At this point, it feels like everything in the Walt Disney Animation Studios canon is getting a remake. This includes movies that don’t need further revamping such as practically perfect classics like Beauty and the Beast. While good for the company’s bottom line, who are these films benefitting? Many of them slip through the pop culture cracks after their release, becoming just strange vestiges of far more famous animated features. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything in this library of titles that could stand a redo. After all, the company’s motion picture Atlantis: The Lost Empire exists!

Released in June 2001, Atlantis: The Lost Empire, like other action-packed cartoons released at the dawn of the 21st-century, has cultivated a cult following despite being a box office non-starter. In particular, the animation inspired by the visual style of comics legend Mike Mignola has become widely praised as have memorable side characters like Vincenzo "Vinny" Santorini. Additionally, the film’s glib style of humor that see’s principal players constantly referencing their mortality have become go-to GIFs in the modern internet lexicon.

However, Atlantis: The Lost Empire is far from a perfect movie and those flaws could be improved in a live-action remake. Among the most glaring shortcomings is how the tone is all over the map. In trying to tackle a movie that opts for punching rather than singing, Atlantis demonstrates a recurring level of discomfort with just letting emotional moments breathe. There’s a bad habit in the screenplay of having big dramatic scenes getting immediately followed by shoehorned in bits of comedy. Most notably, a memorial to fallen crew members gets quickly undercut by protagonist Milo Thatch (Michael J. Fox) messing around with a loud car horn.

Image via Disney

Comedy tends to be where Atlantis really comes up short, such as in Mole, one of the worst Disney comic relief sidekicks ever. While live-action Disney remakes don’t have a spotless track record when it comes to tone, the best of these titles (such as Christopher Robin or Cruella) do have a knack for actually letting pivotal moments of poignancy get the room they need to work properly. Following the path of these better remakes means audiences could see a version of Atlantis: The Lost Empire doesn’t give its darker moments the short thrift.

Speaking of tone, the action-oriented nature of Atlantis lends itself perfectly to the modern form of Walt Disney Pictures, which is in stark contrast to the state of the studio when the original animated production was making its way to theaters back in 2001. Disney was largely uncomfortable with the idea of doing an action movie, hence why so many big set pieces from the original Atlantis were left on the cutting room floor. At the time, it was seen as a way of ensuring this title didn’t alienate the default audience for a Disney cartoon. But lack of commitment to a concrete vibe in the theatrical version of Atlantis couldn’t quite satisfy either action movie fans or those looking for something more in the vein of classical animated Disney films.

That attitude against action cinema that doomed the original Atlantis, though, no longer exists in the present-day version of the company. In this modern era, Disney is built upon the works of Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm. Now that the Mouse House is comfortable releasing a film featuring Thor slicing off Thanos’ head just minutes into Avengers: Endgame, they’d likely be comfortable with more intense action in a new take on Atlantis. It’s not even like this approach is exclusive to big superhero or sci-fi films. Other live-action remakes of Disney cartoons, like Mulan, have gone the PG-13 action movie route. The stage is set in the modern incarnation of this studio for somebody to give Atlantis another, more action-packed swing that hews closer to its original intent.

Image via Disney

RELATED: Everything We Know About the Scrapped 'Atlantis: The Lost Empire' Sequel

And then there’s the fact that a remake can help clarify the original Atlantis’s murky approach to colonialism. While principal antagonist Lyle Tiberius Rourke (James Garner) is an enjoyable depiction of how capitalism reduces even the most wondrous city to just a bunch of resources to be exploited for financial gain, that gets undercut by other details of the film. Santorini blowing up an ancient pillar to quickly create a bridge gets played off for cheap laughs. Meanwhile, the premise of the film does end up boiling down to a white guy coming in and telling a civilization comprised of people of color how to operate all the fancy flying machines lying around.

In the modern era, Disney features have had a mixed track record of tackling the concept of colonialism and white savior concepts, with some (Thor: Ragnarok) tackling the topics better than others (Frozen II). Still, cultural awareness of these concepts has increased in the years since Atlantis came out. Just the pressure to improve on these notions could lead a new version of Atlantis to be more considerate when approaching colonialism. Just strengthening the handling of those themes as well as the action sequences would already lead to a much tighter incarnation of this concept.

On top of all that, there’s also the fact that Atlantis lends itself well to the form of a modern live-action blockbuster. For one thing, Atlantis is one of the easier Disney cartoons to bring into the real world thanks to its all-human cast. Compare that other critically divisive Disney Animation features like Home on the Range and Treasure Planet, which may leave room for improvement in many people’s eyes but wouldn’t make sense as a live-action project. Those features either center largely on non-humanoid figures and/or would require so many animated characters that the transfer to live-action filmmaking would be pointless. But Atlantis has a fully human cast and even has descendants that have proven this kind of film can work in live-action. The original Atlantis owed heavily to old-school adventure movies from the 1950s and 1960s that patterned themselves off works by authors like Jules Verne. There’s already precedent for movies like this to exist in the world of live-action, so why couldn’t Milo Thatch and company leap into this domain as well?

Turning Atlantis: The Lost Empire into a live-action movie would turn it into a big-budget period piece blockbuster. Setting costly features in eras like the 1910s has largely been eschewed in the modern blockbuster scene, which tends to favor the 1980s and 1990s as a period-piece backdrop for recent blockbusters. Perhaps audiences would see an expensive blockbuster set before World War I as inherently boring. Or perhaps it would help fill a necessary void in the marketplace. After all, Wonder Woman excelled financially in 2017 with its World War I backdrop. Though it’s a rare example of a blockbuster being set in this era, it also reflects that setting tentpoles in this era is not an instant kiss of box office death. The original Atlantis was one of many action-packed animated movies in the early 2000s. By contrast, a remake of Atlantis could immediately stand out among other blockbusters thanks to its 1910s backdrop alone.

Image via Disney

There are plenty of flawed entries in the Walt Disney Animation Canon that could dearly stand with a new and improved interpretation. But some would inevitably lose something in being translated into a modern work. For instance, nothing in Disney’s recent output suggests that a new take on The Hunchback of Notre Dame would maintain that movie’s sexually provocative "Hellfire" musical number. Sure, a new remake would tone down those comical gargoyles, but we’d also probably lose some of that film’s best elements.

Atlantis: The Lost Empire, by contrast, would offer a lot of exciting opportunities in being taken into the real world. Rather than just being an opportunity to make a quick buck based on brand recognition, a live-action remake could offer many distinct opportunities. From being able to embrace a full-on action movie version of Atlantis to improving on the original’s approach to weighty themes like colonialism, to even filling in a current void in older period piece blockbusters. Atlantis: The Lost Empire is the rare animated Disney cartoon that could benefit in several ways from being translated into a new medium of expression.

KEEP READING: Disney’s ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ Directors Discuss Mandy Patinkin’s Disastrous Audition

Share Share Tweet Email

'Beauty and the Beast' Prequel Series Following Gaston and LeFou's Adventures Ordered at Disney+ Josh Gad and Luke Evans will reprise their roles from the 2017 film.

Read Next