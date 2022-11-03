Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of Andor.

Andor is a bonafide success, not just in terms of the slate of Star Wars shows that have come to Disney+, but also for managing to hold its own in a TV landscape that's becoming populated with plenty of genre shows. It's been praised for its more grounded and gritty approach to the Star Wars universe. And fans of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story have been enjoying how the series is adding more and more context to the film. And none of this would have worked if Andor was a film instead of a television series. In fact, television is the only way this story could have worked.

First and foremost, the television format gives the story room to grow. Each episode builds upon the last, showcasing the effect of Cassian's actions and how they touch nearly everyone in the cast. The format also differs from previous Disney+ entries, as the first season has a whopping twelve episodes. Previous Star Wars entries like The Book of Boba Fett were criticized for their short run, so for the streamer to go all in on an ambitious project like this could signal a change for other upcoming projects. And while other series have been limited affairs, Andor is already slated to recieve a second season.

Getting to Know Cassian Andor

Andor also serves as an exploration of the events that led to Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) joining the Rebel Alliance. When the series begins, he's far from the fierce, dedicated Rebel leader fans met in Rogue One. He's more concerned with his family, in particular finding his long-lost sister and caring for his adoptive mother Maarva (Fiona Shaw). That changes when he meets Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård). Rael ends up recruiting Cassian for a Rebel heist on the planet Aldhani, which ends up dealing a major blow to the Empire. Yet rather than continue to work with the Rebels, Cassian returns home to take care of his mother. Much like Obi-Wan Kenobi did for Ewan McGregor's titular Jedi Master, Andor serves as a character study for how Cassian came to be the man we know in Rogue One.

Another plus of Andor being a television series is that it has the chance to explore and deconstruct the conflict between the Rebellion and the Empire. It's not just a matter of good and evil; it's a matter of how dedicated to the cause you are. The Rebels that Cassian meets on Aldhani are dedicated to the cause, to the point where one of them, Karis Nemik (Alex Lawther) has even written a manifesto decrying the Empire. Nemik perishes during the heist but passes on his manifesto to Cassian, hinting that this may be a major influence in swaying Cassian to the Rebellion. Luthen is also a major believer in the cause, to the point where he's reaching out to the Partisan Saw Gerrerra (Forrest Whittaker) and even considers assassinating Cassian to leave no loose ends untied. During his meeting with Gerrerra, Luthen explains how the Empire's tyranny has driven him to take action. It explains his ruthlessness; he'll do anything to end the darkness hanging over the galaxy.

A Deeper Look at the Empire

Similarly, the Empire is shown to have its own share of fanatics. The most prominent is Imperial Security Bureau officer Deedra Meero (Denise Gough), who becomes aware of Luthen's theft of Imperial technology. While the rest of the ISB officers are willing to write it off, Meero pursues the threads — and eventually yields fruit after the Aldhani heist. This leads to her traveling to Cassian's home Ferrix and interrogating the people close to him, including Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona). Meero is shown as being utterly ruthless and dedicated the Empire, traits that make her a formidable adversary as well as a far cry from other Imperial officers in the world of Star Wars.

Equally dedicated is Siryl Karn (Kyle Soller) a former corporate officer fallen from grace due to Cassian's actions. Karn's obsession with Cassian lands him stinging rebuke from Meero, but the latest episode "Nobody's Listening!" has him tracking her down and thanking her for a promotion at work. This obsession not only makes Karn a danger to Cassian and his family, but it also shows the extent to which the Empire's propaganda has sunken its hooks into the galaxy's population. When you have a facist system controlling what you see and hear, sooner or later it'll rub off on you.

Rebels are Real People

Another element that works well with Andor's format is the escalation of the Rebel/Imperial conflict, and how dark things really are. This is a time when the Rebel Alliance is a scattered group of cells across the galaxy, rather than the unified force we see in the Star Wars trilogy. There are no Jedi, no heroes to swoop in and save the day. It's up to normal people — or in the case of Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), influential politicians — to fight for change. It's an approach that Star Wars media has rarely dabbled in; normally the protagonists are either extremely skilled warriors like Din Djarin in The Mandalorian or some kind of Force user. By focusing on normal people like Cassian, Andor shows how regular people and their choices can make an impact.

The Aldhani heist is a prime example of this, as it has further-reaching consequences than anyone expected. While the Rebels are galvanized to continue their fight, the Empire tightens its grip. And Cassian learns this the hard way, as he's forced to flee after Ferrix comes under Imperial occupation. While seeking refuge, he's arrested and shipped onto a prison planet. There, he witnesses just how brutal the Empire can be as he and other prisoners are forced to build machinery on a tight schedule. Many prisoners succumb to the harsh conditions, with one man even choosing to commit suicide rather than live another day.

In the end, Andor is a story that could have only been told on television. Not only is it a bold new exploration of the Star Wars universe, but it's also proof that moving to streaming was the right move for a galaxy far, far away.