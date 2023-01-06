Editor's Note: The following contains minor spoilers for M3GAN.

Even before M3GAN unleashed her digital dread in theaters everywhere, producer James Wan's new evil doll already became a viral sensation. Sure, the marketing team behind M3GAN was smart enough to let us play with the doll during the holidays, and horror fans will forever remember the Twitter feud with Chucky. Still, if we could pinpoint a moment that turned M3GAN (played by Amie Donald and voiced by Jenna Davis) into our new favorite horror icon, that would be the corridor dancing scene. You know what we are talking about, that brilliant scene in which M3GAN shows she got the moves like Jagger just before running after a new victim with a blade in her hands.

The corridor scene represents the best of horror. It’s creepy and fun, exhaling chaotic energy that makes us lose ourselves in the dance. It also teases a significant subplot involving M3GAN and her robotic dancing lessons. However, that’s not exactly what we get in the movie. Because even if we see glimpses of M3GAN learning how to dance, nothing can prepare the audience for when the doll twists, shouts, and kills with cybernetic fury.

How Does M3GAN Learn to Dance?

The Model 3 Generative Android, aka our footloose friend M3GAN, is an android capable of learning and recalibrating its own parameters. That means M3GAN’s AI was coded to respond to its environment and communicate with other people in a fluid and natural way. M3GAN’s metallic body also has wi-fi and Bluetooth, which allows her to make internet searches and turn on the radio with just a thought.

Image via Blumhouse

In the movie, we watch Cady (Violet McGraw) teaching M3GAN some dance moves, but director Gerard Johnstone is too shy to explain the full-blown twerking of the corridor scene. That means Cady did more than ask M3GAN to learn the choreography. She instilled a genuine love for dancing in the evil doll. So, we can only assume that M3GAN spent her days at Gemma’s (Allison Williams) house searching the internet for new catchy tunes and stylish moves she could use to impress crowds. That’s right, when there's no one else in sight, on the crowded lonely night, M3GAN is dancing with herself.

When M3GAN is unleashed and targets David (Ronny Chieng), her hips don’t lie. She’s so excited about the hunt that she’s unable to prevent her body from breaking into dance. In fact, we can tell by the way M3GAN dances and jives that she’s having the time of her life. And while the way she moves is a mystery, we are proud she’s following her passion. It’s so rare to see people letting themselves enjoy the small pleasures in life nowadays that our very souls are contaminated by the joy of M3GAN’s corridor scene.

Of course, that corridor scene opens a lot of different questions. Can M3GAN do the worm? How about the Macarena? And will a sequel allow the doll to live to her horror potential and show M3GAN dancing on the ceiling? It’s still too soon to know, but we hope M3GAN finds a partner. After all, she probably wants to dance with somebody who loves her. Still, be it as it may, M3GAN is the new dancing queen of our lives.

M3GAN is currently spreading through the theaters’ network.