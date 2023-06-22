Harrison Ford has become a Hollywood icon thanks to a career that has charmed audiences around the world for over four decades at this point. In recent years, it's become evident that the actor isn't stopping any time soon, and now, he's made it clear that staying in front of the camera for a while is actually his intention. During a recent interview on "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" (via Variety), the Indiana Jones actor gave his perspective regarding why he doesn't retire from acting, and the reasons behind him looking so motivated within the industry at this point of his journey. "I don’t do well when I don’t have work," said Ford. "I love to work. I love to feel useful. It’s my jones. I want to be helpful." He went on to talk about what keeps bringing him back to set, saying:

"It is the people you get to work with. The intensity and the intimacy of collaboration. It’s the combined ambition somehow forged from words on a page. I don’t plan what I want to do in a scene. I don’t feel obliged to do anything. I’m naturally affected by things that I work on."

Ford will return to portray one of his most iconic characters in this summer's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Regarding the feature Ford said, "I wanted it to be character driven. And I wanted us to confront the question of age straight on. Not to hide my age, but to take advantage of it in the telling of the story." Directed by James Mangold, the new adventure will feature the brave archeologist facing a dangerous conspiracy, as former Nazi scientists have joined an American space program created to beat the USSR during the space race. Joined by his niece, Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), Jones will have to do whatever it takes to keep the technology away from the wrong hands, in a story that will also focus on the fact that the classic hero is aging, exploring his relationship with a time that is no longer his.

We can't admire Ford's iconic career without also looking back at Han Solo from the original Star Wars trilogy. When Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) needed a pilot that could help him infiltrate the Death Star, there was one smuggler who had the ability to get him into the space station without being detected. The mission would be crucial for Solo's future, as he would meet the person he would eventually marry in Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher). The character would also represent Ford's relentless desire to act, as he would revisit the Rebellion hero decades later when the sequel trilogy flew into theaters.

What's Next for Harrison Ford?

After he goes through one final adventure as Indiana Jones, Ford is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time, as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. The role was previously portrayed by William Hurt, who passed away in 2022. As the Marvel villain, Ford is already scheduled to appear in two of next year's most anticipated blockbusters: Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts. Given how closely they are positioned on the release calendar, there's no doubt that Ford's iteration of the character will be quite influential over the course of Phase Five of the MCU.

