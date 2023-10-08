The Big Picture Top Gun: Maverick was a surprise hit, becoming one of the most successful films in history and receiving critical acclaim.

Charlie, played by Kelly McGillis in the original film, is notably absent in the sequel without any explanation.

There are two possible explanations for McGillis' absence: the director's desire to introduce new characters and the industry's ageism towards older actresses.

Top Gun: Maverick was one of the most pleasant surprises of 2022. Who could have predicted that a sequel to a thirty-six-year-old film would become one of the most commercially successful films ever released, let alone one that also scored a nomination for Best Picture at the Academy Awards and was named the Best Film of the Year by the National Board of Review? The notion of Tom Cruise being the last true movie star has gained immense traction recently, and considering how much of Maverick plays out like an impassioned plea for what blockbuster films can and should be, it’s a title that fits him with absolute perfection. However, there is one niggle that fans of the original Top Gun have raised since the film’s announcement – where is Kelly McGillis? Two possible explanations have been provided by sources close to the matter, but depending on which you choose to believe, the answer might be rather disheartening.

Who Did Kelly McGillis Play in 'Top Gun'?

Image via Paramount Pictures

One of the central characters of the original film was Charlotte "Charlie" Blackwood (McGillis), an astrophysicist who is frequently drafted to serve as a civilian instructor at the Top Gun training program. One of her latest pupils was Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise), an appropriately nicknamed lieutenant who wasted no time declaring his attraction towards her, especially after her proclamation that she doesn’t date students. However, this being a Tom Cruise film, it’s no surprise that his limitless charm wins her over, even after the death of Maverick’s close friend Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) threatened to drive them apart. As the credits rolled over two barrel-rolling MiG-28 fighter jets while "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" by the Righteous Brothers shimmered through the evening sky, Maverick and Charlie reconciled their love at the bar where they first met, hinting towards many years of picturesque motorcycle rides through the highways of California.

And yet, when we reunite with Maverick thirty years later in Top Gun: Maverick, Charlie is nowhere to be found. Instead, Maverick has turned his attention toward local bar owner and former fling Penelope "Penny" Benjamin (Jennifer Connelly), a character who was mentioned in the original film although never physically appeared. Information about Charlie’s current whereabouts or why her relationship with Maverick deteriorated is never addressed, with the film downplaying her presence as much as is humanly possible. Unlike other legacy characters such as Goose and Carole Bradshaw (Meg Ryan), Charlie is never mentioned in dialogue, with her only appearance coming via photographs and a brief flashback to the original’s "Great Balls of Fire” sequence (a flashback that conveniently ends just before she would have taken a prominent role in the frame). It’s not unreasonable to suggest that a relationship wouldn’t last three decades, but given that, Tony Scott chose to dedicate Top Gun’s final moments towards giving Maverick and Charlie a happily ever after, her disappearance does make for an abrupt transition when jumping straight into the second film.

Why Didn't Kelly McGillis Reprise Her Role in 'Top Gun: Maverick'?

Image via Paramount Pictures

So why didn’t Kelly McGillis reprise her role for Top Gun: Maverick? Well, if taking the words of director Joseph Kosinski as gospel, the reason stems from the inherent difficulties of making a sequel to a beloved classic. "I didn't want every storyline to always be looking backwards," said Kosinski during an interview with Insider in 2022, adding that Charlie’s return was never genuinely considered since “it was important to introduce some new characters.” To be fair to Kosinski, he’s not wrong. Legacy sequels have had a notoriously difficult time balancing nostalgic callbacks while still remembering to advance their franchises in new and meaningful ways, with all too many wallowing in the past with such abandonment they fail to create their own identity (Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Star Trek: Into Darkness spring to mind). Fanservice is the cherry atop the cake, not the basis for the entire mixture.

In this respect, Top Gun: Maverick soars where other sequels faltered. While the film is unafraid to make playful nods to the original (right down to Maverick’s opening credits effectively being a shot-for-shot recreation of Top Gun’s opening credits, complete with "Danger Zone" blaring from the heavens), it also remembers the crucial lesson that most of its siblings forgot – that the likelihood of this new generation of moviegoers having seen the previous film are slim. As such, Maverick avoids tethering itself too closely to past events, allowing for a standalone adventure that appeals to veterans and newcomers alike. Besides Cruise, the only actor to reprise their role is Val Kilmer as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, but given how much their relationship has progressed since the original, their scenes would still have an emotional impact even when viewed in isolation. Their face-to-face encounter is enhanced by knowledge of their prior rivalry, but it is not required homework – a mindset that recurs throughout the film. It’s a delicate balancing act, and it’s feasible that the inclusion of McGillis (who would have inevitably taken a dominating role in the story regardless of her total screen time) would have ultimately been too disruptive.

RELATED: 'Top Gun: Maverick' and Letting Go of Guilt

Kelly McGillis Voiced a More Disheartening Reason for Her 'Top Gun: Maverick' Absence

Image via Paramount Pictures

As a counterpoint to this, we also have the words of Kelly McGillis herself, all of which present an alternative (a far more depressing) explanation. Back in the summer of 2019 – right when Top Gun: Maverick was in the midst of principal photography – Entertainment Weekly quired McGillis about whether she had been asked to return for the forthcoming sequel, and her response was surprisingly candid: “They did not, nor do I think they would ever… I mean, I’m old and I’m fat, and I look age-appropriate for what my age is, and that is not what that whole scene is about.” In an age when most people in the entertainment industry communicate through sanitized corporate speak, it’s refreshing to hear an answer of such unflinching honesty, even if it does reveal some rather demoralizing truths.

Hollywood’s questionable treatment of aging actresses is well documented. Ageism has been a black shadow over the entire industry since its inception, with a quick Google search revealing an abundance of proof that it continues to be a serious issue. Examples are numerous, from a 37-year-old Maggie Gyllenhaal being told that she was too old to play the love interest of a 55-year-old man, to Emma Thompson being considered too old for Hugh Grant in Sense and Sensibility despite being his senior by only one year. Even the renowned Meryl Streep feared her career would be over once she turned 40 due to all evidence suggesting that Hollywood executives viewed this as a female actor’s expiration date. Tom Cruise films have faced criticism for perpetuating this idea, with the gap between him and his recent love interests only growing larger as his career has progressed. Top Gun: Maverick is more successful in this area – Connelly is only nine years his junior, a remarkably progressive step for a blockbuster film headlined by a Hollywood legend – although the fact that both of its leads appear to have drunk from the fountain of eternal youth would undoubtedly have calculated into this decision.

Thankfully, McGillis doesn’t appear fussed about the situation. “I’d much rather feel absolutely secure in my skin and who and what I am at my age, as opposed to placing a value on all that other stuff,” as she revealed in the aforementioned Entertainment Weekly interview, before expressing her gratitude that Connelly was offered such a lucrative opportunity in her place. It’s worth noting that McGillis has stepped back from Hollywood in recent years to focus on herself and her family, so it’s possible she wouldn’t have returned even if the invitation had come calling (assuming this semi-retirement wouldn’t have stopped such an invite by itself). Her noncommittal response when asked if she would support the film when it arrived in theatres (“It’s just not on my little list of things that I would like to get done”) adds more fuel to this theory. But even when considering this, it’s hard to imagine that she wouldn’t have felt some disappointment at not being asked for a reprisal. Credit to McGillis for taking it the best possible way, especially when her suspicions for this avoidance were so downbeat.

In all likelihood, the reason for McGillis’s absence in Top Gun: Maverick cannot be summarized into one easily digestible point, but was instead a combination of multiple competing factors. Whether some of these factors were conveniently used to disguise other, less marketable, reasons isn’t clear, and thanks to the secretive nature of Hollywood, we’ll probably never know. That said, it’s an absence that didn’t hinder the film. Top Gun: Maverick is one of the best action movies of the decade for good reason, thanks in part to Kosinski demonstrating a willingness to improve upon the original’s shortcomings. One such example is the romance, with the surprisingly effective chemistry between Cruise and Connelly toppling anything the previous film accomplished with McGillis. Still, it’s a shame that Kosinski couldn’t find a way to work McGillis into the film. Obviously, he was under no obligation to bring back anyone that he didn’t want to, but if a deciding reason for her exclusion truly did come down to her age and appearance, it paints a sad image for this story to end on. Perhaps the rumored Top Gun 3 could rectify this.