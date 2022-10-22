Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam

DC fans who are already fortunate to catch Black Adam in theaters might have noticed something curious: Dwayne Johnson is flying off the ground almost the entire time. It’s a small detail, but one that helps build Teth-Adam's personality. Since he’s been bestowed the power of the gods, Teth-Adam now feels that he’s above mere humans. After all, why walk when you can float around without even flexing your muscles? As it turns out, producers Hiram Garcia and Beau Flynn discussed this decision thoroughly before incorporating it into the movie, and they’ve told us all about it in an interview with Collider's own Steven Weintraub.

Black Adam Flies So Much Because.. He Can

In DC Comics, Black Adam refers to himself as a god, convinced that his powers allow him to do whatever he can with mere mortals. Johnson’s version of the character is not so unbearable and can sympathize with humans, even though he doesn’t hesitate to murder anyone who stands in his way brutally. The change reflects more recent comic runs, where Black Adam was recontextualized as an antihero, even though he was created in 1945 by Otto Binder and C. C. Beck as a villain. Even so, Teth-Adam's arrogance and pride are part of every character iteration, which justifies producers wanting Johnson to float all the time. As Garcia explains it:

“In the comics, he floats a lot because he can, why would he walk on the ground? Especially in the comics, they lean a little bit more into his superiority complex of basically being a God. But for us, that was something we wanted to bring to life and our special effects king, J.D. Schwalm really worked with us. We had this vision of wanting Black Adam to float a lot, we wanted him hovering a lot, we wanted to be very selective when he walked. And J.D. came up with all this great technology of how we were able to move DJ around basically hovering off the ground and so forth. So we were able to achieve that. But that’s always been one of the key factors of Black Adam, how he hovered and so forth. And it was going to be a lot of fun for us to represent that on camera. And it came out pretty well.”

It came out pretty well, especially because by making Johnson float around so much, Black Adam makes every moment Teth-Adam touches the ground meaningful. That’s also why we get a close-up of Teth-Adam landing and walking just as he decides to give away his powers to protect the ones he cares about. This humble gesture can only work due to all the floating that precedes it.

While the decision to make Black Adam float all the time makes sense on paper, it imposes some technical challenges. That’s why Garcia and Flynn had to discuss a lot before deciding to go in this direction. Nevertheless, the result is incredible, thanks partly to Black Adam’s team's decision to mix special effects and visual effects instead of making everything with CGI. As Flynn tells us:

“It came out pretty well and it is actually, believe it or not, in camera. It actually is. It’s actually a real blend of special effects and visual effects, which is pretty rare for that. It’s funny and I’m so glad you brought that up because there was actually a lot of debate about that in the screenplay. There really was in terms of how are we going to execute it? You guys were already taking on so much in this movie, now you’re going to add this element. And we just felt like, well then we’re going to take big swings in this movie. We had that same debate also with Dr. Fate and his costume. That’s a full mo-cap costume. We’ve seen a lot of bad versions of it. I thought it turned out awesome. I mean obviously it’s our film, but it’s something that we really were so critical on ourselves. So we did a lot of those things that we really didn’t make it easy on ourselves, but hopefully it really came through and the audience gets to enjoy.”

