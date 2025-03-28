Once upon a time, one would look up what time the movie they wanted to see started, or called Moviefone, and then head to the theater, hopefully leaving themselves enough time to buy popcorn, with real butter no less, before the movie started promptly at the time given. Oh sure, you’d get a trailer or two, and you wouldn’t want to miss those, but at best that gave you an extra 5 to 10 minutes before the feature started.

Fast-forward to today, when the time given is laughable at best. Your movie isn’t going to start at the time printed. It’s not even starting 5 to 10 minutes later to account for movie trailers. It may not even start playing the same day, let alone time. And why? Ads. Mother trucking ads. The same ones that offer bathroom breaks during your favorite TV show are all rolling ahead of the feature, ironically adding to the possibility that you have to sneak out midway through the film to make a liquid asset deposit in the ol' porcelain bank. And friends, I'm done.

Ads Before Films Have Always Been Around, But Get More Screen Time Than Ever Before

The first television advertisement appeared on July 1, 1941, prior to a televised baseball game. It was a 10-second piece for watchmaker Bulova, with a clock superimposed over a US map with a caption saying "America runs on Bulova time" (they only paid $9 for the placement). Ads playing before movies in theaters, however, have always been around to some degree, with newsreels and stills plugging the sasparillas available at Joe's Soda Shop around the corner. The first "true" ad before a film is a little harder to pinpoint, but there's no question that the practice has grown exponentially over the last number of years.

According to Adweek, prior to 2022, pre-show ads normally ran for just 30 seconds each, or, if coming in at a longer 60-second spot, it would simply be a longer version of the same ad playing on television. Now, longer spots average two to four minutes. Logically, then, even if the number of spots prior to a film was the same – and let's face it, they're not – they are still running between 4-to-8 times longer than before. However, theater owners are quick to point out surveys claiming two-thirds of moviegoers don't mind the advertisements put on before the movie begins. So are we in the remaining one-third just out of touch and whiny?

Ads Before Movies are Universally Reviled... but There's Hope