by using his childhood creativity to trick the antihero, forcing him to say the magic word that takes away his powers. Creativity is a mighty weapon, but in most cases, Shazam needs some serious backup to fight Black Adam. Good thing they are bringing Superman back.

Black Adam is out now in theaters.