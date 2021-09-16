“Video games are fun” is a relatively uncontroversial statement. After all, the primary reason games exist at all as a medium is to be a source of entertainment. Whether it be through a pleasing graphical aesthetic or satisfying gameplay mechanics, the majority of developers want their games to be as enjoyable for the player as possible. Anything less and they run the risk of a player dropping their game and moving on to the next hyped game of the month. Even in games that strive for a darker, more mature subject matter still need to provide some level of comfort for the player. The Last of Us 2 is about as bleak as it gets in terms of video game narrative, but it still relies on its satisfying combat encounters to maintain player engagement outside of the story. And though it is gruesome as hell, the combat is entertaining.

But what if there were a game that didn’t want its players to have fun? What if a game willfully and purposefully made its players miserable? Pathologic 2 is a game that does all this and more, creating an experience that is almost entirely bereft of joy and comfort. If there’s a moment where players don’t feel riddled with anxiety or dread, it’s probably because they’re dead. Waiting for the nightmare to start once again.

From the very first moments, Pathologic 2 firmly impresses upon players the gravitas of the situation they’ve been thrust into. Placed into the role of Artemy Burakh, a surgeon and former resident of the town the game takes place in, players begin the game with a guided walking segment through his hometown. And things do not look good. Corpses lie stacked in piles or strewn across the cobbled streets. Masked men with crude flamethrowers ‘cleanse’ stray citizens infected with a mysterious plague. Armed soldiers hold accused thieves at gunpoint, becoming jury and executioner in a single volley. At the end of it all, a man named Mark Immortell offers the player a ‘second attempt’ for a more favorable outcome than… this. From here, the clock rewinds to 12 days earlier, and the tale begins in earnest once more.

The first thing players should notice will be very familiar to fans of survival/crafting games. A series of meters marking the player’s hunger, thirst, health, and exhaustion. As in any survival game, these must be carefully monitored to ensure your character is in tip top condition. In most games these would be used to motivate player exploration, encouraging them to seek out resources and thus revealing more of the game world. Pathologic 2 uses these systems in a manner seemingly designed by a sadist. Hunger and Thirst in particular are things the player needs to monitor constantly. The rate at which each one slowly ticks downward sits right upon that thin line between frustrating and challenging. In most survival games the player might be able to save up a stockpile of food and water items to alleviate some of this frustration, but Pathologic 2 pulls no such punches. On Day 1, the constant needling of the meters is little more than an infrequent annoyance. Food comes at a fairly steady pace, and there are water wells scattered throughout the town. However, as the town begins its descent into madness and the plague grows more widespread, this security is slowly worn down bit by bit. Food becomes more and more scarce, and water is hoarded like gold. Prices in shops skyrocket as panic begins to set in and soon a handful of nuts costs an obscene pile of coins. And through it all, the player must survive.

As the situation worsens, players will find themselves skirting closer and closer to the edge of death. Keeping your hunger above 20 percent or so will feel like a rare miracle in the later parts of the game. Far from having the luxury to save a stockpile for emergencies, many players will need to eat or drink as soon as it becomes available just to keep themselves alive a little longer. But on top of all this, the player character Artemy Burakh is not just an everyman. He’s a doctor, and the only one this town has at the moment. While balancing your own struggles with hunger, everyone else is fighting their own desperate battle for survival. You’ll be asked to save people, deliver messages, and consult with town leadership. And if you’re exposed to the plague during your time on the front lines, get ready to add Infection to your list of meters you’ll have to balance. Accomplishing your daily tasks while also staying alive yourself is a near Herculean task.

But this is the point of Pathologic 2. You’re not playing as a plot-armor-clad protagonist, immune to any and all failure. If the player doesn’t commit to taking the experience seriously, the dwindling meters will signal death’s approach with a creeping sense of inevitability. Time is limited, and there’s only so much one man can do. Putting the player in the shoes of someone in the midst of a crisis, they’ll have to face reprehensible situations and decide what they’re willing to do to survive. A gun might protect you in the long term, but selling it might net you enough money to buy some food to last the night. A doctor you may be, but when gunning down a civilian and stealing their purse is the only thing between you and starvation, will your morals fill your stomach? Perhaps you’ll take the middle ground and burglarize homes for a single vial of water. Whatever you do, the town will remember, as a reputation system keeps track of how much Artemy is liked or disliked in each district. Make the populace angry enough with your selfish acts, and they’ll hunt you down on sight. And before you think fighting back might be an option, think again.

Though the majority of the game revolves around time and resource management, Pathologic 2 does in fact have a combat system. But keeping in theme with the rest of the game, its inclusion seems more to frustrate the player than be a satisfying mechanic. The game continues to hammer home the idea that, despite his medical knowledge, Artemy is a rather unremarkable man. Certainly one without astounding fighting prowess. Throwing a punch in Pathologic 2 is unsteady and clunky, making it difficult to even land a strike. Using a weapon such as a knife helps even the playing field a bit, but this merely helps your occasional hits do more damage. Actually landing a blow can feel almost random, such is the awkwardness of the movement. Adding in the fact that it only takes a handful of hits to incapacitate Artemy, and players are heavily discouraged from picking random fights by way of the mechanics alone. Ironically, the developers at Ice-Pick Lodge do not want players to play this like they would any other game. They want you to be immersed in every waking moment you spend playing this game. A real doctor would be unlikely to be able to take on a group of thugs in a brawl. This is a game of survival. And in real-world situations where a scarcity of resources is a breeding ground for conflict, keeping one’s head down and avoiding confrontation is often the best hope for staying alive. And if all that weren’t enough, the game actively punishes players for failing this delicate balancing act. If the player fails to maintain their hunger and thirst appropriately, their health will eventually fall to zero. When this happens, players will come face to face with Mark Immortell once again. He returns the player to life, but with a handicap as well. This can take several forms, such as getting hungrier faster, reduced max health, getting tired faster, the list goes on. Essentially, the game holds the player’s progress hostage if they don’t put everything they have into managing this teetering house of cards. Fall down too many times, and Immortell will push the finish line further and further back, as if to say ‘you’ll get there when you’ve earned it’.

All of this begs the question, is any of this actually fun? In short, no. Fun is not the most accurate word choice for Pathologic 2. What it is however, is immersive. In a medium where this word is thrown around rather frequently, few games embody its meaning as thoroughly as Pathologic 2. The game intends to put players in the shoes of a doctor on the front lines of a plague that is as infectious as it is deadly. To have them experience the looming terror of wondering where their next meal is going to come from, if at all. To have them ponder the choice of how much blood they can spill and still maintain a clear conscience. None of these are things that would be ‘fun’ to experience in real life. But that’s the type of experience Pathologic 2 strives to create. In a sense, it's refreshing to have a game tackle such dark subject matter without feeling the need to have gameplay that simply doesn’t line up with the themes it’s exploring. If the combat system were more akin to Dishonored, or if the Hunger and Thirst meters were toned down in their intensity, it simply wouldn’t be the same experience. Most games are designed to be enjoyable for the simple reason that they sell better than games that aren’t. However, with the overwhelming amount of games being made with this mindset, it is worth considering that this may be limiting the type of experiences games can create for players. Making a game to purposely inflict negative feelings onto the player is a bold move to say the least. Some may say insane, even. But with developers like Ice-Pick Lodge having the guts to create such an experience, there’s hope it will open the door for more developers to ponder what kind of experiences are missing from the artistic potential of video games.

