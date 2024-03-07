The Big Picture Hugh Laurie's adaptation of Agatha Christie's Why Didn't They Ask Evans? is a delightful, light-hearted mystery.

The series stars Will Poulter and Lucy Boynton in a banter-filled adventure about reunited childhood friends who stumble onto a complex murder case.

The show balances romance, comedy, and mystery seamlessly, offering a refreshing take on one of Christie's most unique works.

Despite Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple tossing off the occasional snarky comment, one tends to associate Dame Agatha Christie with straightforward mysteries. Most of them aren’t somber, per se; they're unflappably focused whodunits that are enjoyable because of Christie's exemplary implementation. Christie’s ruthless side comes into play with her non-series works, many of which screenwriter Sarah Phelps has expertly adapted by playing into — even increasing — those stories’ distressing commentary on human morality. It’s a delightful surprise, then, to discover a recent BBC adaptation of a one-off Christie tale that’s pure delight through and through, let alone one written and directed by Hugh Laurie and starring Will Poulter pre-Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?, a 3-episode miniseries adapting the book of the same name, stars Poulter as Bobby Jones, a vicar’s son who discovers a dying man on a beach. The latter's cryptic final words, “why didn’t they ask Evans?”, sends Bobby into amateur detective mode alongside his childhood friend Lady Frances Derwent (Lucy Boynton), whom he hasn’t seen in years — and with whom he's instantly smitten. The book is sparkling, crackling, winsome, and un-stressful: one of the original “cozy” murder mysteries. Hugh Laurie’s mastery of half-dry, half-outrageous, and always droll British humor makes him a perfect overseer for Christie’s charmingly light spirit. More than anything, Christie's work always challenges expectations, conventions, or her reader’s comfort. In that vein, Why Didn't They Ask Evans? is a murder mystery brightened by banter and romance, something different for the Dame and therefore striking. A supporting cast consisting of Laurie himself, Jim Broadbent, Emma Thompson, Conleth Hill, and Maeve Dermody of And Then There Were None doesn't hurt.

Why Didn't They Ask Evans? A dying man's enigmatic last words send vicar's son, Bobby Jones, and his socialite friend, Lady Frankie Derwent, on a crime-solving adventure. Release Date April 12, 2022 Cast will poulter , Lucy Boynton , Daniel Ings , Jonathan Jules , Alistair Petrie , Nicholas Asbury , Maeve Dermody , Nia Trussler Jones Main Genre Mystery Seasons 1

What Is ‘Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?’ About?

When Why Didn't They Ask Evans? opens, an unexpected death has disrupted the quiet Welsh town of Marchbolt. Bobby Jones, a former naval officer who's returned to his hometown to sell used cars, hears a scream while he's golf caddying for his friend, Doctor Alwyn Thomas (Conleth Hill). Bobby spies a man's broken body at the bottom of a seaside cliff. The man's last declaration, uttered while urgently gripping Bobby's wrist, is the thoroughly unexplained, "why didn't they ask Evans?" Although Bobby's mystified, he's content to leave things be. The situation compounds when a strange man in a black coat and matching bowler hat starts stalking Bobby from afar. Then, someone poisons him with morphine and tragic events strike too close to home.

Once Lady Frances — aka Frankie — catches whiff of an invigorating mystery and the threat to Bobby's life, she's determined to put the puzzle pieces together. Bobby can only follow along, exasperated but entranced. This oddball reunion proves serendipitous for the childhood friends, up until Frankie's clever antics — faking a car crash and infiltrating a house — place her in a vulnerable position. As Frankie plays spy and Bobby tries to dig up other clues, more murders pile up, enhanced by shades of the Gothic: namely, a sanatorium run by the seemingly morbid doctor James Nicholson (Hugh Laurie) and his trapped wife Moira (Maeve Dermody).

Hugh Laurie Balances Comedy and Mystery in ‘Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?'

Image via Britbox

The prevailing question becomes not so much "why didn't they ask Evans?" but "how will Bobby and Frankie emerge from this pickle?" Nothing goes where one might expect with Why Didn't They Ask Evans?, which might be the only non-surprise. Thanks to Agatha Christie's uncanny ability to pull wool over the eyes of her most expert audiences, she rarely treads predictable ground. For one, Evans's leads aren't ingenious detectives. Bobby and Frankie have specializations that prove useful, and they make smart use of the resources at hand, but they're average folks. That puts them at a disadvantage. The would-be love birds often find themselves in over their heads. Not having an experienced professional like Hercule Poirot or even an insightful amateur like Miss Marple keeps things fresh and the story's tension freely flowing. Likewise, the piece's villains are opportunists. They don't scheme in advance, but they're adaptable, a trait making them all the more dangerous.

Evans's breezy nature seems to promise a happy ending, but it's not a comedy — it's sincerity. Hugh Laurie favors low-key, sneaky humor that's carefully dispensed instead of a sitcom's non-stop banter. Jokes aren't exclamation points, they're typography. Someone awkwardly coughs during mass. When Bobby recites golf terminology, Frankie asks if he's speaking Welsh. Even the titular mystery invites sardonic quips. "Aren't last words supposed to be statements?" Frankie muses, before archly declaring, "you aren't supposed to ask a question and then just die. Sloppy." Conversely, when Bobby and Frankie are kidnapped and declare their mutual love without saying "I love you," there isn't a hint of irony. It's not an easy mood to nail, but Laurie makes it effortless.

Romance Makes ‘Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?’ Stand Out

Close

Will Poulter, just on the edge of stardom, makes Bobby Jones a perfectly endearing everyman. A "Don't Stop Believing" kind of small-town boy, Bobby aims to stay unremarkable. He wants to run a used car business with his best friend. No more, no less, and no matter what his disapproving father thinks. Even when a lucrative job offer arrives at his doorstep with no strings attached, Bobby refuses. He made a promise to his best friend, who has invested all his money in their business plans, and Bobby's noble soul honors their agreement. Poulter's performance is deceptive: some might declare the polite Bobby as dull, but Bobby's quiet demeanor masks his intelligence. He actively assesses situations and dynamics. He's a kind and unthreatening puppy dog, but never a doormat. Poulter also handles the comedy like a pro, switching up a sentence's delivery on the fly without overplaying his hand.

Enter Lucy Boynton (who played Countess Andrenyi in Kenneth Branagh's Murder on the Orient Express). As Poulter's sparring partner, the actress proves more than capable — she runs away with the whole thing. Frankie's whimsical, assertive elegance bounces off Bobby like they’re at a tennis match. Their romantic connection unfurls like a live wire, but it's a comforting buzz recalling an era-appropriate screwball comedy. Boynton handles the script's wittiest rejoinders with the ease of a yawn; Frankie's used to being a charmer who runs the show. When she and Bobby share a horse, she's the one sitting up front. She knows her way around delicate high heels but merrily commodifies Bobby's shirt and pants after he vomits on her fancy dress. Boynton brings a hint of Katharine Hepburn to Frankie, mixed with Rosalind Russell. The key to Frankie isn't her nonchalant disregard for rules, but her loneliness. Even when she's surrounded by high society people, she feels isolated. She's easily hurt without surrendering her agency.

Even though the script references Bobby and Frankie's class difference, Hugh Laurie forbids it from being a barrier to their happiness. Frankie, for one, doesn't give a tuppence. She's offended at Bobby's clumsy implication that she should care. If Bobby wants to be average, then Frankie recognizes how extraordinary he is. In turn, Bobby sees the real Frankie beneath her "Lady" title. By the end of the three episodes, viewers will want spin-off after spin-off with Bobby and Frankie as married couple detectives ala The Thin Man.

‘Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?’ Is Agatha Christie at Her Best

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Why Didn't They Ask Evans? could recommend itself on production value alone. Laurie's hand provides all the swishing 1930s dresses, high-waisted trousers, and gramophone jazz you could ask for. The majestic landscapes capture the glory of choppy ocean waves, jagged cliff faces, and villages with thatched roofs and cobblestone roads surrounded by natural greenery. Perfectly immersive and as warmly serene as a summer evening, Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? is a quick and easy watch and a different kind of Agatha Christie, one where escapism is the name of the game. To no one's surprise, it's a darn good game.

Why Didn't They Ask Evans? is available to stream on BritBox.

Watch on BritBox