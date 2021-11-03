Denis Villeneuve’s movie adaptation of Dune is as puzzling as it is intriguing. Beyond familiar themes like politics and power, culture, religion, and even human nature, it’s safe to say that there are a lot of question marks floating around. Based on Frank Herbert’s acclaimed science-fiction novel, the film brings to life a whole new civilization, with elaborate practices, mannerisms, appearances, and whatnot. After taking all that into account, one word comes to mind; peculiar. In the midst of it all, there’s one particular question that’s probably seared into most people’s minds after seeing the film; why are their eyes blue? If you’ve seen the movie or read the books, you know we aren’t talking Ian Somerhalder baby blues. In Dune, both iris and sclera turn a deep blue hue for a select few. It’s not that we don’t like the idea of a blue-eyed Zendaya or Javier Bardem, but it’d be criminal not to get to the bottom of this mystery.

The phenomenon is only briefly explained in the movie, as opposed to the ample amount of exposition offered in the books. So, it's safe to say that you could probably get to the end of the movie and still wonder why they were so many blue-eyed characters. However, the answer is pretty straightforward — spice. Gear up for a one-line crash course; imagine oil, but before renewable energy sources became a thing. The thing is, in more ways than one, spice may very well be more valuable. Spice allows those who consume it to live and longer and so, makes space travel possible, making it the most sought-after substance in the Dune universe. Spice is the catalyst for the events of Dune, as House Atreides are chosen to replace House Harkonnen as the new ruler of Arrakis and to oversee spice production.

It is made crystal clear in both the book and movie, that the psychedelic drug-like substance itself delivers some pretty unique side effects. One of the least weird ones (take our word for it) is the extremely blue eyes. Referred to as ‘eyes of ibad’ in the book, it typically points to one of two things. On one end, excessive consumption leads to blue eyes. So, for the most part, spice addicts are typically afflicted with this ocular discoloration which is why people in certain regions of the empire pop in contact lenses to appear “normal”. So that leaves us with one particular question — is everyone in Dune high?

Well, not particularly, and this is especially clear when you look at the Fremen who are native to the planet Arrakis. There is no stigma whatsoever attached to blue eyes mostly because the sandworms that excrete the stuff are also inhabitants of Arrakis. Bottom line - blue eyes are practically their heritage and most Arrakians have them whether they choose to or not. The planet itself is an arid, desert land where copious amounts of spice are often mixed in with the sand. So, here we have the Fremen who are constantly exposed to the substance to the point that blue eyes have become some sort of an identifying factor for them. Talking about spinning the narrative, the Arrakians don’t just consider eyes of ibad a good thing, but it's a huge part of their way of life. As such, they have no need or desire to mask them, regardless of where they find themselves in the empire.

