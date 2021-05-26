Amazon has finalized a deal to purchase MGM for $8.45 billion, and at first glance, that seems like a sensible purchase even though it’s more than what Disney paid for Marvel and Lucasfilm combined. Amazon gets not only MGM’s library of more than 4,000 titles at a time when streaming libraries are everything, but they also get the valuable James Bond IP (MGM is a co-owner of Bond with EON, and James Bond will always be guided by EON Productions, who are incredibly protective of the rights and character since it’s pretty much the only thing they make). In an age where franchises are king, Amazon now has one of the biggest names in movie history.

But when you look closer at what Amazon purchased, you can see that the corporate behemoth just got hosed. Yes, MGM has a deep bench of titles, but Amazon will go through the same growing pains that Universal is going through with Peacock and Paramount is having with Paramount+, which is that these studios technically have these libraries, but they also licensed these titles out before they had their own streaming platforms squared away. It’s not like tomorrow you’ll turn on Amazon Prime Video (which, side note, still has an atrocious interface and is painful to use when compared to its competitors) and see Silence of the Lambs, Thelma & Louise, Legally Blonde, and other titles exclusively on Amazon. Eventually they’ll be siloed off under Prime Video, but that’s a matter of when licensing deals expire. As for when they’ll be able to franchise these titles, that again is a matter of their individual rights (like how CBS currently has a Clarice Starling series on the air).

The more immediate gain for Amazon is the Bond franchise, but even here, there’s a question of how much say EON will have in Bond’s future with EON remaining as a co-owner of the rights. Bond is the golden goose for EON, which has made the James Bond movies since the very beginning (with the exception of 1954 and 1967’s Casino Royale and 1983’s Never Say Never Again), and they’re incredibly protective of how Bond is used and portrayed because he’s also tied into so many licensing deals. For example, if you try to reinvent Bond as some everyman, he’s no longer an attractive salesman for high-end wristwatches. Amazon may be eager to start creating a whole James Bond Cinematic Universe, which would be a boon of "content", but EON, which licenses the rights to produce Bond movies, may want to ensure that nothing detracts from their valued property.

Even if EON is on board with expanding the James Bond universe, Amazon will run into the problem that James Bond is not a fantastical world with unexplored nooks and crannies like the Marvel Universe or Star Wars. It’s a guy, and a guy who was born out of Cold War anxieties. Now we’re out of the Cold War and you can see how the Bond franchise has struggled to respond to that reality. It’s tried acknowledging that post-Cold War environment (GoldenEye), it’s tried being like the Jason Bourne franchise with its harder edge and realistic approach (Casino Royale), and it’s tried turning inward to look at both the series’ legacy and its uncertain future (Skyfall), but none of this has been particularly sustainable as even a retcon like Spectre fell flat trying to tie together all the Daniel Craig Bond movies.

James Bond, at this point, is basically a man in a cage. EON can (and have) trend-chase all they want, but the company still expects Bond to be a guy that can romance any woman, drink a martini shaken not stirred, and drive expensive cars. But a one-man agent working on behalf of MI-6 in a world where the biggest threats can no longer be combated by his unique skillset has strained the limits of what Bond can do as a character. Even if you pit him against a nefarious organization like SPECTRE, how much credibility does that conflict have when it’s basically one guy and a handful of pals against an organization that literally has the words “Terrorism” and “Revenge” in its acronym? That was enough for audiences in the 1960s and 70s, but it’s not enough in the 2020s.

Presumably, Amazon will push for some kind of James Bond origin series as well as spinoffs surrounding Q Branch and series stalwarts like Miss Moneypenny, but none of these other franchises change the calculus that Bond is a fairly insular spy series. Sure, you could send Bond to outer space, and then you get Moonraker, one of the least popular entries in the James Bond franchise. Everywhere you could send Bond, other franchises, specifically Mission: Impossible and Fast and Furious, are already doing it. Even EON knows that to some extent Bond is a relic, which is why they keep trying to reinvent him to coincide with the latest trends. Bond, by the character’s very nature, always gives you less because he's so loaded down with history and iconography. For all the fun accoutrement surrounding him, Bond struggles to maneuver in his own series let alone any attempts to see what Q or Moneypenny might be up to in their spare time.

Of course, the counterargument here is that IP is the only thing that matters, and internationally few properties are as profitable as Bond. For Amazon, it doesn’t matter if they make good Bond movies or not; it just matters that it produces a bunch of brand-name content that they wouldn’t otherwise have, and it’s not like $8 billion matters to a company the size of Amazon. On paper, the purchase makes sense and is therefore defensible to shareholders, but I doubt this is a bright new day for the Bond franchise. If anything, Amazon and viewers are about to discover that a license to kill doesn’t take you very far.

