The history of Fox's entries into the world of reality television is fraught with success and failure in equal measure. For every Masked Singer or Hell's Kitchen, there's a Joe Millionaire or I Wanna Marry 'Harry'. Some shows are clearly a bad idea from the get-go, whether they're trying to clutch onto the coattails of better reality shows or bring something new to the table. Fox would hit the absolute nadir of reality TV in 2005 though, when it launched the game show Who's Your Daddy? True to its name, it featured a outrageous premise: A woman who had been adopted would meet eight men, and one of them would be her birth father. If she correctly guessed her birth father, she'd walk away with a cash prise of $100,000. If she guessed wrong, the "not a father" (to paraphrase Maury Povich) would walk away with the $100,000. Even before it aired, Who's Your Daddy? generated a fair amount of controversy.

Fox is no stranger to courting controversy with its shows. George H.W. Bush infamously said that families should be “a lot more like the Waltons and a lot less like The Simpsons” (and years later, former showrunner Al Jean got in a massive dig at the elder Bush's expense.) Family Guy sparked a flurry of angry letters with some of the episodes it released. Even American Idol, which was arguably the reality show for Fox back in the day, has its share of shakeups. Who's Your Daddy? had them all beat, as viewers called for the show to be cancelled even before it was aired. Leading the charge were parents of adopted children and adoption organizations who felt the show was exploitative even by reality TV standards. “By turning adoption reunions into a game show, ’Who’s Your Daddy?’ takes an intensely personal and complex situation ... and transforms it into a voyeuristic display,” Deborah Capone, one of the campaign leaders, told Today. Even then-chief of programming at NBC Jeff Zucker had an ax to grind with Who's Your Daddy? Though it was less moral outrage and more the feeling that Fox was ripping off his network.

The Most Dramatic Reunion Event Ever Televised

The one person willing to stand up for Who's Your Daddy? was TJ Myers, the woman who was trying to find her "daddy" in the pilot. "You know, call me naive, but I really didn't realize it. Other than the adoption agencies, they were a little upset about the whole thing, and I don't understand why, because I wanted to meet my birth father," Myers said in an interview. While Myers's intentions may have been innocent, the show's marketing was anything but; it claimed that Who's Your Daddy? would be "the most dramatic reunion event ever televised" - further solidifying its opposition's claims that such a serious matter was being sensationalized for ratings. Eventually, the pilot for Who's Your Daddy? aired, proving just how much of a misstep this idea was.

When Who's Your Daddy finally premiered its pilot episode (which was dubbed as a "special"), neither reviews nor ratings were in its favor. Reactions ranged from calling it a "new-low-in-reality-television" to "a daytime soap opera shown at night". Ratings wise, the show was a dud, falling behind Fear Factor. But Who's Your Daddy? eventually got a second life on the Fox Reality Channel. The newly minted channel not only featured reruns of reality shows that aired on the mainstream Fox channel, but all manner of original shows - and it decided, in what was either a stroke of genius or insanity, to air the remaining five episodes of Who's Your Daddy during a Father's Day weekend in 2005. As if that wasn't enough, Fox also commissioned a spinoff series that inverted the premise -men and women interviewed eight women who could or couldn't be their biological mothers. Only two episodes of the Who's Your Mommy? spinoff aired, finally putting a rest to this misguided experiment.

Who's Your Daddy? probably didn't take off because it was a premise that was too far-fetched even for reality TV. Instead of a high-stakes competition, it had the kind of set up that worked far better in the Mamma Mia! movies - and is part of a string of shows that underlined the lengths networks would go to in order to find the next big reality hit. Who's Your Daddy? is currently not available to stream, but the first episode can be found on YouTube.

