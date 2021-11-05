Charmed season 8 is a touchy subject for fans. Some hate the season with a burning rage that echoes the fireballs of the sisters’ most powerful demons. Some, like myself, love the season. There seems to be no real in-between. While it’s definitely a departure from the structure that the show adopted in seasons 5, 6, and 7, there are so many welcome changes in the final season that bring the show back down to Earth, closer to what it was originally intended to be.

Season 8 begins with Piper (Holly Marie Combs), Phoebe (Alyssa Milano), and Paige (Rose McGowan) picking up the pieces of their lives in the aftermath of their fight with the nefarious Zankou when they faked their deaths to escape their duties as the Charmed Ones and keep their secret safe. But can they ever really escape their destiny as the world’s most powerful witches? Luckily, Paige’s new charge, a powerful witch named Billie (Kaley Cuoco), comes along to help with some of those pesky magical interferences. Obviously, the sisters cutting back on the magic in their lives didn’t last, as they reclaimed their identities in only five episodes with the help of Homeland Security. However, the lively changes didn’t end there.

Charmed season 8 is a return to more than just the sisterhood. It’s a return to the real world, as the show had become a bit fantastical in seasons 6 and 7, focusing far too much on other magical beings, like the Elders and Avatars, and magical settings, such as Magic School and the Underworld.

It’s also a return to the sisters actually living their lives and experiencing personal growth. The lives of the sisters became quite stagnant until the final season. Paige and Phoebe could never find a relationship that lasted, so it was quite hard to get attached or care for the stories revolving around their love lives. Phoebe also becomes obsessed with having a baby quite early on, but despite her attention constantly falling to that, nothing ever comes of it. In the final season, Phoebe remains unlucky in love, but actually considers starting a family before finding love. It’s a very small sign of some progress, and a much-needed step forward in her life. As for Paige, she meets Henry (Ivan Sergei), falls in love, gets married, and has her happily ever after all set up. Sure, it’s a bit rushed, but it’s her life moving forward after years of practically nothing.

As for Piper, losing Leo (Brian Krause) temporarily in the final season actually did wonders for the story. It was a major shake-up for the show to lose Leo when the Angel of Destiny tucked him away until after the battle with the Ultimate Power. Piper’s story focused on Leo far too often, regularly separating her from her sisters. Without Leo, the show actually had to reintegrate Piper into the stories of the other characters, giving her real time to connect with Billie and establish some sort of relationship before the coming battle. Piper also became more aware of Phoebe and Paige, leaning into the Power of Three and counting on her sisters more than before to help bring Leo back.

The loss of Leo was probably the biggest example of how the stories were re-focused during Charmed season 8. The stories became more grounded, having more of an impact on the sisters and/or Billie. It no longer felt like the writers were seeking a way to explore the many sides to magic. The girls weren’t often turned into various magical creatures for no reason whatsoever, and the episodes weren’t completely overtaken by whatever demon was attacking. The sisters actually had stories that furthered their lives and the demons weren’t quite so important. The series was allowed to tell more detailed stories like Paige considering whether to resume her career as a social worker as she struggled to see what was next for her and Phoebe deciding to move out of the manor to get her own condo across town.

As the series went on, the demons introduced became less and less interesting. Charmed tried to go outside of the box, which really didn’t work (most of the time). The demons explored during the final season felt reminiscent of those the sisters fought in earlier times. Or, in one case, was actually a demon the sisters had once faced: The Source of All Evil. The demons were more grounded and allowed for the sisters to show how much they had grown as individual witches over the last eight years (or five, in Paige’s case). They weren’t always the biggest threats, which wasn’t necessarily a bad thing because the show didn’t always have to rely on the Power of Three. This change felt earned and was a refreshing change of pace. Plus, having Billie in the mix and Leo gone created the opportunity to explore different pairings between the women to focus on the demons of the week.

Perhaps the most controversial character on Charmed, Billie plays a big role in the series’ final season. She’s originally tapped to learn from the sisters and explore her witchcraft, but a decades-long plan from the Triad uses Billie’s long-lost sister Christy (Marnette Patterson) to manipulate her and turn her against the sisters, pitting the “Ultimate Power” against the Charmed Ones.

Billie played a big part in giving the show new life. Her individual relationships with the sisters quickly became highlights of the season. Phoebe and Billie had a very nurturing, honest relationship, and it was fantastic to see such beautiful chemistry from Milano and Cuoco in the portrayal of this relationship. It felt like Phoebe had another sister, and likewise for Billie (who desperately needed one… a good one). Paige was harder on Billie, as she had to keep Billie in line so she wouldn’t die, but she was also her guide. Paige was the one responsible for Billie’s witchcraft when it came down to it. Considering Paige became a full-time Whitelighter in the series finale, it’s clear how vital Billie was for her story.

Even with Billie and Piper, the fact they never became close was quite entertaining and a necessity in the final episodes of the show. Piper was the one willing to do whatever it took to stop Billie, not held back by any feelings like her sisters were. Their banter was fun, it showed exactly who Piper was as a witch and a woman, and their dynamic was familiar to that of Prue and Phoebe when the series began or Piper and Paige upon her introduction to the family. Another wonderful callback, of sorts.

While Billie’s choices can be quite infuriating, like how easily she turns on the sisters, she brought a refreshing element back to Charmed. One of the best aspects of the early seasons was seeing the girls use their magic, make mistakes, and learn how to clean up those messes. As being witches became more taxing — rightfully so, especially after the death of their sister Prue (Shannen Doherty) — the sisters’ love for being witches eventually faded, and it took most of the fun out of the show.

Billie’s personality is a great deal like Phoebe’s back in season 1, post-New York City, or Paige in season 4 as she’s first introduced to the craft. They’re more light-hearted when it comes to magic, and kicking demon butts on a daily basis is actually enjoyable for them. Phoebe and Paige didn't see the seriousness of witchcraft that Piper and Prue immediately recognized and took to heart, and neither did Billie.

Even though Christy turned out to be a lackluster character, mostly because she was brainwashed by the Triad and never given the chance to recognize this and learn from her mistakes, Billie’s relationship with her was touching (at first). It was nice, after so many years, to see another set of sisters and their deep relationship, and just how much magic can interfere with something so special. In the end, it did prove that the sisterhood between the Charmed Ones was something remarkable that nobody else could replicate, as that sister element is why the Triad attempted to use Billie and Christy against Piper, Paige, and Phoebe.

While there are, of course, flaws with Charmed season 8, the negativity is too much. The season is arguably the show’s best, as it leaned into so many fantastic aspects of the previous seasons and used those as a stepping stone to become something better, stronger, and more enjoyable than before. The changes should’ve arrived sooner (and Billie should have too).

