Taken out of context, the perverse enjoyment moviegoers across the globe get out of seeing gigantic cities crumble under the might of a looming tornado or a sweeping flood in a disaster movie might seem strange. After all, this isn’t even the kind of blockbuster carnage in a superhero movie that’s entirely divorced from reality. Aliens won’t be raining down on New York anytime soon like in Avengers, but floods do devastate cities every day. Where’s the entertainment in that? Though it can seem baffling, there is a method behind the madness of why disaster movies like The Day After Tomorrow and Independence Day aren’t just momentarily buzz worthy but have stood the test of time as enduringly popular.

And boy, have these productions endured. Multiple sources indicate that the disaster movie technically dates back to the 1901 film Fire!, which was far cry from the scope and scale of your average Roland Emmerich movie. However, this feature did establish that audiences have an attraction towards features covering disasters that could strike them in the real world as well as this genre’s ability to deliver groundbreaking filmmaking elements (in this case, editing techniques). The disaster movie, or at least prototype versions of it, would continue to appear sporadically throughout the 1920s and 1930s.

Rather than just reflecting on the history of this genre, being conscious of how far back the disaster movie goes helps explain a fundamental reason why audiences have become so attached to it. The artform of cinema and filmmaking evocative of the modern disaster movie have been intertwined for over a century. It’s a more extreme version of how classic animated Disney movies or long-running franchises like James Bond and Rocky keep enduring throughout the decades. Not only do these properties have long-lasting pop culture ripple effects, but they’re passed down from one generation to another. The same can be said for disaster movies, which are always evolving to meet a new generation’s demands but are equally consistent in cozily evoking the familiar past.

The evolution of the disaster movie is another reason why audiences like this genre so much. You can count on this genre to tap into the zeitgeist and deliver just what a specific decade of moviegoers might need. The 1970s, for example, saw a slew of disaster movies like Airport and The Poseidon Adventure that delivered two key ingredients for audiences. The first was storylines of uncontrollable chaos that echoed the state of the country in this era rocked by the Vietnam War. The other was nostalgia, specifically related to their massive ensemble casts packed with familiar actors from decades past. Combining these two qualities helped the disaster movie tap into the zeitgeist of the 1970s and become must-see events.

In the 1990s, meanwhile, the disaster movie evolved into something that was keener on capturing the hopefulness of the 1990s rather than the grim uncertainty of the early 1970s. Productions like Deep Impact and Independence Day are all about people from all walks of life coming together to survive in the face of unspeakable horrors devastating the planet. The 1997 film Volcano takes this to its apex by having a small child observe how the titular entity spewed enough ash on passerby's to make everyone of all races look the same. Yes, in the 1990s, the disaster movie was such a beacon of hope that even a destructive volcano could help solve racism.

Cornball, to be sure, but it does explain why the disaster movie struck a chord with audiences in this era, while the malleability of the genre across these two decades alone explains the enduring appeal of the disaster movie. If you need further reasons why disaster movies are so beloved, though, then look at the thrills it provides. Much like the gruesome kills in a horror movie, disaster features provide a way for moviegoers to witness human misery, but in a palatable form. You can witness all the mayhem and people dying, but disaster movies, much like mainstream slasher fare, don’t linger on the long-term ramifications of all this carnage. It’s a manageable way to experience hardship and one that’s proven quite enticing to people for decades.

Such hardship is made especially appealing to audiences because disaster movies are a rare form of blockbusters that deal with situations that are at least directly related to the real world. True, the events of Geostorm won’t be happening anytime soon, but hurricanes, tornadoes, tidal waves, all these hallmarks of disaster movies can happen in the real world. This allows something like San Andreas to root its humorously over-the-top mayhem in something resembling reality, which can lend emotional immediacy to the viewer. Plus, it can help disaster movies stand out in a big-budget blockbuster landscape that usually emphasizes stories taking place on other planets altogether.

Of course, not all the reasons disaster movies tend to resonate with audiences are this simple or cozy. Though the Earth gets forever altered in these features, the disaster movie tends to focus on very bog-standard protagonists for American cinema. In the process, these projects subtly emphasize a reassurance to privileged groups of moviegoers to not worry, the status quo that benefits them will endure in the wake of the world ending. Movies like 2012 or Armageddon focus on cis-gendered heterosexual white people sticking together in the face of extreme trauma, with such titles usually ending with either a nuclear family embracing or a straight couple getting married.

Rather than use radical disastrous events as a chance to suggest society will undergo equally radical change in response, signifiers of “normalcy” for upper-class viewers are what endure in the face of the apocalypse. While recognizable landmarks may get wiped away by a storm, rigid standards for “normal” expressions of gender, sexuality, and what constitutes a “fulfilling” life are maintained. Screenwriters behind these movies can always come up with wild new ways to blow up Las Vegas or London. However, the concept of subverting Western society's standards just never crosses their minds.

Like so many American blockbusters, disaster movies can have political undercurrents that are as creepy as the big VFX-laden set pieces are exciting. Of course, everyone who enjoys these movies is actively endorsing the subjugation of marginalized groups or against the concept of societal change. However, it is worth noting how many disaster movies feature storylines that, intentionally or not, provide constant reassurance that restrictive norms of American society will persist no matter what.

On a more surface-level observation, though, disaster movies tend to resonate with audiences because of their visual effects and chances for striking imagery. The former element is especially apparent in 1970s projects like The Towering Inferno, which brought devastating mayhem to life with intricate model work that dazzled audiences. This and other disaster titles from this era set a high standard for visual effects that other entries in the genre have been chasing ever since. As for the striking imagery, well, just think of the memorable posters for films like The Day After Tomorrow and 2012 that featured famous landmarks covered in snow or plunging into the ocean.

Objects like the Statue of Liberty are supposed to be figures we can turn to as reliable fixtures of everyday life. Seeing them devastated like that makes for an unforgettable image and something only the disaster movie can provide. Idiosyncratic charms like these, as well as darker details underlying the genre’s appeal, do make it apparent why the disaster movie just keeps on being such a prominent staple in modern Hollywood fare. As long as there’s an appetite for seeing familiar cities and places going up in ash, Hollywood will be producing disaster movies like Moonfall until long after the sun has gone out.

