Why Genndy Tartakovsky’s ‘Clone Wars’ Has the Best Action in All of ‘Star Wars’

Star Wars is known for many things. Outstanding world-building, great characters, and also fantastic action. Even with its low budget and indie sensibility, Star Wars: A New Hope gave us stunning space battles, gunslinger action, and of course the now-iconic lightsaber. With every following movie, the action (lightsabers in particular) became more and more elaborate, making us rethink what we thought we knew about the franchise. By the time the prequels arrived in the early 2000s, computer generated technology made possible the inclusion of massive armies, and Jedi knight who were more like space cops than monk warriors. But nothing changed our perception of what the action in Star Wars could be more than the micro-series that first gave us a glimpse of the war that ended the Republic and the Jedi: Genndy Tartakovsky’s Star Wars: Clone Wars.