Within the first few minutes of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) appearing on the screen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Cassian pulls a blaster on an ally and puts him out of his misery to avoid vital intel getting into the hands of the Empire. With Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed Andor, the first episode followed a similar method—except this time, Cassian is forced to pull a blaster on a pair of bootlicking Corpos that have decided to harass him. While this moment sets Cassian's aimless existence on a one-way ticket to the tragic events of Rogue One, it also underscores that he is the kind of person who is willing to make difficult and impulsive decisions to get out of trouble. In the sixth episode, Cassian is once again forced to choose between killing someone or letting their actions play out when Skeen (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) reveals his duplicitous intentions with the rebels on Aldhani.

Following Luna's Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Actor in a Drama, Collider's own Perri Nemiroff had the opportunity to sit down with the actor and discuss where Season 2 of the series is headed, in addition to reflecting on some of the more pivotal moments in the first season. During the discussion, Nemiroff narrowed in on the tense moment between Skeen and Cassian following the successful heist on Aldhani, where Skeen laid out his plan to steal the credits—leaving the rebellion without vital assets. Of course, Skeen thought Cassian would buy into the plan, considering he had presented himself as a gun-for-hire that just wanted to walk away with credits. But after the successful heist, and with Nemik's (Alex Lawther) impending death, Cassian has laid the first bricks in his path to rebellion, and he kills Skeen without so much as a blink. Luna explained that part of what went into Cassian's decision is the fact that he's finally learned what it means to be part of a team, saying:

"I would say he just went through the first time of [experiencing] actual teamwork in terms of trusting others with your life. He goes through that with this team and when he realizes he should have not trusted this person—how dangerous someone you can't trust can be when you are trying to put together or organize something in terms of what you can do as a community. Basically, everyone else is to be trusted there. And having one leak is very dangerous. [...] Faith is involved. You have to believe in the person next to you, not just that you can trust them, but that they will deliver. He realizes that he's been next to someone that would not put his hand there for him. And it's interesting why or how fast the character makes choices that are going to define everything. I mean, that's how the season starts, basically with him finding out he has to kill this person. This is the second time that it happens, and he tells you that he's not afraid or scared of making a complicated choice like that, and he's taking care of the whole team. [...] He doesn't know Nemik is gone, and he's protecting them. He's protecting them. He's feeling part of a team for the first time."

Luna went on to consolidate that answer by explaining that for Cassian, "He's protecting a team for the first time. A team he's about to leave behind. But it's that hint of like, "Oh, I'm part of something and I have to protect them."

He also spoke to the fact that this moment says a lot about who Cassian Andor is as a character, explaining:

He's someone capable of forgiving himself, which is something that makes people different. We all make mistakes, but if you give yourself a second chance, that says that you are someone special. This guy is like that. He's not going to then go talk to someone, say like, "Look, Skeen was trying to do this." He makes the choice himself in a second, and he moves on. The conversation with himself is open. He's honest to himself. I like that about this man. I don't know.

Cassian's story will continue in the second and final season of Andor, which is currently in production. Season 2 will explore the 4-year period before Rogue One, exploring each year in 3-episode blocks. Stay tuned for our full interview with Luna to discuss his CCA nomination in the new year.