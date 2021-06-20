Twenty years ago, The Fast and the Furious saw Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster pull off a heist with such style and ferocity that it made the Ocean's 11 crew look like Dickensian street ruffians stealing coin purses. In the years since, the series has upgraded from boosting television equipment to saving the entire world, with defining hallmarks centered on family, teamwork, nitro-fueled action, family, testosterone, increasingly crazy stunts, and more family. However, I posit that this is a promise this week's F9 may find hard to live up to, because the Fast franchise has already reached its peak of family dynamics, over-the-top style, absurd action, and just about everything that makes the series great...and it was all done in the spinoff: Hobbs & Shaw.

Universal revved the film into development about two seconds after Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs called Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw a “crumpet-eating sum’ bitch” in The Fate of the Furious, making a spinoff 100% necessary. Not only is Johnson’s bulky, train-engine physique hilariously matched alongside Statham’s aerodynamic, perfect-for-turtle-necks frame, but the duo’s at-odds history, conflicting methodologies, and shared knack for hitting people make them the perfect team for a more focused, character-driven story that lives up to the series’ trademarks. First up is the big "F" of the franchise: Family. The primary Fast films have done admirable work embracing the concept of a “found family”—uniting people from all walks of life into one team. But Hobbs & Shaw utilizes the concept better in the way it both embraces “found family” by integrating an odd-couple comedy, while simultaneously exploring those leads’ actual family history and blending it all together seamlessly.

Hobbs, a Diplomatic Security Service agent, is also a doting father, who in his free turned his daughter’s soccer team into a small unit of terrifying badasses. However, over a pancake breakfast that could knock out a rhino, Hobbs hints to his daughter (Eliana Su'a) that he’s lost touch with his extended family in Samoa because of his career. While past movies have been perfectly fine making use of Johnson’s very real superhuman strength and charisma as an action star, this movie does more, using the backdrop of Hobbs’ estranged family to paint a larger portrait of him as a character.

If Hobbs’ family dynamics make up a chunk of the finale, Shaw’s family bonds are examined through the main plotline, which reunites him with his younger sister, Hattie (Vanessa Kirby). Casually looking past the fact Statham is old enough to be Kirby's father, the flashbacks to their years as child grifters is a sweet touch nonetheless, one that softens Shaw’s armor. Like Hobbs, he too has turned his back on members of his family for the sake of his career, with gives the movie an overarching theme of making amends with your past and your people.

By bringing the focus down to the titular leads, writers Chris Morgan (a Fast mainstay) and Drew Pearce (Iron Man 3) are able to keep this theme focused and meaningful, with the two leads' mended bonds with their family and new bond between each other completely changing who they are going forward. With the main series, the actual concept of family—and what it means and how bonds grow with each outing—doesn’t feel as well-utilized, given how there are so many characters involved in such thin stories surrounded by so much carnage. Their love for each other is certainly there (especially when they get together for a meal outdoors), but the massive stakes have come to overshadow the development of the core ensemble. Really digging into the characters and exploring who they are and what they mean to each other doesn’t feel like a priority, making the word “family” feel less meaningful with each passing entry.

For a lot of people, however, the more important takeaway of the series is balls-to-the-wall action that doesn’t take itself too seriously. From the get-go, director David Leitch brings his experience from Deadpool 2 and John Wick to give Hobbs & Shaw a slick style and lively tone that works to enhance the strengths of its leads. The brawls are kinetic and unique to either Johnson’s brute force or Statham’s quickness, with an added layer of humor to make it feel like an explosive breeze. While previous Fast movies thought about what the vehicles can do, Hobbs & Shaw is all about what its characters can do. When the bad guy is getting away down the side of the building, how do the two pursue? Hobbs does the impossible-action-star bit, leaping down from thug to thug, while the slicker Shaw simply takes the elevator. Each action sequence was designed through the lense of what its stars do best—including a sensational Kirby, as Hattie uses her dancer-like grace to her advantage—and tailoring the scene to make it work to its bonkers best. What that lends to the action, outside of the pure insanity we’ve seen from the main series, is a personality, allowing the characters to define any sequence, and not just a car being forced to do something it was almost certainly not built to do.

Even the plot is more bizarre than anything the previous movies could offer, with a villain who is actually intriguing. Fit with a cyber-enhanced body, Brixton Lore (Idris Elba), who rightfully calls himself "Black Superman," is one of the most sci-fi swings the franchise has ever taken. Elba, for his part, got the assignment and understood it to the letter. Aside from Charlize Theron’s Cipher (and whatever it was they put on her head) in Fate of the Furious, no other villain in the Fast franchise particularly stands out – and that includes Shaw himself in Furious 7. They’re all goons, thugs, mercenaries, corrupt politicians, and any sort of forgettable figure. Elba is here to crush it, have fun being horrible, and look good doing it – and he succeeds at it all.

Despite what it may seem like to all the Fast Fans, this is not me dogging on the core series. Those films do what they do well, with impressive car-based feats always dazzling, and the ensemble knowing their roles and being very much at home in them. But nearly everything those movies do, Hobbs & Shaw simply does better and bigger in ways that really matter. The theme of family is more richly explored, the action utilizes the actors more effectively while not skimping on the vehicular destruction and, when it comes to story and foe, this is the series’ not-taking-things-too-seriously vibe at its most purely enjoyable. In breaking away from the main series and figuring out each way this spinoff can stand on its own—all while embracing the core tenants of the series—everyone behind the wheel of this Fast & Furious flick made it the best one yet.

