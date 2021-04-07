Director Matt Reeves’ two exceptional (and underrated) entries in the Planet of the Apes franchise reboot have aged very well since their initial release. And, in the past year, they have unfortunately become more timely as their story about the Simian Flu and the world’s reaction to it — from both ape and man’s dueling perspectives — resonates in ways that now hit much closer to home.

But that’s ultimately what all great science fiction does; it holds a mirror up to modern-day themes and societal issues and reflects it back on a future we aspire to one day achieve. In doing so, 20th Century Studios’ 2014 hit Dawn of the Planet of the Apes — and its 2017 sequel, War for the Planet of the Apes — prove that when it comes to telling compelling, grounded summer blockbusters with big emotional stakes and character-driven spectacle, few do it better (or in more exciting ways) than Matt Reeves.

Picking up where 2011’s stirring Rise of the Planet of the Apes left off, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes opens with a chilling sequence that maps the infection rate of the Simian Flu across the globe as it wipes out humankind – save for a small band of San Francisco survivors led by Malcolm (Jason Clarke), Ellie (Keri Russell) and the war-minded Dreyfus (Gary Oldman). While in search of a hydroelectric dam that can bring power back to the ruined city, Malcolm and Ellie must go through the apes’ territory and interact with their intelligent but burdened leader, Caesar (Andy Serkis). Tensions quickly rise as Malcolm must convince Caesar not only to let his people get the dam working, but to trust humans – all while Caesar’s number two, Koba (Toby Kebbell), struggles to serve both his leader and his desire to eradicate humans for using him in lab experiments.

Reeves — with help from Dawn screenwriters Mark Bomback, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver — uses the tenuous pact between Caesar and Malcolm, and the brewing conflict fueled by Koba’s hate, to illustrate why the franchise isn’t called “Planet of the Humans and Apes”. Using WETA’s landmark, photo-real motion capture effects to bring the apes to life only helps underscore Reeves’ commitment to humanizing our animal heroes. The apes, with each patch of matted fur or tears that shoelace down their cheeks, reveal a humanity that rivals that of their actual human counterparts.

Reeves’ direction invests each key moment of Caesar’s power struggle with the exact amount of whatever it needs to resonate with audiences, especially in the film’s terrific opening scenes. Here, Reeves spends nearly 15 minutes with Caesar and his people as they build a culture, learn to read, write, speak and hunt. Reeves’ mastery of pure visual storytelling here rivals Pixar’s, as the director knows that audiences won’t care about any of the impressive CG set pieces and battle scenes without first establishing characters we can’t help but invest in.

This approach in Dawn threads its way through War for the Planet of the Apes, as the action and tension escalates to an action-packed conclusion that tugs on all the heartstrings.

The nature of trust, and how peaceful ends are rarely achieved without the use of violent means, are load-bearing thematic columns of War, which completes the Apes trilogy in epic (and tragic) fashion. When his wife and son are murdered by a rogue U.S. Military commander, the Colonel (Woody Harrelson), Caesar is forced to go all Man on Fire to stop human soldiers from wiping out his kind. As Caesar embarks on a vendetta-fueled, “up river” journey, he discovers that the closer he gets to his target the farther away from his humanity he feels. He also realizes that the Simian Flu has mutated; what gave Caesar and his apes higher intelligence and speech is now robbing humans of their ability to talk. Humans are thus being turned into primal versions of their enemy.

Pairing the virus’ evolution to humanity’s devolution, as Caesar struggles to retain what makes his sense of humanity special while on a mission to kill humans, is the thematically-rich tightrope Reeves effortlessly walks. It is intentional for his trilogy capper to illustrate that the apes in this world care more about what separates us from them than humans do. The opportunities for coexistence between the two species are often within either side’s reach, but their fear lets it slip through their grasp.

In War, the lines between right and wrong are constantly being blurred, and it’s up to heroes like Caesar to sort them all out without ever crossing them. Or, at the very least, without crossing them to the point of no return. When the Colonel captures all of Caesar’s people and confines them to a snowy gulag, War evolves into a prison break film as Caesar and what’s left of his friends must team up to free their fellow apes before a strike force arrives to wipe out the Colonel and his rogue troops.

Reeves ratchets up the tension and the stakes here with a harrowing and slow-burn escape sequence that culminates with an explosive assault on the Colonel’s compound by land and air. And, in a final showdown with the Colonel, Caesar realizes that to succumb to his revenge would be to destroy what’s left of his burgeoning humanity. So, he takes pity on the man who destroyed his future to ensure a better one for all apekind. And he pays for it with his life.

At what point does war become a justifiable, if not inevitable, act to ensure peace? That’s the dilemma forced upon a weary Caesar – one that his good intentions arguably courted. And in War for the Planet of the Apes’ bittersweet final moments, the realization our ape leader faces honors another tradition of the Apes franchise: a much-earned downer ending.

Again, Reeves’ mastery of visual and emotionally-honest storytelling sells the sacrifice of a character largely made out of ones and zeros with a level of pathos that rivals that of flesh-and-blood performances. And that may be the most defining aspect of Reeves’ approach to filmmaking at this scale: Using advanced CG and the big budgets that come with tentpole filmmaking to tell an “intimate epic” that sticks with audiences long after the credits roll. Enjoy these exceptional films at home, but act quickly, as the Movies Anywhere ‘Biggest. Offer. Ever.’ ends on April 12th.

