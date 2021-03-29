Over the past year, we have written a lot about director Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong. We’ve reported on the trailers, images, posters, and composer Tom Holkenberg’s score. We’ve run cast interviews and droppped 51 things we learned from from our trip to the Australia set. Our coverage was extensive, and yet it never answered the one, big question the world wants to know: Why don’t Godzilla and Kong just kiss already?

No more. We went straight to the source and asked cast members Millie Bobby Brown, Julian Dennison, Alexander Skarsgard, Eiza González, Demián Bichir, Rebecca Hall, Kaylee Hottle, screenwriter Max Borenstein, and director Adam Wingard what exactly happened.

Thankfully, they were all willing to have some fun. Their answers will definitely make you laugh, but also maybe learn a thing or two about love between gigantic monsters.

Here’s the official synopsis for Godzilla vs. Kong which arrives in North American theaters and HBO Max this weekend. Look for more with the cast and filmmakers soon.

Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The initial confrontation between the two Titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

