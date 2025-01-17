Over the years, writer/director Seth Gordon has become known for his work on projects like Baywatch, Horrible Bosses, and Four Christmases, but he actually made his directorial debut in 2007 on The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters, a documentary about die-hard gamers who were competing against each other in classic arcade games. The film is available to stream on Prime Video, and there was at one time talk of it getting a full-length feature adaptation that unfortunately never came to fruition. During a recent interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub to promote his newly released Netflix movie, Back in Action, Gordon was asked how close they came to making the King of Kong movie, and his answer as to why it never happened will shock you:

“I would say not that close in the scripts that we developed — because there were a couple of drafts — I felt were never better than the doc, so I just couldn’t get excited about making the same movie again. I tried to say ‘Can we make it from Billy’s perspective,’ or ‘Can we think outside the box?’ But they really just wanted to repeat what we had done, but on a bigger scale and with a bigger budget, and with famous people in it, and I just couldn’t get excited about that. So it’s kind of my fault, I guess, but at the same time, I stand by that decision. You’ve got to be passionate and excited about what you’re making or you’re going to just die”

It’s always admirable to hear any creative stand on principal about their work and not agree to move forward on a project that isn’t being made for the right reasons or isn’t the kind of thing that audiences will resonate with. It sounds like the powers that be behind Gordon were more interested in capitalizing on the success of King of Kong by rushing into production on something that wasn’t ready, which almost always results in disaster. It’s still exciting to hear that Gordon and his team were at least working on a script for a King of Kong movie and trying to make it work, and not that it was something that he was completely uninterested in all together. Gordon and Weintraub went on to sing the praises of star Billy Mitchell, in the documentary, who has since appeared in other projects like Nintendo Quest and The Fiddling Horse.

What Other Projects Has Seth Gordon Worked on Over the Years?

Seth Gordon’s most recent outing, Back in Action, sees him bring Cameron Diaz back into movies for the first time since 2014 when she starred in Annie, the family comedy that also stars Jamie Foxx. Before that, Gordon directed several episodes of The Night Agent, the popular Netflix series that is returning with Season 2 on January 23. Gordon also helmed two episodes of For All Mankind in 2019, the space sci-fi series starring Joel Kinnaman that’s streaming on Apple TV+, and he even directed two episodes of The Good Doctor the same year that he helmed Baywatch with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

King of Kong was written and directed by Seth Gordon. Stay tuned to Collider for future entertainment updates and coverage and watch King of Kong on Prime Video.

The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters Director Seth Gordon Cast Billy Mitchell , Steve Wiebe , Walter Day , Mark Alpiger , Greg Bond , Craig Glenday , Brian Kuh , Robert Mruczek , Todd Rogers , Steve Sanders , Doris Self , Roy Shildt , Mike Thompson , Derek Wiebe , Jillian Wiebe , Nicole Wiebe , Adam Wood , Dwayne Richard Runtime 83 minutes Expand

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO