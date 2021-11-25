Go to Google and search for movies based around Halloween, and you'll spend your whole day combing through the various motion pictures dealing with the night of tricks and treats. Do the same for films about Christmas and you could spend a whole year running down the various films of all genres dealing with that holiday. But sandwiched in between these two holidays is Thanksgiving. There are a scant amount of films dealing with this holiday, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, Hannah and Her Sisters, and Free Birds are the few that come to mind. Movies just haven’t been very interested in one of the tenets of the holiday season. Why is that? Hollywood has been exploiting the holidays as an easy way to get money and the attention of moviegoers for decades. With so much focus on Halloween, why is Thanksgiving left out in the cold when it comes to movies?

Part of it is due to something simple: scheduling. Christmas movies, starting in the 1990s, have regularly launched in early or mid-November. Some titles like Surviving Christmas have even bowed in late October. This early release gives yuletide-themed movies plenty of runway to make cash at the box office for as long as possible before they’re deemed out of season. What’s good for titles like Elf, though, doesn’t leave room for Thanksgiving movies. There’s nowhere on the calendar they can open. After all, October is dedicated to Halloween, dropping a Thanksgiving movie there would be madness. These scheduling norms already make it difficult to launch a Thanksgiving-themed feature.

On another marketing level, there isn’t as much incentive in terms of merchandise for studios to make Thanksgiving movies compared to Halloween or Christmas fare. Any toy, costume, food, or any other object associated with those two latter holidays is bound to be lucrative. When you deliver The Polar Express, you’re not just making a movie, you’re creating something that can spawn merchandise for years to come. The majority of stores, meanwhile, bypass even selling basic Thanksgiving materials like plates in favor of getting Christmas stuff up early. Plus, several key international territories for American movies, like the United Kingdom and other European territories, don't celebrate Thanksgiving, making it nearly impossible for potential Thanksgiving movies to be profitable overseas. Without these critical monetary incentives, major studios, when it comes to Thanksgiving movies, usually quote Inside Llewyn Davis by saying “I don’t see a lot of money here.”

More substantially, though, there just aren't as many varied social scenarios for Thanksgiving to base films on. The holiday is limited just to one day where large amounts of family members come together to eat lots and lots of food. There aren’t gigantic shopping traditions associated with the holiday, nor is it common for there to be Thanksgiving parties amongst friends. There’s also a dearth of unique traditions associated with the holiday that can be warped to make horror movies or R-rated comedies. How on Earth could you make, say, a Bad Santa equivalent to Thanksgiving?

By contrast, for Halloween, you can wring endless movies out of rowdy High School/College parties. Plus, the festivities taking place at night make it a prime backdrop for horror movies. As for Christmas or other end-of-December holidays, those are an endless source of possibilities for movies. Those holidays have weeks of build-up and countless traditions to inspire premises for films. Meanwhile, the cutesy family-friendly nature of Christmas makes it perfect for getting twisted into adult-skewing fodder like Krampus or The Night Before. It isn’t just marketing demands that keep Thanksgiving movies off of movie theater screens, there are also just more creative opportunities with the other holidays.

And then there’s the elephant in the room when it comes to Thanksgiving that makes basing movies off the holiday a trickier prospect. Thanksgiving is a holiday commiserating a 1621 feast between pilgrims from Plymouth and the indigenous American population of the Wampanoag people. Once upon a time, this reason for the season was seen as a cutesy ode to the possibility of everyone getting along. Of course, in reality, the relationship between these two populations was not as cozy. The modern world has offered avenues for indigenous individuals like Tommy Orange to make their voices heard and raise awareness for how celebrating this holiday while ignoring ongoing struggles for indigenous rights is, as Orange puts it, “creepy”.

The greater awareness of these hardships makes it difficult to make frivolous Thanksgiving cinema. This problem is compounded by how there aren’t fantastical mythological figures associated with the holiday that can distract from these creepy undercurrents. Santa Claus and the various denizens of the North Pole, for instance, can ensure that Christmas movies remind people of holly jolly cheer, not real-world suffering. Thanksgiving has no such individuals, making it harder for films to distance themselves from the anguish of indigenous people that the holiday is built upon.

Considering all these qualities that hold back Thanksgiving cinema, it is interesting to note that television shows don’t have this same problem. On the contrary, TV shows do Thanksgiving episodes all the time. Programs ranging from Seinfeld to The West Wing to Friends all have iconic installments involving familiar characters carving up the turkey or trying to grit their teeth and deal with extended families on this food-fixated holiday. How come the smaller-screen can do Thanksgiving stories, but big-screen exploits find it harder to crack this nut?

TV shows, especially ones airing on broadcast networks, tend to operate like you’re hanging out with friends or even family. You know their routines, their catchphrases, how they’ll react to certain scenarios. In other words, they’re just like the people that you’ll invite over to your house on Thanksgiving. The familiar nature of television characters can make for a better approximation of the Thanksgiving experience. Plus, it can also just be fun to see your favorite fictional people navigate woes like having to repeatedly return to a local deli to get a new turkey.

It's harder for features to capture that sensation, especially ones that are introducing new people to the audience. Just like how TV shows don’t usually begin with a very special Thanksgiving episode, so too can it be hard to just throw audiences into getting to know people over a hectic Thanksgiving day. It’s not impossible to pull off, especially if you’re a small-scale indie movie that can afford to linger on extended conversations that let us into the lives of individual characters. For the most part, though, conventional mainstream cinema just can’t use Thanksgiving properly like established sitcoms with equally recognizable characters can.

If you’re looking for Thanksgiving pop culture this year, chances are, you’ll be engaging in an umpteenth viewing of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. Or maybe you'll enjoy our favorite Thanksgiving episode of The Office. What is certain is you won't be turning on a Thanksgiving movie. It’s not that these titles are non-existent, it’s just that there are countless reasons why Hollywood continues to eschew this holiday for cinematic exploits. Given the heaviness of some of those reasons, maybe it’s for the best. However, if someone does want to make an off-the-wall feature film for Turkey Day, it’s doubtful anyone would object to the Grindhouse crew finally turning the parody trailer Thanksgiving into a full-length slasher movie!

