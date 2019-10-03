Why Mary Elizabeth Winstead Turned Down an Audition for ‘Mean Girls’

0

We’ve got a brand new episode of Collider Ladies Night coming your way next week featuring Gemini Man star Mary Elizabeth Winstead. If you’ve watched earlier episodes of the show, like the one with Jillian Bell or maybe this one with Jessie Buckley, you know that there’s a lot of talk about the specific upcoming release, but we also hit a wide range of topics and in Winstead’s case, that included talking a bit about opportunities she chose to pass on. Turns out, her answer happens to be perfect to share today – Mean Girls day!

Turns out, Winstead actually passed on an audition for Mean Girls. Here’s why:

“I remember it was partially because my mom, when I was younger, was really involved in my career and so we’d both read scripts and sometimes she would be like, ‘Ew, that’s terrible.’ You know, like the humor was raunchy or whatever, and so she hated that script and was like, ‘You’re not auditioning for that.’ And I just was sort of like, ‘Oh, okay. Whatever.'”

Nowadays one might be quick to say, ‘How could you pass on the opportunity to audition for the role of Gretchen Wieners?’ (A role that ultimately went to Lacey Chabert.) But way back then, who knew Mean Girls could go on to become a high school comedy classic? Winstead didn’t and when she passed on the audition, she figured it’s no big deal; it’s just any old comedy, right?

We all know what eventually happened with the film – after all, we’re celebrating Mean Girls day – but there’s an interesting piece to Winstead’s decision making process from early on in her career that’s both admirable but also required a little evolution. Here’s how she put it:

“I was looking for great roles to play when I first started as opposed to really looking at the whole story of the film and what the film was saying and what the whole arc was, because I just wanted to act. I just wanted to get a great role to play. So that’s one thing as I’ve gotten older that’s like, ‘Okay, it’s not just about your character in the movie, it’s about the whole thing and everyone who’s involved and what the story is, and every piece of it is just as important as your piece of it.”

Even without Mean Girls, Winstead’s resume is still bursting at the seams with top notch work that includes 10 Cloverfield Lane, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Smashed, just to name a few. And on top of that, she stars opposite not one but two Will Smiths in Gemini Man which hits theaters nationwide on October 11th. If you want to hear more from Winstead on Gemini Man, Birds of Prey, her thoughts on a Scott Pilgrim sequel and loads more, keep an eye out for the full episode of Collider ladies Night dropping early next week.