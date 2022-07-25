The upcoming James Gunn-directed Marvel Studios superhero film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, will be the 32nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and new footage from the film was screened at Marvel Studios' Hall H panel at San Diego Comic Con. Unfortunately, only the attendees had the privilege to view the trailer, as Marvel has not put the trailer out online, as is their usual prerogative when it comes to SDCC footage.

Some fans of the space misfits who weren't able to attend the event were, of course, frustrated over the idea of not being able to see new footage when trailers for other projects, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, were released. But director Gunn took to Twitter to defend Marvel's decision, saying he had a hand in the choice as well. As a response to a fan who wished he could have experienced the film's trailer, blaming Marvel for allegedly holding Gunn's "amazing space opera work of art" from fans who really care, the director quickly responded: "I wish you could have too. But it’s not just Marvel, it’s also me. Although I love the teaser some VFX aren’t where I’d want them to be for repeated views & close inspection - remember we didn’t wrap long ago - so you’ll have to wait just a beat! Sorry!"

During Comic-Con, Gunn revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would be his final Guardians film and explained that some stories must conclude but adding that "it doesn't mean everybody dies." The forthcoming film will still star familiar faces, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff. Apart from the previous Guardians cast, MCU newcomer Will Poulter will also star in the film, playing the Avatar of Life, Adam Warlock.

The events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 take place after Avengers: Endgame and their galactic journeys with Thor Odinson in Thor: Love and Thunder. Despite the fact that the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films dabbled with dark themes, the official description for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 confirms that the trilogy's last installment will be more profound:

“In Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

The first installment was a box office hit, earning over $770 million globally. Despite mixed critical reviews, the sequel in 2017 was a bigger success, generating over $860 million worldwide.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to theaters on May 5, 2023. While the trailer's delay was a bit upsetting, you can check out Gunn's explanation below.