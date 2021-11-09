[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Eternals]

Love it or hate it, there’s no questioning that Chloé Zhao’s Eternals takes the Marvel Cinematic Universe on a wild ride. As if it wasn’t enough to explain the origins of the entire MCU, the film’s post-credit scenes tease many unexpected heroes will soon join the ranks. One of these new heroes is Harry Styles’ Eternal Eros, also known as Starfox. The character is pompously introduced in the credit scene by Patton Oswalt's drunk troll named Pip (!) as a great adventurer and… Thanos' brother? That raises some questions! Like, why does Eros look like a (super sexy) human when Thanos is a giant purple guy? Well, as it turns out, the comic books have the perfect explanation.

RELATED:‌ ‘Eternals’ Easter Eggs and References Explained: From Ancient Myths to New Villains

Why Starfox and Thanos Look Nothing Like Each Other?

Image via Marvel

Eternals are not synthetic beings in the comic books but the result of Celestials' experiments in proto-humans. The Celestials successful experiments led to the birth of Eternals, a powerful race charged with protecting Earth from all evil. However, the Celestials didn’t get their experiments right on the first try, creating the Deviants as a flawed evil race that usually looks deformed and weird. Eternals and Deviants have been at war for millennia, the first trying to protect the Celestials’ creation plan, the latest rebelling against gods that threw them away as nature’s mistakes.

While the Eternals were born on Earth, a great war among their peers destroyed their home city of Titanos. After this great war, some Eternals remained on Earth, building majestic cities such as Olympia in Greece. Others left Earth, finding a new home in one of Saturn’s moons, which they named Titan. Created by Jim Starling for 1973’s The Invincible Iron Man #55, Eros and Thanos are the sons of Sui-San and A’Lars, two important Eternals from Titan. Thanos, however, drew the shorter stick and inherited the Deviant gene, still diluted in the Eternals and capable of emerging from time to time. That’s why Thanos looks like a giant purple guy; Thanos’ Deviant gene deformed his appearance. On the other hand, Eros looks like a regular human, just like other Eternals, because they belong to the same evolutionary path.

How the MCU Will Explain Thanos and Eros Family Ties?

Image via Disney

The MCU brings Starfox to the fold while keeping his lineage, since he’s already titled “brother of Thanos.” But the movie will have a lot to explain, since the MCU changed many things about Thanos, Titan, and the Eternals. For starters, Thanos was always depicted as an organic being, not a synthetic one. As we learn in Avengers: Infinity War, the Mad Titan really comes from Titan, a planet that got destroyed due to its lack of resources. So, how can Starfox and Thanos still be brothers if one is obviously an Eternal and the other, so far, had no direct relation with the Celestials?

Of course, the MCU can retcon Thanos' origin and say that Titan was a victim of a Celestial Emergence. If Thanos is an Eternal, perhaps his plan to wipe half of all intelligent life in the universe was somehow motivated by the Emergence. The Mad Titan wanted to stop Celestials from destroying entire civilizations with their procreation process by taking away their food: intelligent life. That would be hard to explain since Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame underlines the ecological reasoning behind Thanos’ plan. However, it could explain how the Mad Titan survived Titan’s fall and how he can be a brother to Starfox.

However, even if the MCU retcon Thanos as an Eternal, that wouldn’t explain him being a giant purple guy. The Deviants are savage beasts in the MCU, while the Eternals are perfect machines. So, there’s so way Thanos inherited a Deviant gene. Maybe Starfox and Thanos are adopted brothers, then? We have never seen any other Titan in the MCU, so Thanos could look like any other member of his alien race. As for Starfox, maybe he was the Eternal Prime charged with looking after Titan, the same way the movie’s main Eternals looked after Earth. Starfox could have grown attached to Thanos and lived an entire life by his side, which would explain his title.

We can only wonder, for the moment, why Eros looks human while his brother does not. Nevertheless, since the MCU completely changed Eternals and Deviants from their comic book origins, they will have to come up with an excellent solution to explain these weird family ties.

KEEP READING: How ‘Eternals’ Tests the Faith of Superheroes, Fans, and Marvel

'Eternals': What's Up With That Spooky Sword? Is Black Knight coming to the MCU?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email