Harakiri is a revolutionary samurai film, and one that stands today as one of the very best movies of the 1960s. It centers on a man named Tsugumo Hanshirō who visits a clan of samurai, stating he wishes to commit the act of harakiri (also known as seppuku) in their presence. It's initially unclear why, but as he explains the story of his life, it becomes clear why Hanshirō has been driven into despair, and it's eventually revealed that he has an ulterior motive for visiting the clan.

It's a gripping film that presents a darker and far more intense story about samurai than what you'd see in a typical historical drama about the sword-wielding warriors. It's not quite an action film like other samurai movies, but instead builds tension and suspense through its story, with occasional bursts of brutal swordplay. Harakiri's a film that's now 60 years old, but has barely aged at all in the six decades since its release. Here are 10 reasons why it's endured as a classic (and essential) Japanese film.

The following list includes spoilers for 'Harakiri' (1962).

Tatsuya Nakadai’s lead performance

The legendary Tatsuya Nakadai plays the protagonist of Harakiri with an unparalleled sense of intensity. He's an actor who's had a gigantic career and the kind who's never given a bad performance. He's likely best known for having had prominent roles in several films directed by Akira Kurosawa, himself one of the most well-known individuals in the history of Japanese cinema.

While there are countless great performances given by Tatsuya Nakadai throughout his career, his role in Harakiri is arguably his best. His character is put through a great deal, and he conveys all of Hanshirō's complex emotions perfectly. He also successfully plays the character at different ages (thanks to the film's flashbacks), and is an incredibly convincing physical presence in the film's action scenes. It's a perfect performance that elevates an already great movie, and it's hard to imagine anyone else in the role.

The stark black-and-white visuals

There were plenty of great-looking samurai movies that utilized black-and-white visuals. Seven Samurai is probably the most famous example, also being one of the most famous samurai films full-stop.

Harakiri uses its contrasting black-and-white visuals perfectly, and it's a huge part of why the film looks as good as it does. It does great work with shadows, with the darkness of the images perfectly complementing the harsh, bleak, despairing storyline about revenge, violence, and honor (or a lack thereof). By 1962, director Masaki Kobayashi technically could have filmed Harakiri in color, but it ended up benefiting the film to keep it in black-and-white.

The shocking violence

Harakiri is a film that pulls no punches when it comes to the brutality of the samurai, and how violent some of their practices are. Notably, the film doesn't shy away from the gruesome act of harakiri, and the scenes that focus on this form of death pull no punches, remaining shocking and devastating to watch to this day.

Given the film wants to emphasize how violent life could be back in the 1600s in Japan, it makes sense to have the violence be shocking. It's not there to shock for shock's sake, or be entertaining: it's there to make a point, and to be honest about the practice of harakiri. Additionally, it aims to truthfully depict the bloodshed a large-scale fight involving samurai swords would cause in the film's ferocious and memorable climax.

The way it deconstructs the samurai mythos

Even if Harakiri wasn't the very first film to critique samurai or show them as anything other than heroic, it arguably goes further - and becomes more impactful - than most gritty samurai movies. The practice of harakiri may have been thought of as a noble death, but the movie wants to make it very clear that it's a brutal and horrifying way to die.

Additionally, the samurai who Hanshirō wants revenge against are shown to have done horrible things to him and his family. Samurai may have been seen as noble in their time, and throughout some 20th-century pop culture, but Harakiri aims to show how they could be corrupt, ruthless, and immoral. Harakiri suggests that the samurai weren't saints, and to do so while other films upheld the mythos of the samurai makes its message truly stand out.

The slow-burn mystery narrative

The central narrative in Harakiri takes its time to emerge. It's not immediately apparent why Hanshirō wants to commit harakiri, and it's not towards the end of the film that the audience will realize it's actually a story about revenge.

It's certainly not a film noir, but the way it uncovers its complex and very dark narrative through a series of flashbacks does give it a comparable structure to one. To have the story play out chronologically wouldn't make it as gripping or dramatic, and it's the build-up through the film's flashback-heavy structure and sense of mystery that makes its bloody climax all the more intense.

The influence it’s had

It's safe to say that Harakiri helped redefine what a samurai film could be. It was more intense, more devastating, and more violent than its contemporaries, with its raw power showing filmmakers that samurai films could do far more than be pure entertainment or escapism.

Its influence is most easily seen in a filmmaker like Takashi Miike. The prolific Japanese director even remade the film as Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai in 2011, and has proved a master at dark and bloody samurai films, as seen in the savage and extremely tense 13 Assassins. Without Harakiri paving the way, there's a chance the samurai genre wouldn't have ended up evolving the way it did, from 1962 onwards.

The explosive final battle

When it comes time for a showdown in Harakiri's climax, the film truly delivers. Hanshirō is shown to go to desperate lengths to do as much damage to the samurai clan as he can, when the fighting breaks out, and the results are harrowing.

Other samurai films before 1962 may have shown bloody detail in their battles, but not to this extent. It's never so exaggerated to become cartoonish, either. It's believable, raw, and savage, ending the film on a shocking yet undeniable high note, seeing as it delivers one of the most powerful samurai fight scenes in film history.

The sparse use of music

Harakiri stands out for using music fairly infrequently throughout. When the film's score is heard, it's never sweeping or overbearing. Instead, it's low-key and eerily quiet, working wonders to build up the film's unease and sense of dread, all the way until its explosive ending.

This results in a film that lacks a distinctly memorable main theme, but a film like Harakiri using any more music would likely prove a distraction to what viewers need to focus on. What matters is the story, the acting, and the film's ultimately cynical message about the immorality of the samurai class. The sparsely-used music complements those parts of the film perfectly, doing no more (or less) than it needs to do.

Its timelessness

There are things that suggest Harakiri is an older movie, sure. The use of black-and-white was more common in films made in the 1960s and earlier, of course, and its deliberately slow pacing does put it at odds with many of the super fast-paced movies that are more popular in the present day.

The craft of the filmmaking itself really doesn't date Harakiri at all, though. Its scenes of violence still carry with them a tremendous impact, the tragic story has lost none of its power, and nothing about the acting feels cheesy or melodramatic the same way acting in other old movies might sometimes feel. In many ways, it's a timeless movie, which allows modern-day viewers to be just as shocked and moved by it as audiences would've been at the time of its release.

The dark and tragic ending

Hanshirō reveals to the samurai that he's visiting them for revenge, and when fighting breaks out, he does kill several, and wounds numerous others. He himself ends up dying, though, and given the clan's influence and size, it's temporarily hurt at best, with plenty of other members left to pick up any slack caused by the final battle's casualties.

Ultimately, the samurai clan lives on, while Hanshirō and his family are all dead. The samurai will recover from the damage Hanshirō did to them, and can continue to exploit and hurt others, much in the same way they irreparably destroyed Hanshirō's family. It's a bleak ending, but a realistic and hard-hitting one that shows the samurai's dominance and near-unstoppable power during the 1600s, regardless of whether individuals like Hanshirō decided to stand up against them.

