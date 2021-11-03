In 2011, three years after launching its first feature-length movie, Marvel Studios delivered its first foray into a slightly smaller-scale storytelling enterprise: short films. These would not be as heavy on visual effects or cast members as the first two Iron Man movies. Instead, this project, which was given the title Marvel One-Shots, would focus on smaller-scale affairs, with the first two endeavors concentrating on everyday business conducted by Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg). These shorts would premiere on the home video releases of Marvel Studios projects starting with Thor in the hopes of giving fans extra incentive to pick these titles up on DVD and Blu-ray.

Over time, the One-Shots expanded their scope. While the inaugural installment, The Consultant, takes place in a convenience store, the third entry, Item 47, expanded the scope to include multiple locations to properly tell the tale of a married couple who become a Bonnie & Clyde duo with the help of a Chitauri gun. The final two entries in the series further expanded things by focusing on prominent cast members from the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter got to headline Agent Carter while Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery was the lead of All Hail the King.

After Slattery got his short on the Thor: The Dark World home video release in February 2014, though, this unique exploration of the Marvel Cinematic Universe came to an end. After just five installments, the One-Shot program ceased to exist. Kevin Feige explained in 2015 that this was to allow for more focus on the various Phase Three movies Marvel Studios was developing. Years later, though, there have been no further updates on the One-Shot program. It really was a tragedy since there’s never been a better time to bring back these shorts.

For starters, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown exponentially since All Hail the King closed off the One-Shots in early 2014. At that point, there were only eight Marvel Cinematic Universe movies for these shorts to draw characters and storylines from. To boot, the franchise was primarily Earth-bound at that point, with the first two Thor titles largely sticking to Midgard and only briefly traveling to other planets. This is why three of the five One-Shots focused on S.H.I.E.L.D. agents - there just wasn’t a lot of other places these shorts could go.

Image Via Marvel Studios

Now, there are 26 different feature-length projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon plus a slew of TV shows that have premiered on Disney+. Not to mention that the broader cosmos have been explored repeatedly throughout various productions. Considering these developments, there’s a treasure trove of territory new One-Shots could cover. Such territory includes a barrage of fan-favorite supporting characters that didn’t even exist when the original One-Shots were created. Such individuals may not warrant their own movie or even Disney+ program but could be prime fodder for headlining a short film. Surely Luis (Michael Pena) from Ant-Man or Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) from the Thor films could sustain a short feature.

Getting those high-profile actors back for One-Shot short films could be even easier than ever thanks to something else that’s emerged since this program finished; Disney+. Back when the original One-Shots were getting made, producer Louis D’Esposito commented that they couldn’t execute ideas for shorts focused on Loki or certain other characters because of intense budgetary restrictions. The financial burdens of creating short programming for DVDs don’t exist on Disney+, where eight episodes of television regularly rack up $150+ million budgets. One-Shot short films made for Disney+ could have a new level of creative freedom with new budgets at their disposal.

That freedom could also lead to the opportunity to incorporate unorthodox new filmmakers into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The pressures of making $200+ million budgeted features excel at the worldwide box office may make folks like Edgar Wright or Ava DuVernay think twice about being able to work in this franchise. But maybe they’d be more at home in a Marvel One-Shot short film. Here, Marvel Studios could employ distinctive artists to lend new visions of a familiar franchise. Fellow Disney+ program Star Wars: Visions just showed the value of letting auteurs run rampant with a property from the Mouse House. A revived version of the Marvel One-Shots short films project could further show the exciting results of that prospect.

Making the One-Shots short film program a sandbox for fun new ideas has more appeal beyond offering new opportunities for recognizable auteurs to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It could also provide a home for general storytelling techniques or flourishes that would be too divisive in a theatrical release. How about a Marvel Cinematic Universe storyline told entirely in a foreign language? One could also do mockumentary projects in the vein of those Team Thor shorts Taika Waititi directed in the run-up to Thor: Ragnarok.

Image Via Marvel Studios

The One-Shots don’t just have to be about filling in the blanks in the mythos of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. They could provide plenty of opportunities for provocative and unorthodox storytelling that hasn’t been seen yet in the MCU. Plus, there’s also the fact that resurrecting the One-Shots could give audiences a chance to remain acquainted with characters that haven’t been on the big screen in a while.

Thanks to both delays incurred from the COVID-19 pandemic and also just original scheduling decisions for the MCU’s Phase Four projects, there are about to be unprecedented long gaps in between installments in individual Marvel Studios franchises. There will be nearly a five-year gap between Black Panther and its sequel, for example, while Doctor Strange will experience a six-year wait for his first sequel. It's doubtful audiences will just forget all about the stars of $1+ billion worldwide hits over a few years, but it could be a good idea to keep the passionate fire for these superheroes roaring.

That’s where the One-Shots could come in. While people wait for a new Black Panther movie, here’s a short film centered on what Nakia has been up to in the last few years. Marvel could also do one exploring the actions of Mordo since the ominous post-credits scene of Doctor Strange. While moviegoers wait for long-awaited sequels, the One-Shot short films could ensure the various domains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe stay fresh on people’s minds. Plus, the potential for fewer budgetary restrictions by releasing these on Disney+ means these One-Shots wouldn’t have any trouble getting the stars from the movies back.

These are clearly much grander plans than what the One-Shots originally were aiming for. Who could’ve imagined all these possibilities when these productions began with Phil Coulson duking it out with robbers in a gas station? But a project originally meant to just help sell extra DVDs could have a brand new exciting purpose in the modern era that fits right into the ever-expanding nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though it’s been nearly a decade since Marvel Studios dabbled in the art form of short films, the time has never been more right for the One-Shots to come back and be more super than ever before.

