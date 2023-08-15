The Big Picture Director Ángel Manuel Soto fought to bring Blue Beetle to theaters instead of being a streaming-exclusive title, recognizing the importance of visibility for DC's first Latino superhero.

Soto emphasized the need for Blue Beetle to be seen in theaters, showcasing world-building, action sequences, and cultural aspects in a way worthy of the big screen and even IMAX.

Blue Beetle rockets into theaters on August 18.

Blue Beetle is coming to theaters everywhere – but that wasn’t always the plan. Originally, the upcoming superhero movie was slated to bulk up and attract subscribers to (then-called) HBO Max, which means the blockbuster would be a streaming-exclusive title. Director Ángel Manuel Soto wasn’t too fond of this idea, and during an interview with Collider, he explained what measures he took to make Warner Bros. Discovery realize the movie would be worthy of the big screen.

Soto was fully aware that having a movie debut only on a streaming platform severely impacts its visibility. He explained, "It can't be that the first time that we have a Latino superhero front and center—not just a Latino playing a hero, but where he is a Latino, his family is Latino, and they're gonna actually be heroes of their own stories for the first time. It cannot just live on streaming. He has to go to the theaters." So, he knew he’d have to make the powers that be look at the project and see Blue Beetle's potential for a theatrical release. During the interview, he revealed to Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub that he realized he’d have to go big on every aspect of Blue Beetle in order to make it appealing for even the biggest screens:

“[W]e worked very, very hard to do this world-building where the action sequences, the suit, the passion of the family, and the cultural aspects are presented in a way worthy of watching it, not only in the theater but even on IMAX, and being able to see our communities that way. I think that we did an amazing job in bringing it to life on the concept development of it all that at the end Warner Brothers decided that this movie has to go to the theaters."

Blue Beetle Is Set to Be One of the Greats

One element that probably helped Warner Bros. Discovery reconsider is the fact that Blue Beetle features the first Latino superhero protagonist in a movie from a major studio. It’s a huge deal and definitely something that is worth witnessing on the big screen — which clearly played into Soto's goal to get the film a theatrical release. At the same time, Soto’s decision to go big was a wise one, because Warner Bros. Discovery ended up changing its release strategy and directed its major titles back to the movie theaters. Had Blue Beetle failed to have an impact with studio heads, the movie could have had the same fate as Batgirl — another highly expected DC title intended for Max that got shelved despite being nearly completed late last year.

Blue Beetle is written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Miss Bala). The cast features Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai), Susan Sarandon (Monarch), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Adriana Barraza (Babel), George Lopez (Lopez vs. Lopez), Bruna Marquezine (Maldivas), Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C.), Elpidia Carrillo (Tax Collector), Gabriella Ortiz (The First Lady) and Damián Alcázar (Acapulco).

Blue Beetle premieres in theaters on August 18. Don't miss our full interview with Soto below.