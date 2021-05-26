There was a time when animated sequels weren’t common in movie theaters. As late as the mid-1990s, only the occasional The Rescuers Down Under or An American Tale: Fievel Goes West saw animation studios returning to familiar characters. But films like Toy Story 2 and Shrek 2 turned the animated kid’s movie sequel into big business. Suddenly, it was rare to see a hit animated movie fail to spawn a sequel. With this ubiquity came a whole bunch of lackluster follow-ups that tended to entirely miss the qualities that made their predecessors beloved.

DreamWorks Animation has delivered its share of sequels in this vein, with titles like Shrek the Third and Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa transparently created to generate ticket sales and not much more. The same fate could have befallen Kung Fu Panda 2, which would have been a tragedy given how wonderful the original film was. But director Jennifer Yuh Nelson managed to do something unexpected with Kung Fu Panda 2. Rather than just rehash the original movie, she delivered something that had greater thematic ambitions than selling a new round of Happy Meal toys.

Kung Fu Panda 2 begins with the story of Lord Shen (Gary Oldman), a villainous peacock who is prophesied to be defeated by “a warrior of black-and-white” if he doesn’t stop his evil ways. To prevent this prophecy from coming to pass, Shen orders the genocide of all the local pandas, an act that causes his parents to disown him. Within the span of its prologue, Kung Fu Panda 2 is already throwing down the gauntlet and fearlessly establishing what kind of movie it will be.

From there, we reunite with Po (Jack Black), who is fitting comfortably into his role as the Dragon Warrior. That comfort is tested when Lord Shen returns with a weapon (a cannon) that can eliminate masters of kung fu. It isn’t just a great weapon that intimidates Po. There’s also the fact that a familiar symbol on Shen’s henchman makes Po believe this peacock is attached to his mysterious past. Tracking down Lord Shen could deliver Po the answers he’s been seeking his entire life.

That journey will take Po far from his adopted dad Mr. Ping (James Hong). In the original Kung Fu Panda, Po having a goose as a father was an amusing gag, but it was mostly just that. Mr. Ping’s greatest narrative purpose was revealing the films principal moral of there being no “secret ingredient” to being a kung fu warrior; the person you are is what’s important, and where you came from doesn’t really matter. Here, this relationship is deepened early on in a flashback showing Mr. Ping discovering a baby Po in a crate of radishes. Props to screenwriters Johnathan Aibel and Glen Berger for playing this scene in an unexpectedly restrained manner, which helps sell Ping’s wistful tone as he recounts this fateful encounter. Suddenly, a comedic father/son dynamic becomes something more realistic.

Much of the effectiveness also has to do with Hong’s excellent performance. His decades of experience in Hollywood should make his talent apparent. However, the range of emotions he conveys as Mr. Ping throughout Kung Fu Panda 2 is a perfect display of his versatility for younger viewers. Hong’s gift in this department lends actual depth to the sight of a goose talking about how much sweeter his radish soup recipe has been since he discovered his adopted panda child.

With both its villain and the authentic dynamic between Mr. Ping and Po established, Kung Fu Panda 2 has laid a surprisingly human groundwork for its ensuing story. As Po and his Furious Five allies go off to hunt down Lord Shen, the movie proceeds to deliver the kind of wacky slapstick and over-the-top humor kids come to the Kung Fu Panda movies for. While some of the gags do go on too long, the movie eventually ratchets up the thoughtfulness again once Lord Shen and Po meet face-to-face.

In both of these characters, Kung Fu Panda 2 slyly paints different portraits on how to respond to the loss of one’s family. Do you become so obsessed with the past that you begin to hurt others like Shen? Even Po finds himself too enamored with the past at the expense of his friends in the present. This is made apparent when Po’s rogue mission to get answers from Shen ends up jeopardizing the Furious Five’s separate attempt to take down the villain. In Kung Fu Panda 2, we see how trauma affects people differently and how the past can hauntingly linger well into the present.

The connection between these two different parts of Kung Fu Panda 2 is beautifully reflected in the film’s standout sequence. Po’s return to the panda village where he was born, facilitated by The Soothsayer (voiced by an always welcome Michelle Yeoh). Here, Po finally recalls the circumstances that led to him ending up in that radish basket, with his mother sacrificing herself so that Shen’s goons wouldn’t find him. After reliving these experiences, Po is overwhelmed and not sure where to go. Then, The Soothsayer offers some hopeful advice: “Your story may not have a happy beginning. But that doesn’t make you who you are.”

Here, the thesis of Kung Fu Panda 2 is made apparent: Trauma will always impact us, but it does not have to define who we are. It’s not the kind of lesson you’d expect from a movie starring a goofy panda voiced by Jack Black. However, by building upon elements of the first movie, namely the relationship between Po and Mr. Ping, this feels like an organic direction for the series to take rather than a strained attempt at being “gritty."

By the end, these weighty themes collide in an exciting finale depicting Po, The Furious Five, and other Kung Fu masters battling Shen and his forces on the water. The animation used to render the martial arts stunts remains as impressive as it’s ever been in this series, and the sequence manages to deliver its fair share of humorous gags, like Po giving a grand speech to Shen from a great distance away.

Here again, though, we see that Kung Fu Panda 2 is the rare kid’s movie sequel that fares best in its most intimate scenes. Not only does Po’s journey factor heavily into all the punching and kicking, but it’s also front-and-center in a subsequent scene focused on a reunion between Po and his adopted father. As Mr. Ping tearfully welcomes him back, Po informs him that he found the panda village where he was born. According to Po, the greatest discovery he made while he was there was, “I’m your son."

By the end of Kung Fu Panda 2, Po’s past is no longer a mystery that holds him back. Even after learning about the tragedy that befell him, Po now sees the past as something that can strengthen the connections with his loved ones in the here-and-now. It’s a poignant concept made all the more impactful by the voicework from Jack Black and James Hong. The human qualities in their vocals make it easy to forget you’re watching a cartoon goose and a slapstick-prone panda.

One of the greatest opportunities of animation is to lend tangible emotional qualities to sights and characters you could never experience in the real world. Kung Fu Panda 2 accomplishes that with panache, setting a new bar of quality in the process that many animated sequels have failed to reach in the last decade. Director Jennifer Yuh Nelson took what could have been a run-of-the-mill cashgrab and unearthed something profound here. A fearless dedication to capturing authentic emotions and experiences related to trauma makes Kung Fu Panda 2 an animated sequel like no other.

