Disney’s Investor Day presentation last fall was chock-full with announcements, but one of the most curious ones that kind of got overshadowed was that Marvel Studios is adapting the iconic Secret Invasion comics series into a Disney+ series. The Secret Invasion comics run was a massive event in which it was revealed that multiple characters – including heroes – were not themselves at all, and were actually Skrulls in disguise.

Ever since the introduction of the Skrulls and their sworn enemies the Kree in Captain Marvel, fans were bracing for a big Secret Invasion storyline on the big screen. As it turns out, while the Secret Invasion storyline is happening, it’ll be on the small screen – Disney+ to be exact. Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn are set to topline the Secret Invasion series, reprising their roles as Nick Fury and the Skrull Talos, respectively, from Captain Marvel.

Indeed, last we saw Fury in the MCU (in Spider-Man: Far from Home) he was onboard a massive Skrull spaceship while Talos impersonated him on Earth. Clearly something’s up, but we’ll be watching the payoff on the streaming service Disney+ instead of as part of some big movie crossover event.

Collider’s Steve Weintraub recently spoke with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige about Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision, and during their conversation Feige explained why they decided to tackle Secret Invasion as a six-episode Disney+ series rather than a movie:

“I mean, we're interested in the political paranoia aspect of Secret Invasion and really showcasing the stars with Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, two amazing actors that you want to have in any series, and we're very lucky to have them for that. That's the sort of primary focus of that and, of course, it will tie into other things and the Skrulls in ways you haven't seen before, but yes, anything could be anything. Wise words… But we wanted to do that as a series because it would allow us to do something different than we've done before.”

It’ll be exciting to see this big comics event play out across six episodes, as opposed to being stripped down to a two-hour movie. Of course Marvel movies continue to be the foundation of the MCU, but whereas in the past you could really only build up to one or two massive events like Civil War or Infinity War, now the MCU can tackle epic storylines in a longform format. And unlike past Marvel TV shows, these new Marvel Studios-run shows are being crafted by the very people who handle the MCU on the big screen, which is why you see A-list talent like Jackson and Mendeloshn hopping aboard.

In short, don’t let the Disney+ designation fool you. Secret Invasion could very well be the next major MCU event following the Infinity War epic.

