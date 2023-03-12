Editor's Note: The following contains Scream VI spoilers.

There aren’t many “final girls” in horror film history that are more beloved than Neve Campbell’s performance as Sidney Prescott in the Scream saga. A teenager who takes down her intended killer with the infamous line “this is my movie,” Sidney instantly became a new idol of the genre throughout her appearances in the subsequent sequels. Campbell returned to show Sidney’s grief, healing, and evolution in the three direct sequels that were also helmed by the franchise’s original creator, Wes Craven. While she appeared in a supporting role for 2022’s Scream, Campbell announced that she would not return to the saga for this year’s Scream VI.

Scream VI picks up with the half-sisters Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara (Jenna Ortega) in the year following their traumatic experience in Woodsboro that involved the return of Ghostface. Although Tara is now well-adjusted and has a close friend circle at college in New York City, Sam struggles to adjust to the same lifestyle as she processes the crimes of her father, Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich). However, the sisters’ relationship is thrown into turmoil when a new Ghostface begins stalking the campus; what’s worse is that a rapid internet conspiracy theory has linked Sam to the supposed crimes, claiming that she framed Richie Kirsch (Jack Quaid) for the previous murders in Woodsboro.

Scream VI features the return of Courtney Cox as the journalist Gale Weathers and Hayden Paniettere’s Kirby Reed, a character from Scream 4 that survived the Ghostface killings and has now dedicated her life to solving crimes and putting killers behind bars. While it was clear that David Arquette would be absent from the story following the tragic death of Dewey Cox in 2022’s Scream, Campbell’s exit from the series incited divisive responses from outraged fans of the saga. However, there is a behind-the-scenes controversy that Sidney is not in Scream VI.

RELATED: Was Killing Randy in ‘Scream 2’ the Right Choice?

Neve Campbell’s Pay Dispute

Image via Paramount

While a follow up to 2022’s Scream was announced shortly after the first film’s financial success, Campbell announced that she would not return for the sixth installment in the series as intended due to the low sum offered to her to reprise the role. Campbell said that she “felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise,” but she did thank Scream fans for everything that “this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

Campbell’s refusal to take a lower sum to return for Scream VI is a justified one; Scream is arguably one of the most popular (and certainly most financially successful) horror franchises of all-time. There aren’t many sagas that have retained their leading stars for over 25 years and continued to be both critically and commercially successful. Campbell’s involvement was pivotal to the series’ evolution, but she stated that “as a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream.”

It’s been seen time and time again that female-fronted horror franchises have been one of the few solid performers during a fragmented period of new releases. Jamie Lee Curtis resurrected the Halloween franchise at the top of the box office, and last year Mia Goth launched a successful new icon with X and Pearl. It’s sad that women in the industry are continuously underpaid and not given equal compensation after proven success.

The Evolution of ‘Scream VI'

The script for Scream VI was subsequently rewritten to focus more on the new characters and remove Sidney from the story. Since the sequel was announced when the 2022 film was still in theaters, the filmmakers had time to adjust the narrative and take the opportunity to focus on the younger cast established in the previous film. Even though Campbell’s absence presented narrative issues that needed to be addressed in order to retain a consistent continuity. Sidney is mentioned within the story by Gale, revealing her activities during the events of the film. Despite departing the series, Campbell hasn’t been reluctant to reprise the role; she recently appeared in a Scream-inspired Red Cross advertisement asking viewers to donate blood.

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, collectively known as Radio Silence, stated that they are “massive fans of Neve Campbell and what Sidney Prescott is in the Scream universe,” but had to play “the hand that we were dealt.” However, they left the door open for Campbell to return to the series in the future. Jenna Ortega added that the film still intended to homage Campbell’s legendary role, and that “it's nice because there's still a protectiveness in the script and that's something that the actors had naturally over her because obviously we respect her."

Sidney’s Role In ‘Scream VI’

Image via Paramount

Despite Campbell’s hesitance to return, Sidney’s presence is still felt in Scream VI. Sidney isn’t killed off, as she is still married with three children following her move from Woodsboro at the end of Scream 4. Although the events of 2022’s Scream allowed Sidney to reunite with both Gale and Dewey, she doesn’t stay in Woodsboro for much longer. While Sidney had provided guidance to both Sam and Tara as they processed their trauma, she has clearly moved on.

Despite rumors that Campbell’s dispute over pay was a stunt intended to hide the fact that Sidney was either the killer or would die in the opening scene, this is not the case. It’s mentioned in Scream VI that Sidney has returned to her quiet life, and is not present in New York City where the events of the film take place. Gale mentions Sidney is content with her current trajectory, reflecting the writers’ respect for Campbell by giving the character a happy ending. However, since Sidney is still canonically alive within the Scream universe, there is more than enough room for her to return in a later installment.

Scream VI ends with an obvious hook that suggests future direction that the story could head. Early positive reviews indicate that the film will be successful within the crowded March box office season that includes franchise vehicles such as Creed III, 65, Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, John Wick: Chapter 4, and Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.