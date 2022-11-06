Welcome to the last season of Whose Line Is It Anyway?, the show where everything's made up and the points don't matter. Colin Mochrie, a long-time staple on the show, confirmed on his Twitter on November 4 that the Whose Line Is It Anyway? cast would be shooting the final season starting in January 2023. Mochrie hoped fans were enjoying the current season and thanked them for all the support they've shown the performers and the show over the years.

Whose Line, no matter the iteration, was built on the premise on a host and four improv comedy performers. The show consists of several games--the number and type of games differed from episode to episode, but the most common ones seen across the shows were Greatest Hits, Hoedown, Props, Helping Hands, Questions Only, Scenes from a Hat, and Party Quirks. The host "scored" the games and declared a "winner" at the end of each game and each show, the points serving no practical purpose. The "winner" of the show got to do a game with the host or read the credits in a humorous way as they scrolled across the screen.

The improvisational comedy show has been around since 1988, starting off with a six-episode radio program hosted by Clive Anderson. The concept was adapted for British television, again hosted by Anderson, and ran from 1988 to 1999. The early seasons had performances by Stephen Fry, Josie Lawrence, Mike McShane, Paul Merton, and John Sessions, but grew in popularity with the introduction of Mochrie and another long-time show staple, Ryan Stiles. This iteration of Whose Line was canceled in 1999, but it led to the U.S. adaptation of Whose Line that ran on ABC and then ABC Family from 1998-2007 and hosted by Drew Carey. Mochrie and Stiles were frequent performers on the show, along with Wayne Brady, Greg Proops, Brad Sherwood, and Chip Esten; the U.S. adaptation also had memorable guests, one being Robin Williams.

Whose Line was revived on the CW in 2013, with Aisha Tyler as the host and Mochrie, Stiles, and Brady returning as performers. The fourth performer rotated with each episode, and a new feature of a "special guest" was introduced, a person with no improv experience but would still join in some games.

If you're in the mood to watch Whose Line, the British version is free to watch on Tubi. The Carey seasons, along with nine seasons of the CW revival of the show, are available to stream on HBO Max.