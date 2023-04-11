Friends is one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time, and even though it has been over 25 years since the show first aired, it has remained popular. The show's enduring appeal can be attributed to a variety of factors. Reddit's users weigh their opinions on why Friends has remained one of the most beloved shows in television history.

Over 200 episodes, Friends explored stories of love, friendships, relationships, heartbreaks, and career aspirations - they had it all covered. With a cast of lovable and quirky characters who have become iconic figures in pop culture, it's hard to choose just ten favorites.

10 The Ensemble

One of the most common reasons why millions of people still hold the show close to their hearts is the characters: Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Monica (Courtney Cox), Ross (David Schwimmer), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Chandler (Matthew Perry), and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow). As viewers have spent countless hours watching Friends, many naturally feel emotionally attached to the characters, and some even consider them their real friends.

Additionally, not only is every Friends actor perfectly cast and suited to their characters, but their on-screen chemistry is the reason behind the show's success. As one Reddit user, likeneonlove explains, “They share an incredible cast chemistry, which, as the producers accurately describe, was like "lightning in a bottle" and not many shows have been able to capture that same sort of magic.”

9 Nostalgia

Many viewers who had grown up in the 1990s and early 2000s and religiously watched Friends when the show originally aired considered it an integral part of their lives. According to elrod9, not only does Friends allow the viewers to reminisce about the good old days, but it can also bring back memories of the '90s, such as pop culture references and popular trends. For some, it may also remind them of simpler times when people were not glued to their phone screens or dictated by technology.

While some may feel strongly about the nostalgia of what the show brings to them, others, such as Reddit user Conspirologist, is sometimes reminded of how old the show is (and they are) and that it can be a depressing feeling. But to avoid getting too sad, they would “have fun watching it drunk, pretending [they] are still the same young and lighthearted like Joey and Chandler, and still sitting in [their] armchairs in front of the tv, still waiting for everything to come with no end.” Who else feels like they are being transported back in time when the Friends theme song comes on?

8 The Writing

Even with great characters, a TV show or sitcom such as Friends would not be successful without a great team of writers. Scenes with all six characters in a single location can be challenging as this forces writers to create conversations that allow each character to contribute. Nevertheless, the writers never failed to give the characters an equal focus in every episode.

“Each line of a character stays true to their personality,” writes Boss452. For instance, Chandler’s sarcasm is reflected in his lines, as is Phoebe’s eccentricity. However, as important as it is for the characters’ personalities to shine through their dialogues, the conversations also have to flow naturally, which in the show’s case, it did. Boss452 further explains, “To get six people have a humorous moment one line after another while staying close to their personalities and all it making reasonable sense has to be hard.”

7 A Comfort Show

Out of the many things that make Friends incredibly well-loved, comfort has to be the most common reason why viewers keep coming back to the show. One Reddit user, hhhaley, explains that the characters on the show “are actually our friends. It’s like we know them.” This statement rings true for many loyal fans of the show, as watching the show mostly feels like hanging out with their friends.

Users Notsriracha, Terracottapanacotta, and starfleetltvellie describe Friends as a “comfort blanket” and use the show “as background noise” to keep them company when they feel lonely or anxious. After all, Friends is a story about a group of friends who are there for each other throughout the ups and downs of life, and according to Betatester87, “who doesn’t want that?”

6 Timeless

Over the years, many television shows and films are only relevant for a short period of time. Subject-focused shows tend to lack longevity because when audiences discover a new trend to talk about or obsess over, those shows immediately go out of fashion and forgotten.

With a show like Friends, though, “It’s funny and since it’s not topical, it’s fairly timeless,” says user jogoso2014 on Reddit. Stories dealing with friendships, relationships, heartbreaks, family problems, and even career changes, are subjects that are present and relevant in everyone’s lives. Furthermore, these issues are tackled in a relatable and humorous way. What makes it a timeless piece is also the fact that it is “accessible across a very wide age range and demographic,” making it an appealing show for families to watch together.

5 Binge-Watch Material

In a period where streaming has become a favorite hobby, Friends has become one of the people’s favorite shows to binge-watch. When a show provides an easy-to-follow and heartwarming story about six best friends with ten seasons and 236 episodes of such content, audiences will naturally have an insatiable appetite for it.

“…it’s an actually good sitcom with tons of episodes, a very, very rare commodity in this age of mediocrity,” reveals anasui1 on the platform. Sitcoms such as Friends are appearing less and less frequently on today’s television, and so long as the show is available for streaming, it will remain a treasure that many will keep watching and cherish.

4 Popularity in Pop Culture

In the digital age where everything and anything is accessible, streaming platforms like Netflix are reinstating classic shows such as Friends, making it available to the public again. “You keep on hearing how amazing Friends is as a show. And there it is, conveniently on Netflix. So, you watch an episode and, hey, it's not half bad. Then you watch another and then another. And bam! You are hooked,” says inksmudgedhands on Reddit.

Consequently, iconic catchphrases including “How you doin’?” and “We were on a break!” are circulating the Internet and have become an essential part of pop culture. Scrolling through the Internet and seeing those references would have sparked a curiosity and encouraged younger generations to stream the show.

3 Comedy Gold

Friends is well known for its witty one-liners and hilarious jokes. The show’s timeless humor allows people of any age demographic to relate to the characters and laugh at their jokes. Though it explores issues of friendships, family, love, and heartbreaks, the soul of the show lies in comedy. Friends may deal with the hardships of everyday life, but it never sulks in sadness or takes itself too seriously.

While some users, such as redfern54, might deem the comedy in Friends “pretty straightforward and basic,” other users, such as strawburry, defends it by responding with “for what it’s worth they did straightforward/basic humour pretty well.” Strawburry further added that they’ve “been rewatching it for years and still laugh at the same jokes over and over.” The premise and comedy in Friends may be simple, and some TV comedy writers may even frown upon the writing of the show, but there is one thing they can’t deny: it’s far more popular than any current sitcom today.

2 Guest Stars

During its ten seasons, Friends had some of the greatest guest stars, some of whom had already established themselves in mainstream media and others who were about to become Hollywood royalty. With an extensive number of guest appearances, some of the notable names included Robin Williams, Brad Pitt, Billy Crystal, Julia Roberts, and more.

While many Reddit users such as linds were surprised by the number of high-profile guest stars on the show and wondered how Friends managed to convince the stars to appear on their show, another user, ashowofhands, responded with “A big enough TV show is bound to have an impressive guestbook, and Friends was pretty damn big. It's impressive, but not surprising.”

1 The Iconic 1990s Fashion

The show's fashion has become just as iconic as its catchphrases. The characters' outfits have become a part of popular culture, and many people still try to replicate their style. From Rachel's haircuts to Monica's oversized blouses and Phoebe’s bohemian outfits, the show's fashion has become a part of the show's enduring legacy.

Friends had so much influence on fashion trends that many viewers are still rocking their 90s-inspired looks today. One user, BroaDeMilhoEmtoBom, reveals that every time they went shopping for clothes, they would ask, “Would Rachel or Monica wear this?” and that if the answer was “Yes,” they would most likely buy it. While everyone had their eyes on the women's stylish looks, Chandler also set trends with his sweater vests and oversized pieces of clothing.

