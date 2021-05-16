With Crawl, director Alexandre Aja (whose new movie Oxygen hits Netflix on May 12) was heading into new territory. Though he’d been directing feature films since 1999, this new endeavor would signal a lot of firsts for the horror filmmaker. For one thing, this was his first directing a movie for a major American studio rather than an independent label or an arthouse division. For another, this would be Aja’s first movie to drop smack-dab in the middle of the summer moviegoing season.

His previous movies, like Piranha 3D and The Hills Have Eyes, had debuted as counterprogramming outside of the summer months. Crawl, meanwhile, was going toe-to-toe with the big blockbusters, released in July 2019 while Spider-Man: Far From Home and Toy Story 4 were currently cleaning up at the box office. It also marked his first high-profile collaboration with gozno horror icon Sam Raimi. All these breakthrough qualities were in the service of an alligator thriller that actually cost less to make than prior Aja films like Mirrors or Piranha 3D. Combining the unique qualities of Crawl with its scrappy underdog budget made it a unique endeavor, but that feels fitting for such a memorable feature.

Those expecting Crawl to be merely a disposable creature feature in the vein of Anaconda or 47 Meters Down would be incredibly surprised by what Aja delivers here. The veteran horror director turns in a smartly constructed thriller that exceeds expectations on multiple fronts. Turns out, with a movie as good as Crawl, you can have both wit and all the gator carnage you can stomach.

Crawl concerns swimmer Haley Keller (Kaya Scodelario), who learns that a category five hurricane is headed down to Florida, where her father Dave (Barry Pepper) lives. Though her relationship with her old man is far from ideal, Keller makes the fateful decision to go check on him. When she arrives at this house, Haley finds her dad unconscious in his crawl space just as flooding waters hit the nearby area. Coming alongside all that rushing water are a group of hungry alligators who make leaving the crawl space an impossibility. Now, both Dave and Haley are trapped beneath this house and seem like prime cuisine for the swarming alligators.

From that point on, Crawl centers on Haley and Dave devising new ways of getting out of the crawl space and eventually signaling for help. This is where one of the best strokes in Michael and Shawn Rasmussen’s screenplay comes into play. Crawl keeps its focus laser-pointed on Haley and Dave. Save for one scene where some gators chow down on a trio of hooligans across the street, the majority of Crawl takes place in this one house. Viewers are just as trapped in this locale as the two lead characters.

Aja’s direction does superb work emphasizing just how cramped the crawl space in which Haley and Dave are trapped is. Even before gators pop out of the water, you’re already at unease. Keeping things restricted to these kinds of low-key locales does more than just enhance the claustrophobia of Crawl. It also provokes creative ways of wringing tension out of limited space. A set-piece involving Haley trying to out-maneuver a gator while she’s in a bathroom, for example, makes delightfully suspenseful use out of just a shower with a sliding door. It’s not the most lavish sequence but it doesn’t need to be. This is a stripped-down slice of terror that succeeds wildly both in getting you to jump out of your seat and in cleverly utilizing the backdrop of a typical suburban home.

The juxtaposition of an ordinary house and a lot of hungry gators makes for some surprisingly unnerving imagery. Through these shots and the central story, Aja and the screenwriters are playing on how our homes are where we’re supposed to feel safe. In Crawl, the one place you’re supposed to have control is now overrun with water and monstrous predators. Dave’s home becomes a feeding tank for gators.

This part of the story is made all the more effective due to the production design, which faithfully recreates every nook and cranny of a typical suburban American home. Built from the ground up on a soundstage, Dave’s house looks totally believable as a place you could actually live in. The fact that it gives off this vibe rather than as somewhere designed for the central story of Crawl makes sequences depicting human beings trying to outmaneuver alligators in a flooded living room extra interesting to watch.

All the while, Scodelario and Pepper anchor the proceedings with their performances as the two people caught up in all this wet mayhem. The fractured father/daughter dynamic between their characters is admittedly not the most original concept. However, Crawl adds a unique flourish by portraying Haley and Dave as being so exhausted by the friction between them that they’ve built up an almost casual rapport around it. We don’t need to be told that they’ve been estranged for a long time because it comes out in their interactions. That quality lends some quiet individuality to their scenes together, elevating Crawl beyond other modern monster movies.

Plus, the straightforward nature of their dynamic is largely refreshing. We’re all here to watch the gators chow down on people, and Crawl doesn’t waste time getting to that by drumming up a bunch of convoluted drama between Haley and Dave. Even better, the choice to emphasize the vulnerability in both of their characters is something that proves critical to how intense Crawl is. They aren’t superhumans - these protagonists bleed, get dirty, and always register as normal people.

That relatability is also found in the lead performances from Scodelario and Pepper, who manage to render actual characters in the middle of all the underwater mayhem. Scodelario especially excels as Haley, creating a protagonist who is both commanding and vulnerable while still feeling like a real person. With her performance, we find yet another instance of Crawl going above and beyond what one would expect of a summertime creature feature.

Aja stepped into a whole new ballpark with Crawl, and the risk paid off handsomely. His 2019 directorial effort is a quintessential example of what happens when you devote care, skill, and creativity to a project that could’ve easily been forgettable. Stepping outside of his creative norms on several fronts resulted in Aja delivering a taut, thrilling experience. You probably won’t want to go into the water right after watching it, but Crawl is still very much worth seeking out.

