Even the greatest of the master filmmakers had their moment as a student, such is the same with Martin Scorsese when he made his debut feature, Who's That Knocking at My Door. Even in his most primordial state, Scorsese was already showcasing many of his many calling cards. Gangster characters are an easy trademark target for the unfamiliar with Scorsese, but big fans also know him for his religious themes, explorations of toxic masculinity and relationships, and even his more fun elements like his expertise with needle drops - all elements found in Who's That. The film began as a simple student short film for the future master and eventually grew into an actual feature film. Scorsese would go on to much greater feats, but for his first go at making a real movie, you could do much worse than this.

Is there a more celebrated filmmaker in the world than Martin Scorsese? Aside from being a master at his craft, he has produced numerous classics for other filmmakers, introduced audiences to several of the biggest faces in movies, and, perhaps most importantly, has worked in film preservation for decades now. Had it not been for Scorsese, loads of silent films, older foreign films, and obscure art pictures would have deteriorated and been gone forever. This is a man who lives and breathes movies more than anyone else on the planet, and has done more for the art form than a majority of people can claim. He's also the director of movies like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, and The Wolf of Wall Street, so this guy isn't just a fan. But before all of this, Scorsese had to get his start somewhere.

Scorsese Was Already a Fully Formed Artist

Image via Trimod Films

Who's That Knocking at My Door? is a 1967 drama that was not only directed by Marty but written by him as well! It follows young man named J.R. (Harvey Keitel), a mild-mannered, early to mid-20s Catholic Italian who begins dating an unnamed girl (Zena Bethune), and after learning tragic details about her past has a tough time deciding how to move forward. It's a grainy, bare-bones, cheap feature, but being that its story is so street-level and grounded, it feels as though there's really no better way to have made this movie. Who's That is an amazing document of an artist who was clearly born to work in the medium that he has been so influential in. Even at this early in his career, he was already "Scorsese."

RELATED: This ’80s Martin Scorsese Gem Captures NYC’s Nightmarish Side

The film began as a student film during Scorsese's time at NYU. There, he had already had a successful micro-career making short films that garnered awards and the attention of loads of important people in the business. Scorsese recruited the likes of Keitel and fellow student Thelma Schoonmaker to add on to his film and eventually set out to make a feature titled I Call First. Two years later, this would turn into Who's That and Scorsese would be set along in his path as a filmmaker.

Marty Already Had His Style Down

Image via Trimod Film

For starters, the movie is a technical showcase for everything that Marty would come to be known for, bearing many of his defining stylistic trademarks even at this early stage in his career. The film has a fast pace in its edit, thanks to his long-time future collaborator Thelma Schoonmaker. Quick cuts, freeze frames, and scenes being interrupted by sub-scenes are all editing choices that Scorsese would employ tons later in his career, and even utilized in his debut. In terms of the actual visual style, he's already using tons of wide-tracking shots, quick zooms, long takes for extended scenes of dialogue, and more. Sonically, Who's That has tons of great songs in its soundtrack from artists like Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels, The Searchers, and of course, The Doors. Scorsese would end up crafting tons of better soundtracks later in his career, but it's fun seeing him already have his hand at it back in 1967. Scorsese was already playing his own game.

In terms of thematic ideas, many of Scorsese's interests were already very present here. J.R. is a character that is very problematic and troubled, but especially spiritually complicated. All of his problems start from this part of himself. He takes his Catholic upbringing very seriously in a lot of ways, but also finds himself out partying and sleeping around regularly. Scorsese makes it clear that J.R. has intentions to be strict in his religious life, showing flashes of many Catholic-based statues and imagery throughout the movie, but also showing extended montages of J.R.'s other life. He clearly feels guilt over his conflicting personal journeys and especially shows that in his relationship with his new girlfriend. Because of taking his new relationship so seriously, he doesn't want to treat her the same way that he has treated other girls from his past, but ends up jeopardizing his relationship because of it. Keitel plays this conflicted and dual part so well, bringing both the sweet and an aggressive bite to J.R.'s personality that goes beyond whatever Scorsese wrote on the page. Who's That is an impressive archive of his interests in religion, toxic masculinity, and the ways that toxic men damage their relationships.

Where Does 'Who's That' Land in Scorsese's Filmography?

Image by Federico Napoli

Who's That Knocking at My Door is likely not in many people's top five or, shoot, even top ten Scorsese movies. It doesn't have the story or charm of Goodfellas, the degree of religious and spiritual impact of Silence, performances of Taxi Driver and Raging Bull, or even the love story of The Age of Innocence. That being said, being his debut, the fact that it even resembled the direction that he would go into the degree that it does is already incredibly impressive. Not every movie has to be a director's best, but what's important is that a filmmaker puts their best foot forward and gives a movie everything that they've got. That they give movies the attention and care that they are due. No one can deny Marty of that with Who's That. He might have been born with it, but that doesn't mean that he phones it in on certain projects. He was already making projects with incredible craft and attention to detail as a film student, and fans of his should check it out for that if anything.

Martin Scorsese had to get his start somewhere, and honestly, you could do way worse than his debut. It's a stylish yet simple drama about a spiritually conflicted young man who finds himself at a crossroads early on in a new relationship. It's a movie with both a head and a heart - it's smart but also not afraid to feel... even to a troubling degree.